Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2024 – winners revealed
The leading deals and organisations of 2024, as voted by the market, were crowned at a gala dinner in London
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of the Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2024.
Organisations from across Europe, Africa and the Middle East gathered together in London’s West End last night to celebrate the leading deals and participants in the syndicated loans, private debt and leveraged finance markets.
Deals for SwissCom, Messer and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton featured among the winners, while BNP Paribas and JP Morgan scooped some of the top bank awards.
Now in their 22nd year, the GlobalCapital Awards recognise excellence in the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Uniquely, the nominees and winners are decided by the industry itself, through a survey of market participants which took place in October and November. This means that the winners reflect those considered by their clients, peers and counterparts to be the standout deals and market participants of 2024.
The poll was conducted in November 2024, and the Awards refer to the period November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024.
Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. A list of winners and nominees is below.
Full details of all the nominated deals and banks on them can be found here, and a full list of winners can be downloaded here.
For more information about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles
The Winners
DEALS OF THE YEAR
-
Winner: SwissCom
€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia
DSV
€14bn September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker
EP Corporate Group
£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services
FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
Harbour Energy
$4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets
Siemens Energy Global
€11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility
-
Winner: Belron
$8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution
Alter Domus Participations
€1.66bn May 2024 for acquisition by Cinven
Eleda Management
€1.068bn February 2024 for buyout by Bain
Innomotics
€1.9bn-equivalent September 2024 for its buyout by KPS Capital Partners
MasOrange
€2.6bn May 2024 add-on and refinancing
Zegona Communications
€1.29bn-equivalent July 2024 to refinance acquisition of Vodafone España
-
Winner: FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
EP Corporate Group
£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services
Harbour Energy
$4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets
Swisscom
€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia
-
Winner: Akbank
$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance
Bank of Industry
€1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022
Public Investment Fund
$15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility
-
Winner: FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
Arriva
€1.4bn May 2024 for its buyout by I Squared Capital Advisors
XpFibre
€4.95bn March 2024 refinancing
-
Winner: H2 Green Steel
€4.15bn April 2024 financing for Boden green hydrogen and steel mill in Sweden
Fécamp Offshore Wind Project
€2.6bn July 2024 refinancing
Ventient Energy
€2.17bn December 2023 refinancing
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
-
Winner: EP Corporate Group
£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services
Belron
$8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution
Harbour Energy
$4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets
Jaguar Land Rover
£1.6bn October 2024 revolving credit facilities
Tate & Lyle
€875m July 2024 for acquisition of CP Kelco
-
Winner: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
€10bn March 2024 refinancing
Canal+
€1.9bn April 2024 for acquisition of MultiChoice Group
Française des Jeux
€2bn November 2024 for acquisition of Kindred Group
Roquette Frères
€2.6bn March 2024 for acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions
XpFibre
€4.95bn March 2024 refinancing
-
Winner: Swisscom
€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia
JT International
$4.3bn August 2024 for acquisition of Vector Group
Mercedes-Benz
€11bn June 2024 refinancing
Siemens Energy Global
€11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility
-
Winner: FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
ENI
€3bn December 2023 sustainability-linked revolving credit facility
Italgas
€2.2bn October 2024 for acquisition of 2i Rete Gas
Prysmian
€3.4bn June 2024 for acquisition of Encore Wire
-
Winner: Vodafone Spain
€4.7bn May 2024 for its acquisition by Zegona Communications
Criteria Caixa
€1.65bn July 2024 for potential acquisition of shares in Naturgy Energy Group
MasOrange
€2.6bn May 2024 term loan B amendment and add-on
-
Winner: SES
€3bn April 2024 for its acquisition of Intelsat
ArcelorMittal
$5.5bn May 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing
Compagnie Maritime Belge
$3.2bn November 2023 for acquisition of Euronav
D’Ieteren Group
€1bn October 2024 for extraordinary dividend
-
Winner: Novo Nordisk
€5.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of three factories from Catalent
Carlsberg
£4.3bn July 2024 for acquisition of Britvic
DSV
€14bn, September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker
-
Winner: Akbank
$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance
ČEZ
€840m March 2024 for acquisition of GasNet
-
Winner: Akbank
$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance
-
Winner: Public Investment Fund
$15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility
Burjeel Holdings
Dh1.32bn ($360m) June 2024 term loan refinancing
Emirates NBD
$1.5bn March 2024 sustainability-linked term loan refinancing
Qatar National Bank
€1bn October 2024 term loan to refinance 2021 facility
Saudi Electricity Co
$4bn August 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing
-
Winner: Bank of Industry
€1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022
Investec Bank
$600m June 2024 term loan to refinance $450m July 2022 loan
BANK AWARDS
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Citigroup
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
-
Winner: JP Morgan
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
-
Winner: JP Morgan
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
Santander
-
Winner: Santander
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
MUFG
-
Winner: ING
Société Générale
Standard Chartered
-
Winner: Crédit Agricole
BNP Paribas
Santander
Société Générale
-
Winner: JP Morgan
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
-
Winner: Natixis
Aareal Bank
Standard Chartered
-
Winner: Lloyds Bank
BANK REGIONAL AWARDS
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
UniCredit
-
Winner: UniCredit
Erste Group
Société Générale
-
Winner: First Abu Dhabi Bank
Emirates NBD
Mashreqbank
Standard Chartered
-
Winner: Standard Chartered
Rand Merchant Bank
Standard Bank
-
Winner: Standard Chartered
-
Winner: Barclays
HSBC
Lloyds
NatWest
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
Société Générale
-
Winner: UniCredit
Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank
LBBW
-
Winner: UniCredit
Banco BPM
Intesa Sanpaolo
Mediobanca
-
Winner: Santander
BBVA
CaixaBank
-
Winner: ING
ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
Rabobank
-
Winner: SEB
Danske Bank
DNB
Nordea
-
Winner: Emirates NBD
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Standard Chartered
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
-
Winner: RWE
€5bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2023 facility
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg
€2bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2020 facility
Mahle
€1.6bn February 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance a 2019 facility
Siemens Energy Global
€11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility
-
Winner: ING
Crédit Agricole
Rabobank
-
Winner: Standard Chartered
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Rabobank
-
Winner: CVC
-
Winner: EQT
CVC
-
Winner: A&O Shearman
PRIVATE DEBT DEAL AND ARRANGER AWARDS
-
Winner: Messer
€950m July 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries from CVC
Carl Zeiss AG
€900m October 2024
Gerresheimer
€600m October 2024
-
Winner: Sofidel
€540m July 2024
Forvia
€745m July 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance Schuldscheine and bonds
Nilfisk
€225m July 2024
-
Winner: Messer
$1.1bn March 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries shares from CVC
-
Winner: Adevinta
€4.5bn November 2023 for take-private acquisition by Blackstone, Permira, General Atlantic and TCV
-
Winner: LBBW
BayernLB
Commerzbank
Helaba
UniCredit
-
Winner: UniCredit
BNP Paribas
Commerzbank
Crédit Agricole
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Bank of America
MUFG
NatWest
-
Winner: BNP Paribas
Commerzbank
-
Winner: White & Case
A&O Shearman
Dentons
Linklaters
INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR AND PRIVATE LENDER AWARDS
-
Winner: Barings
Apollo
Blackstone
M&G
-
Winner: Ares
Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)
Park Square
-
Winner: PIMCO
PGIM
-
Winner: MUFG
-
Winner: Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Park Square
-
Winner: Triton
Hayfin
HIG
BEST ADVISERS, LAW FIRMS AND TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
-
Winner: EY
Rosedge Capital
Rothschild
-
Winner: Houlihan Lokey
PJT Partners
-
Winner: A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Dentons
Linklaters
-
Winner: Greenberg Traurig
Latham & Watkins
Morrison & Foerster
Rimôn
-
Winner: Debtdomain
DV01
Oxane Partners
PitchBook
VC Trade
You can download a searchable copy of the full shortlist here and the full winners list here.