Politics and margin drive growth year for exchanges
Major derivatives exchanges have released figures showing growth over 2016 and in December, with big gains reported in some product lines.
While low volatility was the norm in 2016, the year will be remembered by derivatives market participants for its volatility-spiking political events and the effect those events had on volumes transacted. Trading was curtailed during periods where volatility declined, but political shockwaves
around the UK referendum,
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.