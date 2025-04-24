GlobalCapital reveals the shortlists in the 2025 Bond Awards

GlobalCapital is delighted to unveil the shortlists for its annual Bond Awards, recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets.

Now in their 18th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets. Uniquely, they are determined by a poll of market participants. This means that the nominees and winners have been determined entirely by votes from across the industry.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to determine the shortlists via the market survey that ran throughout March and April. We were very encouraged by the level of engagement from across the market, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from all sections of the bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below or downloaded here.

The Awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.

The winning organisations and individuals will be revealed at a live ceremony at One Marylebone, London on June 18.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes.

SSA

shortlist Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

European Investment Bank

European Union

KfW

World Bank Most Innovative SSA Issuer African Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

European Investment Bank

KfW

World Bank Most Innovative SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

European Investment Bank

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars Asian Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

European Investment Bank

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros European Investment Bank

European Union

Italy

KfW Most Impressive non-sovereign SSA Issuer in Sterling Asian Development Bank

European Investment Bank

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Australian dollars Asian Development Bank

CPPIB

IFC

World Bank Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of €20bn-equivalent and above European Investment Bank

European Union

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of between €10bn and €20bn BNG Bank

CPPIB

IFC

Land.NRW

NWB Bank Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of under €10bn Agence Française de Développement

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Corporación Andina de Fomento

MuniFin

Nordic Investment Bank

OKB Most Impressive Sovereign ESG Bond Issuer Austria

France

Germany

Italy Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign ESG Bond Issuer Agence Française de Développement

European Investment Bank

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer Asian Development Bank

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

IFC

KfW

World Bank

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official Davide Iacovoni , Italy

Etienne Lessard , Canada

Jessica Pulay , UK

Markus Stix , Austria

Fabrizio Tesseri , Italy

Dimitrios Tsakonas , Greece Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official Henry Coyle , World Bank

Sandeep Dhawan , European Investment Bank

Andrea Dore , International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Maria Lomotan , Asian Development Bank

Manuel Valdez , Corporación Andina de Fomento Most Impressive Agency Funding Official Samia Ben Mebarek , Agence Française de Développement

Sam Dorri , CPP Invesmtents

Jörg Graupner , KfW

Mascha Ketting , BNG Bank

Sven Lautenschläger , L-Bank Most Impressive Sub-sovereign Official Bernard Asselin , Québec

Andreas Becker , State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Markus Krause , Saxony-Anhalt

Alexander Labermeier , Hessen

Rodrigo Robledo , Madrid

Stefan Wegner , State of North Rhine-Westphalia Rising Star SSA Funding Official Georg Fuglesang , Kommunalbanken

Alexander Schierlinger , OeKB Group

Sydney Siahaija , BNG Bank

Lari Toppinen , MuniFin

Pieter van Blommestein , Asian Development Bank

Investment Bank Awards Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan Emerging Force in SSA Bonds BMO Capital Markets

CIBC World Markets

ING

Santander

UBS Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

HSBC Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets DekaBank

DZ BANK

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team Bank of America

BMO Capital Markets

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds Bank of America

Barclays

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive SSA House in Euros BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Natixis Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars Bank of America

BMO Capital Markets

Citi

JP Morgan

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling Barclays

HSBC

Natwest Markets

RBC Capital Markets Most Impressive SSA House in Australian dollars ANZ

Daiwa Securities

Nomura

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market BMO Capital Markets

CIBC World Markets

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market Daiwa Securities

Nomura Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Most Impressive House for SSA Research Barclays

Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker Matt Dawes , JP Morgan

Neal Ganatra , Deutsche Bank

Stuart McGregor , RBC Capital Markets

Asif Sherani , HSBC

Yumiao Yang , Barclays Most Impressive SSA Bond Origination Banker Massimo Antonelli , BMO Capital Markets

Amélie Darrort , JP Morgan

Francois Planque , Bank of America

Kamini Sumra , Bank of America

Ebba Wexler , Citi Rising Star SSA Bond Banker Ella Benson , RBC Capital Markets

Philippa Cole , NatWest

Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna , BNP Paribas

Lucrezia Leone , Goldman Sachs

Sara Montes , Nomura

Eoin O'Connor , TD Securities Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker Laurent Adoult , Crédit Agricole

Ebba Hytting , Crédit Agricole

Yen-ta Liu , Deutsche Bank

Natalie Mordi-Hillaert , Bank of America

Myriam Zapata , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market Bloomberg

Direct Books

Euroclear DFMI

NowCM

Origin Markets

SWIAT



*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds Amundi

BIS

Blackrock

Pimco

Wellington Management Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Dechert

Linklaters

Norton Rose Fulbright

White & Case Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds ISS ESG Solutions

S&P Global Ratings

Sustainalytics

FIG

shortlist Borrower Awards Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower BPCE

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale

Swiss Re Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower ABN Amro

BPCE

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital BBVA

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale

Swiss Re Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt BPCE

Crédit Agricole

ING Group

Santander

Société Générale Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer Generali

Resolution Life

Schroders Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management CaixaBank

Santander

Société Générale Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer ABN Amro

AIB

Banco BPM

CaixaBank

Crédit Agricole Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

BPCE

Santander

Société Générale

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official Silvana Borgatti Casale , Banco Santander

Maria Castro Payo , CaixaBank

Aurelien Harff , Crédit Agricole

Arnaud Mezrahi , Société Générale

Cedric Perrier , BPCE Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official Ryan Jones , Nationwide

Marie-Anne Toulouse , Société Générale

Sergiu Zlotea , Crédit Agricole

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds Barclays

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Emerging Force in Financial Institution Bonds ABN Amro

BMO Capital Markets

Erste Group

ING

Jefferies Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice Barclays

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds Barclays

Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt BNP Paribas

HSBC

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets ABN Amro

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

ING

NatWest Markets Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive FIG House in Euros Barclays

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling Barclays

Lloyds Bank

NatWest Markets Most Impressive FIG House in Australian dollars Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Nomura

RBC Capital Markets Most Impressive FIG House in Swiss francs Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

UBS Most Impressive FIG House in Yen Daiwa

Mizuho

Nomura Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan

NatWest Markets Most Impressive FIG House for Inaugural Issuers and Asset Classes ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

NatWest Markets Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets Goldman Sachs

HSBC

LBBW Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds Bank of America

Citi

Jefferies

JP Morgan Most Impressive House for Financial Institution Research Barclays

Commerzbank

JP Morgan

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker Matteo Benedetto , Morgan Stanley

Vincent Hoarau , Crédit Agricole CIB

Dharit Patel , Bank of America Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker Romain Beillard , Crédit Agricole CIB

Vittorio Monge , Morgan Stanley

Thijs van der Ven , ABN Amro Rising Star FIG Bond Banker Abhinav Durani , ABN Amro

Florian Hessel , Morgan Stanley Most Impressive ESG FIG Investment Banker Thomas Garnier , Natixis

Caroline Haas , Natwest Markets

Carla La-Tona , Deutsche Bank

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds Amundi

BlackRock

Pimco Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market Bloomberg

Direct Books

Euroclear DFMI

NowCM

Origin Markets

SWIAT



*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds Fitch Ratings

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

White & Case Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds ISS-Corporate

Moody's Ratings

Sustainalytics

Corporates

shortlist Borrower Awards Most Impressive Corporate Borrower A2A

EDF

Enel

Nestlé

Snam Most Innovative Corporate Borrower A2A

EDF

EnBW

Enel

Snam Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies Booking

Coca-Cola

General Motors

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer BMW

Enel

Eni

TotalEnergies Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling EDF

Hammerson

Motability

Snam Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs EDF

Nestlé

Severn Trent Water

Swisscom

Thermo Fisher Scientific Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team A2A

BP

EDF

Enel

Snam Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer Eni

Iren

TotalEnergies Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Siemens

Volvo Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management Aroundtown

EDP

Telecom Italia

Vodafone Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer FDJ United

J Sainsbury

Kingspan

Roquette Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer A2A

EDF

Snam

Terna

Verbund Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer Enel

Ahold

Mundys

Pirelli

Snam Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer BMW

Mercedes

Volvo

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official Nicole Della Vedova , Snam

Bernard Descreux , EDF

Patricia Gentile , A2A

Claudio Menghi , Nestlé

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

ING

JP Morgan Emerging Force in Corporate Bonds BBVA

ING

MUFG

Santander

Wells Fargo Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets BNP Paribas

Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros BNP Paribas

Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars Bank of America

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling Barclays

HSBC

NatWest Markets Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

ING

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital Barclays

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

Société Générale Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management Barclays

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC

ING Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker James Cuniffe , HSBC

Angus Reynolds , Bank of America

Thibault Rommel , ING

William Wells , Goldman Sachs

Patrick Wuytens , ING Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker Nathalie Bitan , HSBC

Kiran Karia , JP Morgan

Federica Sartori , BNP Paribas Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker Carla La Tona , Deutsche Bank

Gianmarco Viglizzo , Crédit Agricole

Joshua Zakkai , ING Rising Star Corporate Bond Banker Christina Herd , JP Morgan

Robin Hupin , ING

Ellis Lawrie , JP Morgan

Alfons Martos , Goldman Sachs

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds Amundi

Blackrock

Wellington Management Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds Amundi

Blackrock

Wellington Management Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies Ethica

Newbridge

Rothschild & Co Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds ISS-Corporate

Moody's Ratings

Sustainalytics Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds Fitch Ratings

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Linklaters Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market Bloomberg

Direct Books

Euroclear DFMI

NowCM

Origin Markets

SWIAT



*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market

Emerging Markets

shortlist Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer Akbank

Public Investment Fund

Republic of Hungary Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe Republic of Hungary

Republic of Poland

Republic of Romania Most Impressive Issuer in Africa Azule Energy

IHS Towers

Republic of Ivory Coast Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East Emirates NBD

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Public Investment Fund Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA CTP NV

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Republic of Hungary

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe Karol Czarnecki , Republic of Poland

Stefan Nanu , Republic of Romania

Altug Ulker , Akbank Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East Reham AlHezza’a , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Rula AlQadi , First Abu Dhabi Bank

Ahmed AlRobayan , Public Investment Fund Most Impressive Funding Official in Africa Lancine Diaby , Republic of the Ivory Coast

Abdelhakim Jouahri , Kingdom of Morocco

Brian Marcus , Seplat

Patience Oniha , Nigeria

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for CEEMEA Bonds Citi

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds Emirates NBD

Standard Chartered

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds Citi

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Emirates NBD

First Abu Dhabi Bank Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds Absa

FirstRand

Standard Bank Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker Khalil Belhimeur , Standard Chartered

Carmen Bereincua , Citi

Matt Doherty , BNP Paribas

Alex Karolev , JP Morgan

Felix Weiss , Citi Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker Borys Matiash , BNP Paribas

Stefan Weiler , JP Morgan Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker Nadeem Adra , Goldman Sachs

Shuja Khan , JP Morgan

Stavros Pattichis , JP Morgan

Alice Wilson , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds Brevan Howard

Eaton Vance

Wellington Management Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds Bloomberg

Tradeweb

MarketAxess Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds Fitch Ratings

Moody’s Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

White & Case Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds ISS-Corporate

S&P Global Ratings

Sustainalytics

