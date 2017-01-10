Watermark
Go to Asia edition

IHS Markit touts US equity derivs withholding tax solution

IHS Markit has unveiled a solution aimed at helping market participants meet withholding tax obligations on US equity derivatives arising from the newly imposed section 871(m) rule.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 10 Jan 2017

IHS Markit worked with private bank Brown Brothers Harriman and other financial institutions during the design phase of the Markit│CTI Tax Solutions for Section 871(m). Brown Brothers Harriman has also signed on as an early adopter of the solution.

“Section 871(m) is one of the most complex ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 11,482.02 21 10.39%
2 Citi 10,888.53 16 9.85%
3 JPMorgan 10,089.67 18 9.13%
4 HSBC 8,330.90 17 7.54%
5 BNP Paribas 6,701.76 13 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 43,328.12 198 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 42,145.56 84 6.45%
3 HSBC 38,419.93 154 5.88%
4 UniCredit 37,616.85 180 5.75%
5 ING 30,163.46 163 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 31.73%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 166.67 1 12.95%
2 JPMorgan 166.67 1 12.95%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 166.67 1 12.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 59.80 1 4.65%