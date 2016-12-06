Watermark
ISDA calls on regulators to copy CFTC's grace period

ISDA has welcomed the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s decision to grant swap dealers an extra six months to align their credit support annex agreements with new variation margin requirements, but demanded that other regulators follow suit.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 07:00 PM

Of all the regulators that last week received a letter, co-authored by ISDA, asking for forbearance on the imminent introduction of this global regulation, only the CFTC has so far given market participants what they want.

On Tuesday, the CFTC announced a no-action letter that effectively gives swap dealers ...

