Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SIX Swiss Exchange welcomes new clearing member

European Central Counterparty NV — EuroCCP — has become the third central counterparty for clearing services on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06:00 PM

From Monday, EuroCCP will be able to clear any transactions taking place on the SIX Swiss Exchange. This makes it the third clearing member of that exchange, as it joins SIX x-clear and LCH.Clearnet.

EuroCCP is now able to clear trades executed on the exchange's XVTX and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,910.02 6 7.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,021.70 7 5.99%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,844.86 8 5.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,732.12 7 5.41%
5 HSBC 2,697.95 9 5.35%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.98%
2 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 8.16%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,420.39 12 7.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,235.16 9 6.95%