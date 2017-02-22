Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Green credentials aid CDC’s debut

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) picked a tricky week for its first euro syndication in many years but, thanks to the deal’s green aspect, the trade went off without a hitch.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 22 Feb 2017

CDC scored €500m of five year paper, selling into a book of well over €900m. Leads BNP ParibasCrédit AgricoleHSBCJP MorganNatixis and Société Généraleset the spread was set at 12bp over the French sovereign curve, interpolated between the May 2021 and May 2022 OATs.

“Generally, the French ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 6,788.00 7 11.42%
2 Citi 5,615.05 5 9.45%
3 Barclays 5,241.21 6 8.82%
4 JPMorgan 4,721.55 6 7.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,123.38 4 6.94%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,597.39 31 12.90%
2 Citi 9,941.91 26 10.18%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,024.40 19 9.24%
4 Barclays 7,484.30 17 7.67%
5 HSBC 7,065.11 17 7.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Barclays 11,777.24 22 9.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,045.46 20 8.64%
3 JPMorgan 10,143.02 20 7.94%
4 BNP Paribas 9,536.48 13 7.46%
5 HSBC 8,941.45 23 7.00%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,870.57 109 9.22%
2 Citi 22,784.33 74 8.12%
3 Barclays 20,630.07 48 7.35%
4 HSBC 19,213.33 61 6.85%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,150.63 45 6.11%