FSB lays down CCP resolution guidelines

The FSB has warned against allowing CCPs to become a new source of “too-big-to-fail-risk”.“CCPs are an integral part of the financial system and play an important role in mitigating risks to the financial system,” said Elke König, chair of the FSB resolution steering group and chair ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.