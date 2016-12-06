Guryev sells 4.5% of PJSC PhosAgro as investors warm to Russian stocks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital were bookrunners.The deal comes as Russian ECM is enjoying something of a resurgence. Detsky Mir, the toy retailer, floated on the Moscow Exchange for Rb18.4bn this week, while Severstal PJSC, the steel producer, sold $250m ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.