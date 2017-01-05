Market cheers as Giancarlo tipped to chair CFTC

“It’s going to be a sea-change in approach, from the more prescriptive approach to regulation we’ve seen over the last eight years, to a more principles-based approach,” said Matthew Kluchenek, head of North America Derivatives at Baker McKenzie.“I’d expect Giancarlo as chairman to be focused on reducing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.