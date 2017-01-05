Watermark
Market cheers as Giancarlo tipped to chair CFTC

Timothy Massad, chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has resigned, with J Christopher Giancarlo widely expected to take up the job, fuelling hopes of a more flexible, market friendly approach to regulation.

  • By Dan Alderson, Owen Sanderson
  • 05 Jan 2017

“It’s going to be a sea-change in approach, from the more prescriptive approach to regulation we’ve seen over the last eight years, to a more principles-based approach,” said Matthew Kluchenek, head of North America Derivatives at Baker McKenzie.

“I’d expect Giancarlo as chairman to be focused on reducing ...

