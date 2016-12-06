Watermark
Parex seeks €865m loan to take out FRNs

ParexGroup, the French construction chemicals maker, has scheduled a bank meeting for Monday for an €865m seven year term loan to refinance €700m of floating rate notes, as Irish telecoms firm Eir released price guidance on Friday for its €1.6bn loan refinancing.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:45 PM

The loan will also be used to pay a dividend to sponsor CVC, which bought Parex through a carve-out from paints maker Cromology, then called Materis, in 2014.

“From the sponsor’s point of view it would be a shame to leave something on the table,” said a syndicate ...

