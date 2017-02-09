Watermark
Instant hit for Eurex with its total return swaps trading

Eurex has passed a $1bn notional milestone with its Euro Stoxx 50 index total return futures, which it introduced in December.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 09 Feb 2017
Since Eurex began trading the contracts there have been 30,000 trades in just 46 trading days. Eurex introduced the futures to help market participants overcome some of the restrictions from Europe’s incoming bilateral margin rules for non-cleared swaps. When the rules are fully implemented it is widely expected ...

