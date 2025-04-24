GlobalCapital reveals the shortlists in the 2025 Bond Awards

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital reveals the shortlists in the 2025 Bond Awards

GlobalCapital
April 25, 2025 12:56 AM

The winning institutions and individuals will be announced at a ceremony in London on June 18

Bond awards shortlist launch

GlobalCapital is delighted to unveil the shortlists for its annual Bond Awards, recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets.

Now in their 18th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets. Uniquely, they are determined by a poll of market participants. This means that the nominees and winners have been determined entirely by votes from across the industry.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to determine the shortlists via the market survey that ran throughout March and April. We were very encouraged by the level of engagement from across the market, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from all sections of the bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below or downloaded here.

The Awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.

The winning organisations and individuals will be revealed at a live ceremony at One Marylebone, London on June 18.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes.

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, head of awards and research

For sponsorship queries and to book your table, please contact our sales team

Shortlists

SSA

shortlist

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    European Investment Bank
    European Union
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Innovative SSA Issuer
    African Development Bank
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    European Investment Bank
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Innovative SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
    European Investment Bank
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars
    Asian Development Bank
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    European Investment Bank
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros
    European Investment Bank
    European Union
    Italy
    KfW
    Most Impressive non-sovereign SSA Issuer in Sterling
    Asian Development Bank
    European Investment Bank
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Australian dollars
    Asian Development Bank
    CPPIB
    IFC
    World Bank
    Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
    France
    Germany
    Italy
    Spain
    UK
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of €20bn-equivalent and above
    European Investment Bank
    European Union
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of between €10bn and €20bn
    BNG Bank
    CPPIB
    IFC
    Land.NRW
    NWB Bank
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of under €10bn
    Agence Française de Développement
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    Corporación Andina de Fomento
    MuniFin
    Nordic Investment Bank
    OKB
    Most Impressive Sovereign ESG Bond Issuer
    Austria
    France
    Germany
    Italy
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign ESG Bond Issuer
    Agence Française de Développement
    European Investment Bank
    KfW
    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
    Asian Development Bank
    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    IFC
    KfW
    World Bank

  • Funding Official Awards

    Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
    Davide Iacovoni, Italy
    Etienne Lessard, Canada
    Jessica Pulay, UK
    Markus Stix, Austria
    Fabrizio Tesseri, Italy
    Dimitrios Tsakonas, Greece
    Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
    Henry Coyle, World Bank
    Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank
    Andrea Dore, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank
    Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de Fomento
    Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
    Samia Ben Mebarek, Agence Française de Développement
    Sam Dorri, CPP Invesmtents
    Jörg Graupner, KfW
    Mascha Ketting, BNG Bank
    Sven Lautenschläger, L-Bank
    Most Impressive Sub-sovereign Official
    Bernard Asselin, Québec
    Andreas Becker, State of North Rhine-Westphalia
    Markus Krause, Saxony-Anhalt
    Alexander Labermeier, Hessen
    Rodrigo Robledo, Madrid
    Stefan Wegner, State of North Rhine-Westphalia
    Rising Star SSA Funding Official
    Georg Fuglesang, Kommunalbanken
    Alexander Schierlinger, OeKB Group
    Sydney Siahaija, BNG Bank
    Lari Toppinen, MuniFin
    Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development Bank

  • Investment Bank Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan
    Emerging Force in SSA Bonds
    BMO Capital Markets
    CIBC World Markets
    ING
    Santander
    UBS
    Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets
    DekaBank
    DZ BANK
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
    Bank of America
    BMO Capital Markets
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Natixis
    Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
    Bank of America
    BMO Capital Markets
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    TD Securities
    Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
    Barclays
    HSBC
    Natwest Markets
    RBC Capital Markets
    Most Impressive SSA House in Australian dollars
    ANZ
    Daiwa Securities
    Nomura
    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market
    BMO Capital Markets
    CIBC World Markets
    TD Securities
    Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market
    Daiwa Securities
    Nomura
    Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive House for SSA Research
    Barclays
    Citi
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan

  • Bond Banker Awards

    Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
    Matt Dawes, JP Morgan
    Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank
    Stuart McGregor, RBC Capital Markets
    Asif Sherani, HSBC
    Yumiao Yang, Barclays
    Most Impressive SSA Bond Origination Banker
    Massimo Antonelli, BMO Capital Markets
    Amélie Darrort, JP Morgan
    Francois Planque, Bank of America
    Kamini Sumra, Bank of America
    Ebba Wexler, Citi
    Rising Star SSA Bond Banker
    Ella Benson, RBC Capital Markets
    Philippa Cole, NatWest
    Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna, BNP Paribas
    Lucrezia Leone, Goldman Sachs
    Sara Montes, Nomura
    Eoin O'Connor, TD Securities
    Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
    Laurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole
    Ebba Hytting, Crédit Agricole
    Yen-ta Liu, Deutsche Bank
    Natalie Mordi-Hillaert, Bank of America
    Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas

  • Other Market Participants

    Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market
    Bloomberg
    Direct Books
    Euroclear DFMI
    NowCM
    Origin Markets
    SWIAT

    *this category covers all areas of the primary bond market
    Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
    Amundi
    BIS
    Blackrock
    Pimco
    Wellington Management
    Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds
    Moody's Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Dechert
    Linklaters
    Norton Rose Fulbright
    White & Case
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds
    ISS ESG Solutions
    S&P Global Ratings
    Sustainalytics

FIG

shortlist

  • Borrower Awards

    Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower
    BPCE
    Crédit Agricole
    Santander
    Société Générale
    Swiss Re
    Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower
    ABN Amro
    BPCE
    Crédit Agricole
    Santander
    Société Générale
    Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital
    BBVA
    Crédit Agricole
    Santander
    Société Générale
    Swiss Re
    Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt
    BPCE
    Crédit Agricole
    ING Group
    Santander
    Société Générale
    Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer
    Generali
    Resolution Life
    Schroders
    Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management
    CaixaBank
    Santander
    Société Générale
    Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer
    ABN Amro
    AIB
    Banco BPM
    CaixaBank
    Crédit Agricole
    Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer
    Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
    BPCE
    Santander
    Société Générale

  • Funding Official Awards

    Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official
    Silvana Borgatti Casale, Banco Santander
    Maria Castro Payo, CaixaBank
    Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole
    Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale
    Cedric Perrier, BPCE
    Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official
    Ryan Jones, Nationwide
    Marie-Anne Toulouse, Société Générale
    Sergiu Zlotea, Crédit Agricole

  • Investment Bank Awards

    Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Emerging Force in Financial Institution Bonds
    ABN Amro
    BMO Capital Markets
    Erste Group
    ING
    Jefferies
    Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Goldman Sachs
    Morgan Stanley
    Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice
    Barclays
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds
    Barclays
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt
    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    Morgan Stanley
    Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets
    ABN Amro
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    ING
    NatWest Markets
    Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions
    Bank of America
    Deutsche Bank
    Morgan Stanley
    Most Impressive FIG House in Euros
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars
    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling
    Barclays
    Lloyds Bank
    NatWest Markets
    Most Impressive FIG House in Australian dollars
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia
    Nomura
    RBC Capital Markets
    Most Impressive FIG House in Swiss francs
    Commerzbank
    Deutsche Bank
    UBS
    Most Impressive FIG House in Yen
    Daiwa
    Mizuho
    Nomura
    Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan
    NatWest Markets
    Most Impressive FIG House for Inaugural Issuers and Asset Classes
    ABN Amro
    BNP Paribas
    NatWest Markets
    Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    LBBW
    Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Jefferies
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive House for Financial Institution Research
    Barclays
    Commerzbank
    JP Morgan

  • Bond Banker Awards

    Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker
    Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley
    Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Dharit Patel, Bank of America
    Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker
    Romain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Vittorio Monge, Morgan Stanley
    Thijs van der Ven, ABN Amro
    Rising Star FIG Bond Banker
    Abhinav Durani, ABN Amro
    Florian Hessel, Morgan Stanley
    Most Impressive ESG FIG Investment Banker
    Thomas Garnier, Natixis
    Caroline Haas, Natwest Markets
    Carla La-Tona, Deutsche Bank

  • Other Market Participants

    Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds
    Amundi
    BlackRock
    Pimco
    Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market
    Bloomberg
    Direct Books
    Euroclear DFMI
    NowCM
    Origin Markets
    SWIAT

    *this category covers all areas of the primary bond market
    Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds
    Fitch Ratings
    Moody's Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown
    White & Case
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds
    ISS-Corporate
    Moody's Ratings
    Sustainalytics

Corporates

shortlist

  • Borrower Awards

    Most Impressive Corporate Borrower
    A2A
    EDF
    Enel
    Nestlé
    Snam
    Most Innovative Corporate Borrower
    A2A
    EDF
    EnBW
    Enel
    Snam
    Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies
    Booking
    Coca-Cola
    General Motors
    Johnson & Johnson
    Merck & Co
    Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer
    BMW
    Enel
    Eni
    TotalEnergies
    Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling
    EDF
    Hammerson
    Motability
    Snam
    Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs
    EDF
    Nestlé
    Severn Trent Water
    Swisscom
    Thermo Fisher Scientific
    Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team
    A2A
    BP
    EDF
    Enel
    Snam
    Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer
    Eni
    Iren
    TotalEnergies
    Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
    Siemens
    Volvo
    Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management
    Aroundtown
    EDP
    Telecom Italia
    Vodafone
    Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer
    FDJ United
    J Sainsbury
    Kingspan
    Roquette
    Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer
    A2A
    EDF
    Snam
    Terna
    Verbund
    Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer
    Enel
    Ahold
    Mundys
    Pirelli
    Snam
    Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer
    BMW
    Mercedes
    Volvo

  • Funding Official Awards

    Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official
    Nicole Della Vedova, Snam
    Bernard Descreux, EDF
    Patricia Gentile, A2A
    Claudio Menghi, Nestlé

  • Investment Bank Awards

    Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds
    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    ING
    JP Morgan
    Emerging Force in Corporate Bonds
    BBVA
    ING
    MUFG
    Santander
    Wells Fargo
    Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling
    Barclays
    HSBC
    NatWest Markets
    Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds
    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    ING
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice
    Bank of America
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Société Générale
    Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    HSBC
    ING
    Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    JP Morgan

  • Bond Banker Awards

    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker
    James Cuniffe, HSBC
    Angus Reynolds, Bank of America
    Thibault Rommel, ING
    William Wells, Goldman Sachs
    Patrick Wuytens, ING
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker
    Nathalie Bitan, HSBC
    Kiran Karia, JP Morgan
    Federica Sartori, BNP Paribas
    Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
    Carla La Tona, Deutsche Bank
    Gianmarco Viglizzo, Crédit Agricole
    Joshua Zakkai, ING
    Rising Star Corporate Bond Banker
    Christina Herd, JP Morgan
    Robin Hupin, ING
    Ellis Lawrie, JP Morgan
    Alfons Martos, Goldman Sachs

  • Other Market Participants

    Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds
    Amundi
    Blackrock
    Wellington Management
    Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds
    Amundi
    Blackrock
    Wellington Management
    Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies
    Ethica
    Newbridge
    Rothschild & Co
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds
    ISS-Corporate
    Moody's Ratings
    Sustainalytics
    Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds
    Fitch Ratings
    Moody's Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Linklaters
    Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market
    Bloomberg
    Direct Books
    Euroclear DFMI
    NowCM
    Origin Markets
    SWIAT

    *this category covers all areas of the primary bond market

Emerging Markets

shortlist

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer
    Akbank
    Public Investment Fund
    Republic of Hungary
    Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe
    Republic of Hungary
    Republic of Poland
    Republic of Romania
    Most Impressive Issuer in Africa
    Azule Energy
    IHS Towers
    Republic of Ivory Coast
    Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East
    Emirates NBD
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Public Investment Fund
    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA
    CTP NV
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Republic of Hungary

  • Funding Official Awards

    Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe
    Karol Czarnecki, Republic of Poland
    Stefan Nanu, Republic of Romania
    Altug Ulker, Akbank
    Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East
    Reham AlHezza’a, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank
    Ahmed AlRobayan, Public Investment Fund
    Most Impressive Funding Official in Africa
    Lancine Diaby, Republic of the Ivory Coast
    Abdelhakim Jouahri, Kingdom of Morocco
    Brian Marcus, Seplat
    Patience Oniha, Nigeria

  • Investment Bank Awards

    Most Impressive Bank for CEEMEA Bonds
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Standard Chartered
    Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
    Emirates NBD
    Standard Chartered
    JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Standard Chartered
    Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
    Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
    Emirates NBD
    First Abu Dhabi Bank
    Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds
    Absa
    FirstRand
    Standard Bank
    Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA
    BNP Paribas
    JP Morgan
    Société Générale

  • Bond Banker Awards

    Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker
    Khalil Belhimeur, Standard Chartered
    Carmen Bereincua, Citi
    Matt Doherty, BNP Paribas
    Alex Karolev, JP Morgan
    Felix Weiss, Citi
    Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker
    Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas
    Stefan Weiler, JP Morgan
    Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker
    Nadeem Adra, Goldman Sachs
    Shuja Khan, JP Morgan
    Stavros Pattichis, JP Morgan
    Alice Wilson, BNP Paribas

  • Other Market Participants

    Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds
    Brevan Howard
    Eaton Vance
    Wellington Management
    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds
    Bloomberg
    Tradeweb
    MarketAxess
    Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds
    Fitch Ratings
    Moody’s Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    White & Case
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds
    ISS-Corporate
    S&P Global Ratings
    Sustainalytics

To download a PDF of the full shortlist, please click here

Topics

SSASSA Polls and AwardsFIGFIG Polls and AwardsCorporate BondsCorp Polls and AwardsEmerging MarketsEM Polls and AwardsGreen and Social Bonds
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles

Gift this article