Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2024 – winners revealed

GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of the Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2024.

Organisations from across Europe, Africa and the Middle East gathered together in London’s West End last night to celebrate the leading deals and participants in the syndicated loans, private debt and leveraged finance markets.

Deals for SwissCom, Messer and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton featured among the winners, while BNP Paribas and JP Morgan scooped some of the top bank awards.

Now in their 22nd year, the GlobalCapital Awards recognise excellence in the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Uniquely, the nominees and winners are decided by the industry itself, through a survey of market participants which took place in October and November. This means that the winners reflect those considered by their clients, peers and counterparts to be the standout deals and market participants of 2024.

The poll was conducted in November 2024, and the Awards refer to the period November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. A list of winners and nominees is below.

Full details of all the nominated deals and banks on them can be found here, and a full list of winners can be downloaded here.

The Winners

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the Year Winner: SwissCom

€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia



DSV

€14bn September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker



EP Corporate Group

£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services



FiberCop and NetCo

€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco



Harbour Energy

$4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets



Siemens Energy Global

€11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

Leveraged Loan of the Year Winner: Belron

$8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution



Alter Domus Participations

€1.66bn May 2024 for acquisition by Cinven



Eleda Management

€1.068bn February 2024 for buyout by Bain



Innomotics

€1.9bn-equivalent September 2024 for its buyout by KPS Capital Partners



MasOrange

€2.6bn May 2024 add-on and refinancing



Zegona Communications

€1.29bn-equivalent July 2024 to refinance acquisition of Vodafone España

M&A Loan of the Year Winner: FiberCop and NetCo

€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco



EP Corporate Group

£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services



Harbour Energy

$4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets



Swisscom

€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

Emerging Market Loan of the Year Winner: Akbank

$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance



Bank of Industry

€1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022



Public Investment Fund

$15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year Winner: FiberCop and NetCo

€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco



Arriva

€1.4bn May 2024 for its buyout by I Squared Capital Advisors



XpFibre

€4.95bn March 2024 refinancing

Renewables Loan of the Year Winner: H2 Green Steel

€4.15bn April 2024 financing for Boden green hydrogen and steel mill in Sweden



Fécamp Offshore Wind Project

€2.6bn July 2024 refinancing



Ventient Energy

€2.17bn December 2023 refinancing

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

UK and Irish Deal of the Year Winner: EP Corporate Group

£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services



Belron

$8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution



Harbour Energy

$4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets



Jaguar Land Rover

£1.6bn October 2024 revolving credit facilities



Tate & Lyle

€875m July 2024 for acquisition of CP Kelco

French Deal of the Year Winner: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

€10bn March 2024 refinancing



Canal+

€1.9bn April 2024 for acquisition of MultiChoice Group



Française des Jeux

€2bn November 2024 for acquisition of Kindred Group



Roquette Frères

€2.6bn March 2024 for acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions



XpFibre

€4.95bn March 2024 refinancing

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year Winner: Swisscom

€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia



JT International

$4.3bn August 2024 for acquisition of Vector Group



Mercedes-Benz

€11bn June 2024 refinancing



Siemens Energy Global

€11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

Italian Deal of the Year Winner: FiberCop and NetCo

€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco



ENI

€3bn December 2023 sustainability-linked revolving credit facility



Italgas

€2.2bn October 2024 for acquisition of 2i Rete Gas



Prysmian

€3.4bn June 2024 for acquisition of Encore Wire

Iberian Deal of the Year Winner: Vodafone Spain

€4.7bn May 2024 for its acquisition by Zegona Communications



Criteria Caixa

€1.65bn July 2024 for potential acquisition of shares in Naturgy Energy Group



MasOrange

€2.6bn May 2024 term loan B amendment and add-on

Benelux Deal of the Year Winner: SES

€3bn April 2024 for its acquisition of Intelsat



ArcelorMittal

$5.5bn May 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing



Compagnie Maritime Belge

$3.2bn November 2023 for acquisition of Euronav



D’Ieteren Group

€1bn October 2024 for extraordinary dividend

Nordic Deal of the Year Winner: Novo Nordisk

€5.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of three factories from Catalent



Carlsberg

£4.3bn July 2024 for acquisition of Britvic



DSV

€14bn, September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year Winner: Akbank

$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance



ČEZ

€840m March 2024 for acquisition of GasNet

Turkish Deal of the Year Winner: Akbank

$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year Winner: Public Investment Fund

$15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility



Burjeel Holdings

Dh1.32bn ($360m) June 2024 term loan refinancing



Emirates NBD

$1.5bn March 2024 sustainability-linked term loan refinancing



Qatar National Bank

€1bn October 2024 term loan to refinance 2021 facility



Saudi Electricity Co

$4bn August 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing

African Deal of the Year Winner: Bank of Industry

€1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022



Investec Bank

$600m June 2024 term loan to refinance $450m July 2022 loan

BANK AWARDS

Loan House of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas



Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

Best Arranger of M&A Loans Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Santander

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans Winner: Santander



BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

MUFG

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans Winner: ING



Société Générale

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans Winner: Crédit Agricole



BNP Paribas

Santander

Société Générale

Best Secondary Loans House Winner: JP Morgan



Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Best Bank in Real Estate Finance Winner: Natixis



Aareal Bank

Standard Chartered

Best Bank in Fund Finance Winner: Lloyds Bank

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Arranger of Western European Loans Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans Winner: UniCredit



Erste Group

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans Winner: First Abu Dhabi Bank



Emirates NBD

Mashreqbank

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of African Loans Winner: Standard Chartered



Rand Merchant Bank

Standard Bank

Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans Winner: Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans Winner: Barclays



HSBC

Lloyds

NatWest

Best Arranger of French Loans Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Société Générale

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans Winner: UniCredit



Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

LBBW

Best Arranger of Italian Loans Winner: UniCredit



Banco BPM

Intesa Sanpaolo

Mediobanca

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans Winner: Santander



BBVA

CaixaBank

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans Winner: ING



ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans Winner: SEB



Danske Bank

DNB

Nordea

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans Winner: Emirates NBD



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Standard Chartered

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year Winner: RWE

€5bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2023 facility



EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg

€2bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2020 facility



Mahle

€1.6bn February 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance a 2019 facility



Siemens Energy Global

€11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe Winner: ING



Crédit Agricole

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA Winner: Standard Chartered

Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole

Rabobank

Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-linked Loans Winner: CVC

Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG Winner: EQT



CVC

Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG Winner: A&O Shearman

PRIVATE DEBT DEAL AND ARRANGER AWARDS

Schuldschein of the Year Winner: Messer

€950m July 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries from CVC



Carl Zeiss AG

€900m October 2024



Gerresheimer

€600m October 2024

International Schuldschein of the Year Winner: Sofidel

€540m July 2024



Forvia

€745m July 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance Schuldscheine and bonds



Nilfisk

€225m July 2024

US Private Placement of the Year Winner: Messer

$1.1bn March 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries shares from CVC

Direct Lending Deal of the Year Winner: Adevinta

€4.5bn November 2023 for take-private acquisition by Blackstone, Permira, General Atlantic and TCV

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine Winner: LBBW



BayernLB

Commerzbank

Helaba

UniCredit

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine Winner: UniCredit



BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole

US Private Placement Agent of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

MUFG

NatWest

Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements Winner: BNP Paribas



Commerzbank

Best Schuldschein Law Firm Winner: White & Case



A&O Shearman

Dentons

Linklaters

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR AND PRIVATE LENDER AWARDS

Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans Winner: Barings



Apollo

Blackstone

M&G

Best Direct Lending Firm Winner: Ares



Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)

Park Square

Best Real Estate Direct Lender Winner: PIMCO



PGIM

Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance Winner: MUFG

Best Subordinated Debt Investor Winner: Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)



Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Park Square

Best Distressed Loan Investor Winner: Triton



Hayfin

HIG

BEST ADVISERS, LAW FIRMS AND TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

Best Corporate Finance Adviser Winner: EY



Rosedge Capital

Rothschild

Best Debt Restructuring Adviser Winner: Houlihan Lokey



PJT Partners

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans Winner: A&O Shearman



Clifford Chance

Dentons

Linklaters

Best Law Firm for Private Debt Winner: Greenberg Traurig



Latham & Watkins

Morrison & Foerster

Rimôn

Technology Provider of the Year Winner: Debtdomain



DV01

Oxane Partners

PitchBook

VC Trade

