Oman fund sets sight on Asian liquidity for $600m
Oman’s sovereign wealth fund is in the market for a $600m loan to support its acquisition of a stake in Oman Telecommunications, and is tapping Asian liquidity for the first time. With several Gulf nations making efforts to contain budget deficits, including by selling assets, borrowers from the region could be ones to watch. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.
Banca IMI (London), Citi, Kuwait Finance House and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the deal. Their mandate is to help Oman Investment Fund widen its global reach in terms of banking relationships, and with plenty of liquidity in Asia, the
