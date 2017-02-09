Instant hit for Eurex with its total return swaps trading
Eurex has passed a $1bn notional milestone with its Euro Stoxx 50 index total return futures, which it introduced in December.
Since Eurex began trading the contracts there have been 30,000 trades in just 46 trading days. Eurex introduced the futures to help market participants overcome some of the restrictions from Europe’s incoming bilateral margin rules for non-cleared swaps. When the rules are fully implemented it is widely expected
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.