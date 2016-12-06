EIB finds strength at 10 years

The size of the €5bn trade, EIB’s largest since April, drew admiration from syndicate bankers away from the trade.Leads BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank and JP Morganopened books on Wednesday with price guidance in the area of 7bp through ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.