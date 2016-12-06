Watermark
Go to Asia edition

IPO market warms up as Prosegur Cash, MDM Group join second quarter pipeline

Europe’s IPO market — sluggish, so far this year — is beginning to warm up, with the announcement of a smattering of new deals this week.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08:00 PM

Prosegur, the Spanish security company listed in Madrid, wants to float a stake in one of its three main divisions, Prosegur Cash, which claims to be the world’s second largest cash handling company by revenues, with a 14% market share.

Analyst marketing began on Wednesday and a banker ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 50,935.26 170 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 48,388.35 180 7.93%
3 Barclays 45,360.02 127 7.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,171.29 114 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 34,316.63 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,910.02 6 7.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,021.70 7 5.99%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,844.86 8 5.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,732.12 7 5.41%
5 HSBC 2,697.95 9 5.35%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.98%
2 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 8.16%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,420.39 12 7.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,235.16 9 6.95%