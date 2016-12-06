Parex seeks €865m loan to take out FRNs

The loan will also be used to pay a dividend to sponsor CVC, which bought Parex through a carve-out from paints maker Cromology, then called Materis, in 2014.“From the sponsor’s point of view it would be a shame to leave something on the table,” said a syndicate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.