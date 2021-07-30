All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Tunisia

  • Alamy_Tunisia_people_575x375_30July2021
    Africa
    Tunisia: hopes for IMF agreement by year end, restructuring ‘not even on the table’
    Mariam Meskin, July 30, 2021
    Days after the Tunisian President Kais Saied shocked the world by freezing parliament and boosting his executive power, sources say that investors have little to be concerned about as conversations with the IMF continue to progress. The political saga, which some are calling ‘much-needed’, will not impact Tunisia’s ability to service its debt.
  • Alamy_Tunisia_575x375_26July2021
    Africa
    Tunisia bonds fall as ‘coup’ sends shockwaves
    Mariam Meskin, July 26, 2021
    A decade after the Arab Spring erupted in Tunisia, the country has found itself once again in the throes of a political crisis, sending shockwaves through investors. The president’s abrupt seizing of executive power — which some have labelled a coup — poses yet another challenge for the country, though some said there may be buying opportunities on the horizon.
  • Alamy_MarouneElAbassi_575x375_27April2021
    Emerging Markets
    Tunisia CB chief: IMF first, capital markets later
    Mariam Meskin, April 27, 2021
    As its debt-to-GDP ratio inflates and its public finances come under pressure, some have wondered if Tunisia will succumb to a debt restructuring process. But the governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Marouane El Abassi, told GlobalCapital that the country is intent on securing new IMF funding as a prerequisite to entering capital markets.
  • AdobeStock_Tunisia_575x375_17July2020
    Africa
    Tunisia risks crash on rocky road to debt relief
    Mariam Meskin, July 17, 2020
    Tunisia, one of the latest emerging market countries to fall into the grips of crisis, is facing myriad problems following its prime minister’s shock resignation this week. Though the government has approached sovereign creditors for debt relief, some say it may have more trouble obtaining payment holidays on its existing bonds, as the private sector debt relief debate for emerging markets brews.
  • EM Bond Comments
    Tunisia EUR700m 6.375% Jul 26
    Francesca Young, July 11, 2019
    Rating: B2/—/B+
  • Africa
    Tunisia’s tight €700m a sign of EM allure
    Francesca Young, July 11, 2019
    The Republic of Tunisia printed a tight €700m 6.375% 2026 bond on Wednesday from a book of nearly €2bn. A syndicate manager away from the deal said it was a good demonstration of the enthusiasm for emerging market credit.
  • Tunisia_fotolia_230x150
    Africa
    Tunisia deal divides opinion
    Francesca Young, July 10, 2019
    The initial guidance for the Reg S/144A deal was put out at 6.875% area on Wednesday morning in London.
  • tunisia flag px230
    Africa
    Tunisia heads towards seven year in EM rally
    Francesca Young, July 04, 2019
    The Republic of Tunisia does not finish its roadshow until Tuesday 9 July, but after a 100bp rally in its euro 2024s since the start of June and strong roadshow meetings so far, a seven year — the longer end of the planned tenor for the benchmark bond — looks to be on the cards.
  • Tunisia_fotolia_230x150
    Africa
  • EM Bond Comments
    Tunisia €500m 6.75% Oct 23
    Francesca Young, October 25, 2018
    Rating: B2/—/B+
  • Tunisia_fotolia_230x150
    Africa
    Tunisia takes €500m of five year money with 'good result'
    Lewis McLellan, October 25, 2018
    Tunisia raised €500m of five year paper on Wednesday with a 144A/Reg S benchmark.
  • tunisia flag px230
    Emerging Markets
    Tunisia on screens for euro five year
    Lewis McLellan, October 24, 2018
    The Central Bank of Tunisia, on behalf of the sovereign, hit the market on Wednesday morning to print a five year euro benchmark.
