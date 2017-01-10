IHS Markit touts US equity derivs withholding tax solution

IHS Markit worked with private bank Brown Brothers Harriman and other financial institutions during the design phase of the Markit│CTI Tax Solutions for Section 871(m). Brown Brothers Harriman has also signed on as an early adopter of the solution.“Section 871(m) is one of the most complex ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.