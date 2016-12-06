Guryev sells 4.5% of PJSC PhosAgro as investors warm to Russian stocks

Adorabella Ltd, a vehicle controlled by billionaire Andrey Guryev and his family, has sold a 4.5% stake in PhosAgro, the Russian maker of phosphate-based fertilizers, for Rb14.8bn ($250m) via an accelerated bookbuild on Wednesday night that was covered in an hour.