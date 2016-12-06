Pemex leads charge in strong EM primary

If Tunisia’s lacklustre euro trade on Friday left many questioning the strength of demand from euro investors for emerging markets credit, Mexico's Pemex proved them wrong, printing the largest euro denominated bond from an EM issuer ever.Middle Eastern supply is also starting to ramp up with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.