Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2024 – winners revealed

Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital
March 07, 2025 09:20 AM
The leading deals and organisations of 2024, as voted by the market, were crowned at a gala dinner in London

GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of the Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2024.

Organisations from across Europe, Africa and the Middle East gathered together in London’s West End last night to celebrate the leading deals and participants in the syndicated loans, private debt and leveraged finance markets.

Deals for SwissCom, Messer and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton featured among the winners, while BNP Paribas and JP Morgan scooped some of the top bank awards.

Now in their 22nd year, the GlobalCapital Awards recognise excellence in the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Uniquely, the nominees and winners are decided by the industry itself, through a survey of market participants which took place in October and November. This means that the winners reflect those considered by their clients, peers and counterparts to be the standout deals and market participants of 2024.

The poll was conducted in November 2024, and the Awards refer to the period November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. A list of winners and nominees is below.

Full details of all the nominated deals and banks on them can be found here, and a full list of winners can be downloaded here.

For more information about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles


The Winners

DEALS OF THE YEAR

  • Deal of the Year

    Winner: SwissCom
    €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

    DSV
    €14bn September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker

    EP Corporate Group
    £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services

    FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco

    Harbour Energy
    $4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets

    Siemens Energy Global
    €11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

  • Leveraged Loan of the Year

    Winner: Belron
    $8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution

    Alter Domus Participations
    €1.66bn May 2024 for acquisition by Cinven

    Eleda Management
    €1.068bn February 2024 for buyout by Bain

    Innomotics
    €1.9bn-equivalent September 2024 for its buyout by KPS Capital Partners

    MasOrange
    €2.6bn May 2024 add-on and refinancing

    Zegona Communications
    €1.29bn-equivalent July 2024 to refinance acquisition of Vodafone España

  • M&A Loan of the Year

    Winner: FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco

    EP Corporate Group
    £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services

    Harbour Energy
    $4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets

    Swisscom
    €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

  • Emerging Market Loan of the Year

    Winner: Akbank
    $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance

    Bank of Industry
    €1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022

    Public Investment Fund
    $15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility

  • Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

    Winner: FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco

    Arriva
    €1.4bn May 2024 for its buyout by I Squared Capital Advisors

    XpFibre
    €4.95bn March 2024 refinancing

  • Renewables Loan of the Year

    Winner: H2 Green Steel
    €4.15bn April 2024 financing for Boden green hydrogen and steel mill in Sweden

    Fécamp Offshore Wind Project
    €2.6bn July 2024 refinancing

    Ventient Energy
    €2.17bn December 2023 refinancing

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

  • UK and Irish Deal of the Year

    Winner: EP Corporate Group
    £2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services

    Belron
    $8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution

    Harbour Energy
    $4.5bn March 2024 for acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets

    Jaguar Land Rover
    £1.6bn October 2024 revolving credit facilities

    Tate & Lyle
    €875m July 2024 for acquisition of CP Kelco

  • French Deal of the Year

    Winner: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
    €10bn March 2024 refinancing

    Canal+
    €1.9bn April 2024 for acquisition of MultiChoice Group

    Française des Jeux
    €2bn November 2024 for acquisition of Kindred Group

    Roquette Frères
    €2.6bn March 2024 for acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

    XpFibre
    €4.95bn March 2024 refinancing

  • German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

    Winner: Swisscom
    €8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

    JT International
    $4.3bn August 2024 for acquisition of Vector Group

    Mercedes-Benz
    €11bn June 2024 refinancing

    Siemens Energy Global
    €11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

  • Italian Deal of the Year

    Winner: FiberCop and NetCo
    €6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco

    ENI
    €3bn December 2023 sustainability-linked revolving credit facility

    Italgas
    €2.2bn October 2024 for acquisition of 2i Rete Gas

    Prysmian
    €3.4bn June 2024 for acquisition of Encore Wire

  • Iberian Deal of the Year

    Winner: Vodafone Spain
    €4.7bn May 2024 for its acquisition by Zegona Communications

    Criteria Caixa
    €1.65bn July 2024 for potential acquisition of shares in Naturgy Energy Group

    MasOrange
    €2.6bn May 2024 term loan B amendment and add-on

  • Benelux Deal of the Year

    Winner: SES
    €3bn April 2024 for its acquisition of Intelsat

    ArcelorMittal
    $5.5bn May 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing

    Compagnie Maritime Belge
    $3.2bn November 2023 for acquisition of Euronav

    D’Ieteren Group
    €1bn October 2024 for extraordinary dividend

  • Nordic Deal of the Year

    Winner: Novo Nordisk
    €5.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of three factories from Catalent

    Carlsberg
    £4.3bn July 2024 for acquisition of Britvic

    DSV
    €14bn, September 2024 for acquisition of DB Schenker

  • Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

    Winner: Akbank
    $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance

    ČEZ
    €840m March 2024 for acquisition of GasNet

  • Turkish Deal of the Year

    Winner: Akbank
    $753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance

  • Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

    Winner: Public Investment Fund
    $15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility

    Burjeel Holdings
    Dh1.32bn ($360m) June 2024 term loan refinancing

    Emirates NBD
    $1.5bn March 2024 sustainability-linked term loan refinancing

    Qatar National Bank
    €1bn October 2024 term loan to refinance 2021 facility

    Saudi Electricity Co
    $4bn August 2024 revolving credit facility refinancing

  • African Deal of the Year

    Winner: Bank of Industry
    €1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022

    Investec Bank
    $600m June 2024 term loan to refinance $450m July 2022 loan

BANK AWARDS

  • Loan House of the Year

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Citigroup
    Deutsche Bank
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan

  • Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

    Winner: JP Morgan

    BNP Paribas
    Goldman Sachs

  • Best Arranger of M&A Loans

    Winner: JP Morgan

    BNP Paribas
    Citigroup

  • Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Crédit Agricole
    Natixis
    Santander

  • Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

    Winner: Santander

    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole
    MUFG

  • Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

    Winner: ING

    Société Générale
    Standard Chartered

  • Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

    Winner: Crédit Agricole

    BNP Paribas
    Santander
    Société Générale

  • Best Secondary Loans House

    Winner: JP Morgan

    Goldman Sachs
    Morgan Stanley

  • Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

    Winner: Natixis

    Aareal Bank
    Standard Chartered

  • Best Bank in Fund Finance

    Winner: Lloyds Bank

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

  • Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Crédit Agricole
    UniCredit

  • Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

    Winner: UniCredit

    Erste Group
    Société Générale

  • Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

    Winner: First Abu Dhabi Bank

    Emirates NBD
    Mashreqbank
    Standard Chartered

  • Best Arranger of African Loans

    Winner: Standard Chartered

    Rand Merchant Bank
    Standard Bank

  • Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans

    Winner: Standard Chartered

  • Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

    Winner: Barclays

    HSBC
    Lloyds
    NatWest

  • Best Arranger of French Loans

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Crédit Agricole
    Natixis
    Société Générale

  • Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

    Winner: UniCredit

    Commerzbank
    Deutsche Bank
    LBBW

  • Best Arranger of Italian Loans

    Winner: UniCredit

    Banco BPM
    Intesa Sanpaolo
    Mediobanca

  • Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

    Winner: Santander

    BBVA
    CaixaBank

  • Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

    Winner: ING

    ABN Amro
    BNP Paribas
    Rabobank

  • Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

    Winner: SEB

    Danske Bank
    DNB
    Nordea

  • Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

    Winner: Emirates NBD

    Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
    Standard Chartered

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

  • Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

    Winner: RWE
    €5bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2023 facility

    EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg
    €2bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2020 facility

    Mahle
    €1.6bn February 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance a 2019 facility

    Siemens Energy Global
    €11bn March 2024 sustainability-linked guarantee facility

  • Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

    Winner: ING

    Crédit Agricole
    Rabobank

  • Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

    Winner: Standard Chartered

  • Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Crédit Agricole
    Rabobank

  • Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-linked Loans

    Winner: CVC

  • Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

    Winner: EQT

    CVC

  • Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

    Winner: A&O Shearman

PRIVATE DEBT DEAL AND ARRANGER AWARDS

  • Schuldschein of the Year

    Winner: Messer
    €950m July 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries from CVC

    Carl Zeiss AG
    €900m October 2024

    Gerresheimer
    €600m October 2024

  • International Schuldschein of the Year

    Winner: Sofidel
    €540m July 2024

    Forvia
    €745m July 2024 sustainability-linked to refinance Schuldscheine and bonds

    Nilfisk
    €225m July 2024

  • US Private Placement of the Year

    Winner: Messer
    $1.1bn March 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries shares from CVC

  • Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Winner: Adevinta
    €4.5bn November 2023 for take-private acquisition by Blackstone, Permira, General Atlantic and TCV

  • Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

    Winner: LBBW

    BayernLB
    Commerzbank
    Helaba
    UniCredit

  • Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

    Winner: UniCredit

    BNP Paribas
    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole

  • US Private Placement Agent of the Year

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Bank of America
    MUFG
    NatWest

  • Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements

    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Commerzbank

  • Best Schuldschein Law Firm

    Winner: White & Case

    A&O Shearman
    Dentons
    Linklaters

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR AND PRIVATE LENDER AWARDS

  • Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

    Winner: Barings

    Apollo
    Blackstone
    M&G

  • Best Direct Lending Firm

    Winner: Ares

    Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)
    Park Square

  • Best Real Estate Direct Lender

    Winner: PIMCO

    PGIM

  • Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance

    Winner: MUFG

  • Best Subordinated Debt Investor

    Winner: Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)

    Goldman Sachs Asset Management
    Park Square

  • Best Distressed Loan Investor

    Winner: Triton

    Hayfin
    HIG

BEST ADVISERS, LAW FIRMS AND TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

  • Best Corporate Finance Adviser

    Winner: EY

    Rosedge Capital
    Rothschild

  • Best Debt Restructuring Adviser

    Winner: Houlihan Lokey

    PJT Partners

  • Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

    Winner: A&O Shearman

    Clifford Chance
    Dentons
    Linklaters

  • Best Law Firm for Private Debt

    Winner: Greenberg Traurig

    Latham & Watkins
    Morrison & Foerster
    Rimôn

  • Technology Provider of the Year

    Winner: Debtdomain

    DV01
    Oxane Partners
    PitchBook
    VC Trade

You can download a searchable copy of the full shortlist here and the full winners list here.

