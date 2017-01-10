Trans Retail firms up new loan, to prepay 2014 facility
CT Corp company Trans Retail, which had been in discussions with banks for a fresh financing since late last year, is on the verge of signing the deal.
Separately, the Indonesian company will be paying a portion of a $1.275bn loan raised in 2014, sending a prepayment notice to creditors. That borrowing
consisted of a $275m three year tranche A borrowed by Trans Retail, a $500m five year tranche ‘B’ by Trans Retail Indonesia, and a $500m
