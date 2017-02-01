Watermark
FSB lays down CCP resolution guidelines

The Financial Stability Board has set out guidelines that it wants authorities to follow in their frameworks to resolve failing central counterparties (CCPs).

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 01 Feb 2017

The FSB has warned against allowing CCPs to become a new source of “too-big-to-fail-risk”.

“CCPs are an integral part of the financial system and play an important role in mitigating risks to the financial system,” said Elke König, chair of the FSB resolution steering group and chair ...

