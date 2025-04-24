GlobalCapital reveals the shortlists in the 2025 Bond Awards
The winning institutions and individuals will be announced at a ceremony in London on June 18
GlobalCapital is delighted to unveil the shortlists for its annual Bond Awards, recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets.
Now in their 18th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets. Uniquely, they are determined by a poll of market participants. This means that the nominees and winners have been determined entirely by votes from across the industry.
Thank you to everyone who helped us to determine the shortlists via the market survey that ran throughout March and April. We were very encouraged by the level of engagement from across the market, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from all sections of the bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below or downloaded here.
The Awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.
The winning organisations and individuals will be revealed at a live ceremony at One Marylebone, London on June 18.
The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes.
If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, head of awards and research
Shortlists
SSA
-
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding TeamAsian Infrastructure Investment Bank
European Investment Bank
European Union
KfW
World BankMost Innovative SSA IssuerAfrican Development Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
European Investment Bank
KfW
World BankMost Innovative SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market TechnologyAsian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
European Investment Bank
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA Issuer in DollarsAsian Development Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
European Investment Bank
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA Issuer in EurosEuropean Investment Bank
European Union
Italy
KfWMost Impressive non-sovereign SSA Issuer in SterlingAsian Development Bank
European Investment Bank
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA Issuer in Australian dollarsAsian Development Bank
CPPIB
IFC
World BankMost Impressive Sovereign Funding TeamFrance
Germany
Italy
Spain
UKMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of €20bn-equivalent and aboveEuropean Investment Bank
European Union
KfW
World BankMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of between €10bn and €20bnBNG Bank
CPPIB
IFC
Land.NRW
NWB BankMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of under €10bnAgence Française de Développement
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Corporación Andina de Fomento
MuniFin
Nordic Investment Bank
OKBMost Impressive Sovereign ESG Bond IssuerAustria
France
Germany
ItalyMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign ESG Bond IssuerAgence Française de Développement
European Investment Bank
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA MTN IssuerAsian Development Bank
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
IFC
KfW
World Bank
-
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding OfficialDavide Iacovoni, Italy
Etienne Lessard, Canada
Jessica Pulay, UK
Markus Stix, Austria
Fabrizio Tesseri, Italy
Dimitrios Tsakonas, GreeceMost Impressive Supranational Funding OfficialHenry Coyle, World Bank
Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank
Andrea Dore, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank
Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de FomentoMost Impressive Agency Funding OfficialSamia Ben Mebarek, Agence Française de Développement
Sam Dorri, CPP Invesmtents
Jörg Graupner, KfW
Mascha Ketting, BNG Bank
Sven Lautenschläger, L-BankMost Impressive Sub-sovereign OfficialBernard Asselin, Québec
Andreas Becker, State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Markus Krause, Saxony-Anhalt
Alexander Labermeier, Hessen
Rodrigo Robledo, Madrid
Stefan Wegner, State of North Rhine-WestphaliaRising Star SSA Funding OfficialGeorg Fuglesang, Kommunalbanken
Alexander Schierlinger, OeKB Group
Sydney Siahaija, BNG Bank
Lari Toppinen, MuniFin
Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development Bank
-
Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA BondsBank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIB
JP MorganEmerging Force in SSA BondsBMO Capital Markets
CIBC World Markets
ING
Santander
UBSMost Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital MarketsBank of America
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
HSBCMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond MarketsDekaBank
DZ BANK
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
JP MorganMost Impressive SSA Coverage TeamBank of America
BMO Capital Markets
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP MorganMost Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA BondsBank of America
Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
JP MorganMost Impressive SSA House in EurosBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
NatixisMost Impressive SSA House in DollarsBank of America
BMO Capital Markets
Citi
JP Morgan
TD SecuritiesMost Impressive SSA House in SterlingBarclays
HSBC
Natwest Markets
RBC Capital MarketsMost Impressive SSA House in Australian dollarsANZ
Daiwa Securities
Nomura
RBC Capital Markets
TD SecuritiesMost Impressive SSA House for the Canadian MarketBMO Capital Markets
CIBC World Markets
TD SecuritiesMost Impressive SSA House for the Japanese MarketDaiwa Securities
NomuraMost Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAsBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganMost Impressive House for SSA ResearchBarclays
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
-
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate BankerMatt Dawes, JP Morgan
Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank
Stuart McGregor, RBC Capital Markets
Asif Sherani, HSBC
Yumiao Yang, BarclaysMost Impressive SSA Bond Origination BankerMassimo Antonelli, BMO Capital Markets
Amélie Darrort, JP Morgan
Francois Planque, Bank of America
Kamini Sumra, Bank of America
Ebba Wexler, CitiRising Star SSA Bond BankerElla Benson, RBC Capital Markets
Philippa Cole, NatWest
Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna, BNP Paribas
Lucrezia Leone, Goldman Sachs
Sara Montes, Nomura
Eoin O'Connor, TD SecuritiesMost Impressive ESG Investment BankerLaurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole
Ebba Hytting, Crédit Agricole
Yen-ta Liu, Deutsche Bank
Natalie Mordi-Hillaert, Bank of America
Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas
-
Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketBloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
Origin Markets
SWIAT
*this category covers all areas of the primary bond marketMost Influential Investor in SSA BondsAmundi
BIS
Blackrock
Pimco
Wellington ManagementBest Rating Agency for SSA BondsMoody's Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Law Firm for SSA BondsA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Dechert
Linklaters
Norton Rose Fulbright
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG BondsISS ESG Solutions
S&P Global Ratings
Sustainalytics
FIG
-
Most Impressive Financial Institution BorrowerBPCE
Crédit Agricole
Santander
Société Générale
Swiss ReMost Innovative Financial Institution BorrowerABN Amro
BPCE
Crédit Agricole
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of CapitalBBVA
Crédit Agricole
Santander
Société Générale
Swiss ReMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured DebtBPCE
Crédit Agricole
ING Group
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured IssuerGenerali
Resolution Life
SchrodersMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability ManagementCaixaBank
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond IssuerABN Amro
AIB
Banco BPM
CaixaBank
Crédit AgricoleMost Impressive Financial Institution MTN IssuerBanque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
BPCE
Santander
Société Générale
-
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding OfficialSilvana Borgatti Casale, Banco Santander
Maria Castro Payo, CaixaBank
Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole
Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale
Cedric Perrier, BPCERising Star Financial Institution Funding OfficialRyan Jones, Nationwide
Marie-Anne Toulouse, Société Générale
Sergiu Zlotea, Crédit Agricole
-
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution BondsBarclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyEmerging Force in Financial Institution BondsABN Amro
BMO Capital Markets
Erste Group
ING
JefferiesMost Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution BondsBank of America
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Goldman Sachs
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory AdviceBarclays
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution BondsBarclays
Crédit Agricole CIB
JP MorganMost Impressive Bank for Insurance DebtBNP Paribas
HSBC
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital MarketsABN Amro
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
ING
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial InstitutionsBank of America
Deutsche Bank
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive FIG House in EurosBarclays
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIBMost Impressive FIG House in DollarsBank of America
Citi
JP MorganMost Impressive FIG House in SterlingBarclays
Lloyds Bank
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive FIG House in Australian dollarsCommonwealth Bank of Australia
Nomura
RBC Capital MarketsMost Impressive FIG House in Swiss francsCommerzbank
Deutsche Bank
UBSMost Impressive FIG House in YenDaiwa
Mizuho
NomuraMost Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial InstitutionsBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
JP Morgan
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive FIG House for Inaugural Issuers and Asset ClassesABN Amro
BNP Paribas
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond MarketsGoldman Sachs
HSBC
LBBWBest Secondary Trading House for FIG BondsBank of America
Citi
Jefferies
JP MorganMost Impressive House for Financial Institution ResearchBarclays
Commerzbank
JP Morgan
-
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate BankerMatteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley
Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole CIB
Dharit Patel, Bank of AmericaMost Impressive FIG Origination BankerRomain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIB
Vittorio Monge, Morgan Stanley
Thijs van der Ven, ABN AmroRising Star FIG Bond BankerAbhinav Durani, ABN Amro
Florian Hessel, Morgan StanleyMost Impressive ESG FIG Investment BankerThomas Garnier, Natixis
Caroline Haas, Natwest Markets
Carla La-Tona, Deutsche Bank
-
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution BondsAmundi
BlackRock
PimcoBest Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketBloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
Origin Markets
SWIAT
*this category covers all areas of the primary bond marketBest Rating Agency for Financial Institution BondsFitch Ratings
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Law Firm for Financial Institution BondsA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG BondsISS-Corporate
Moody's Ratings
Sustainalytics
Corporates
-
Most Impressive Corporate BorrowerA2A
EDF
Enel
Nestlé
SnamMost Innovative Corporate BorrowerA2A
EDF
EnBW
Enel
SnamMost Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European CurrenciesBooking
Coca-Cola
General Motors
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & CoMost Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond IssuerBMW
Enel
Eni
TotalEnergiesMost Impressive Corporate Borrower in SterlingEDF
Hammerson
Motability
SnamMost Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss FrancsEDF
Nestlé
Severn Trent Water
Swisscom
Thermo Fisher ScientificMost Impressive Corporate Funding TeamA2A
BP
EDF
Enel
SnamMost Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital IssuerEni
Iren
TotalEnergiesMost Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market TechnologySiemens
VolvoBest Corporate Issuer at Using Liability ManagementAroundtown
EDP
Telecom Italia
VodafoneMost Impressive Debut Corporate Bond IssuerFDJ United
J Sainsbury
Kingspan
RoquetteMost Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond IssuerA2A
EDF
Snam
Terna
VerbundMost Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond IssuerEnel
Ahold
Mundys
Pirelli
SnamMost Impressive Corporate MTN IssuerBMW
Mercedes
Volvo
-
Most Impressive Corporate Funding OfficialNicole Della Vedova, Snam
Bernard Descreux, EDF
Patricia Gentile, A2A
Claudio Menghi, Nestlé
-
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate BondsBNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
ING
JP MorganEmerging Force in Corporate BondsBBVA
ING
MUFG
Santander
Wells FargoMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond MarketsBNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
JP MorganMost Impressive Corporate Bond House in EurosBNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
JP MorganMost Impressive Corporate Bond House in DollarsBank of America
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganMost Impressive Corporate Bond House in SterlingBarclays
HSBC
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate BondsBNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
ING
JP MorganMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid CapitalBarclays
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
JP MorganMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure AdviceBank of America
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings AdviceBank of America
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability ManagementBarclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP MorganMost Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and AdviceBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
INGMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other DerivativesBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Corporate MTN DealerBNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
-
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate BankerJames Cuniffe, HSBC
Angus Reynolds, Bank of America
Thibault Rommel, ING
William Wells, Goldman Sachs
Patrick Wuytens, INGMost Impressive Corporate Bond Origination BankerNathalie Bitan, HSBC
Kiran Karia, JP Morgan
Federica Sartori, BNP ParibasMost Impressive ESG Investment BankerCarla La Tona, Deutsche Bank
Gianmarco Viglizzo, Crédit Agricole
Joshua Zakkai, INGRising Star Corporate Bond BankerChristina Herd, JP Morgan
Robin Hupin, ING
Ellis Lawrie, JP Morgan
Alfons Martos, Goldman Sachs
-
Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate BondsAmundi
Blackrock
Wellington ManagementMost Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate BondsAmundi
Blackrock
Wellington ManagementBest Debt Advisory Firm for CompaniesEthica
Newbridge
Rothschild & CoBest Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG BondsISS-Corporate
Moody's Ratings
SustainalyticsBest Rating Agency for Corporate BondsFitch Ratings
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Law Firm for Corporate BondsA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
LinklatersBest Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketBloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
Origin Markets
SWIAT
*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market
Emerging Markets
-
Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets IssuerAkbank
Public Investment Fund
Republic of HungaryMost Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern EuropeRepublic of Hungary
Republic of Poland
Republic of RomaniaMost Impressive Issuer in AfricaAzule Energy
IHS Towers
Republic of Ivory CoastMost Impressive Issuer in the Middle EastEmirates NBD
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Public Investment FundMost Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEACTP NV
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Republic of Hungary
-
Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern EuropeKarol Czarnecki, Republic of Poland
Stefan Nanu, Republic of Romania
Altug Ulker, AkbankMost Impressive Funding Official in the Middle EastReham AlHezza’a, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank
Ahmed AlRobayan, Public Investment FundMost Impressive Funding Official in AfricaLancine Diaby, Republic of the Ivory Coast
Abdelhakim Jouahri, Kingdom of Morocco
Brian Marcus, Seplat
Patience Oniha, Nigeria
-
Most Impressive Bank for CEEMEA BondsCiti
JP Morgan
Standard CharteredMost Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European BondsBNP Paribas
Citi
JP MorganMost Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern BondsEmirates NBD
Standard Chartered
JP MorganMost Impressive Bank for African BondsCiti
JP Morgan
Standard CharteredMost Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern BondsAbu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Emirates NBD
First Abu Dhabi BankMost Impressive Local Bank for African BondsAbsa
FirstRand
Standard BankMost Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEABNP Paribas
JP Morgan
Société Générale
-
Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate BankerKhalil Belhimeur, Standard Chartered
Carmen Bereincua, Citi
Matt Doherty, BNP Paribas
Alex Karolev, JP Morgan
Felix Weiss, CitiMost Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination BankerBorys Matiash, BNP Paribas
Stefan Weiler, JP MorganRising Star Emerging Markets Bond BankerNadeem Adra, Goldman Sachs
Shuja Khan, JP Morgan
Stavros Pattichis, JP Morgan
Alice Wilson, BNP Paribas
-
Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market BondsBrevan Howard
Eaton Vance
Wellington ManagementBest Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market BondsBloomberg
Tradeweb
MarketAxessBest Rating Agency for Emerging Market BondsFitch Ratings
Moody’s Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Law Firm for Emerging Market BondsA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG BondsISS-Corporate
S&P Global Ratings
Sustainalytics
