ESMA warns on derivs trade data transfer

The European Securities and Markets Authority wants to standardise the way that trade repositories and market participants transfer data on derivatives obligations, having warned that problems could arise under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) regulations.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 31 Jan 2017

ESMA, which is responsible for ensuring that the trade repository (TR) data available to public authorities is of sufficient quality for them to monitor risk in derivatives markets, has raised concerns regards the transfer of this data between TRs.

In a 38-page consultation paper, released on Tuesday, ESMA ...

