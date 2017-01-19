Market dares to dream of margin reprieve from Giancarlo’s softer CFTC
The derivatives market obtained its strongest sign yet that US regulations are soon to move in a more trading friendly direction, with J Christopher Giancarlo not only confirming that he is the acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission but also indicating that he will soften rules governing variation margin posting and swap execution facilities.
Speaking on Wednesday at the SEFCON VII event in New York, Giancarlo outlined a new set of priorities for the CFTC, as well as an agenda of actions. The remarks serve as a manifesto for Giancarlo, who has been widely tipped to take over the CFTC chair after
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.