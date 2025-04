GlobalCapital reveals the winners of its second annual Latin America Bond Awards

Organisations from every corner of the Latin American debt market came together at The Metropolitan Club of New York on Tuesday night to celebrate the winners of GlobalCapital's second Latin America Bond Awards.

The awards recognise the banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants — who shone the brightest during 2024.

Compared to the previous two years, conditions in Latin American and Caribbean bond markets in 2024 were fairly benign. But market participants took this as an opportunity to demonstrate their ingenuity, astuteness and creativity.

Whether it was the several sovereigns clinching their largest ever deals, more sophisticated structured deals appearing, or the region blazing a trail for the rest of the world in debt for nature conversions, LatAm and Caribbean issuers provided many memorable moments.

The GlobalCapital awards are unique in that the winners are decided by the market itself. Every single name on the shortlist has been applauded by peers, rivals, clients and counterparts for their sterling work. This year’s awards were voted for online between December and January by issuers, banks, investors, law firms, rating agencies and others, and reflect performance in the 2024 calendar year.

Congratulations on behalf of everyone at GlobalCapital to all the winners and nominees. And thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the poll. We hope to see you next year!

The full list of winners and nominees is below. To download a PDF of the winners, please click here.

winners Bank Awards Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds Winner: Bank of America



Citi

Itaú

JP Morgan

Santander Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

Santander Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds Winner: Santander



Bank of America

BBVA

Citi

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Best Bank for Latin American Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Goldman Sachs



Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan Best Bank for Sustainable Bond Markets in Latin America Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

Crédit Agricole

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets Winner: Citi



BBVA

HSBC

Itaú

Santander Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM Winner: Bank of America



BBVA

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Best Latin American Bond Trading House Winner: Barclays



Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

Santander Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

Itaú Best Bank for Latin American Structured Finance Winner: Goldman Sachs



Bank of America

Citi

Itaú

JP Morgan

UBS Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans Winner: Citi



BBVA

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America Winner: Corporación Andina de Fomento



América Movil

Cabei

Chile

Mexico

Raízen Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America Winner: Mexico



Brazil

Chile

El Salvador

Paraguay

Uruguay Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer Winner: Corporación Andina de Fomento



Cabei

Fonplata Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America Winner: Raízen



America Móvil

Latam Airlines

Vale

YPF Most Impressive Financial Institution Bond Issuer in Latin America Winner: BCI



Banco do Brasil

Banco Estado

Banorte

BBVA Mexico

Santander Mexico Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America Winner: Cabei



CAF

Chile

COFIDE

Raízen Most Impressive Debut Bond Issuer in Latin America Winner: LD Celulose



3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás

Caja los Andes

Orygen

Valia Energía

Vista Energy

Deal Awards (all priced 2024) Latin American Bond Deal of the Year Winner: Mexico $7.5bn five, 12 and 30 year (priced January)



United Mexican States, Barclays, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Sullivan & Cromwell, Ritch Mueller Heather & Nicolau

BCI AT1 (priced September) CAF £1bn five year (priced April) Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October) YPF $800m seven year (priced January)

(priced January) Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year Winner: Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)

Fiemex, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Santander, Scotiabank, SMBC, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Galicia Abogados, Milbank, Ritch Mueller Heather & Nicolau

Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December) El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October) KingAir $480m 12 year (priced September) Murano $300m six year (priced September) Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year Winner: Mexico $7.5bn five, 12 and 30 year (priced January)

United Mexican States, Barclays, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Sullivan & Cromwell, Ritch Mueller Heather & Nicolau



Brazil $4.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced January) Colombia $3.64bn 12 and 30 year (priced October) Dominican Republic $750m 12 year green bond (priced June) Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December) (priced January) Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year Winner: Codelco $2bn 12 and 30 year (priced January)

Codelco, Bank of America, Citi, JP Morgan, Santander, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Banco Estado AT1 (priced April) Ecopetrol $1.85bn 12 year (priced January) Metro de Santiago Sfr155m Swiss franc seven year (priced October) YPF $800m seven year (priced January) Latin American ESG Deal of the Year Winner: The Bahamas debt conversion project for marine conservation (priced November)

Bahamas, Standard Chartered, A&O Shearman, Hogan Lovells, Clifford Chance



Barbados debt-for-nature swap (priced December) Dominican Republic $750m 12 year green bond (priced June) Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December) Promigas / IFC Ps$540 billion Colombian peso social bond (priced December) Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year Winner: Raízen $1.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced February)

Raízen, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Bradesco, Citi, Itaú, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Milbank, Pinheiro Neto Advogados, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Stocche Forbes Advogados

America Móvil Ps17.5bn ($1.043bn) peso five year (priced March) CMPC $500m 10 year (priced February) Gruma $800m 10 and 30 year (priced December) Vale $1bn 30 year (priced June) Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year Winner: Latam Airlines $1.4bn long five year (priced October)

Latam Airlines, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, MUFG, Natixis, Santander, Claro & Cia, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Morales & Besa, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

3R Lux $500m seven year (priced January) Oceânica Engenharia e Consultoria $375m five year (priced September) Vista Energy $600m 11 year (priced December) YPF $800m seven year (priced January) Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year Winner: Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)

Fiemex, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Santander, Scotiabank, SMBC, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Galicia Abogados, Milbank, Ritch Mueller Heather & Nicolau

Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October) El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October) KingAir $480m 12 year (priced September) Yinson Boronia $1.035bn 18 year (priced May) Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer Winner: Metro de Santiago Sfr155m seven year (priced October)

Metro de Santiago, BNP Paribas

CAF A$500m ($325m) Australian dollar five year (priced February) Engie Energía Sfr190m Swiss franc five year (priced August) Mexico ¥152bn ($1.045bn) three, five, seven, 10 and 20 year Samurai (priced August) Uruguay ¥46.3bn ($373m) three, five, seven and 20 year Samurai (priced December) Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer Winner: Paraguay G3.643bn ($500m) guarani seven year (priced February)

Paraguay, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Itaú, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

America Móvil Ps17.5bn ($1.043bn) peso five year (priced March) CAF CRc$47.bn ($94m) Costa Rican colón eight year (priced April) Dominican Republic Ps105bn ($1.78bn) peso 12 year (priced June) Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima Sl1.25bn ($328m) nuevo sol 19 year (priced September) Paraguay G3.643bn ($500m) guarani seven year (priced February) Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year Winner: Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)

Ecuador, Bank of America, A&O Shearman, Bustamante Fabara, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells

Dominican Republic dual-currency triple tranche new issue, and dollar buyback (priced June) El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October) Peru Sl7bn ($1.85bn) nuevo sol 15 year and dollar buyback (priced June) Uruguay Ps57.8bn ($1.5bn) peso 21 year and dollar buyback (priced May) Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year Winner: Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)

Ecuador, Bank of America, A&O Shearman, Bustamante Fabara, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells



The Bahamas debt conversion project for marine conservation (priced November) Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October) Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December) El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October) Scaling4Impact IDB Invest securitization (priced October) Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year Winner: Valia Energía $530m 15 year project bond (priced January)

Valia Energía, BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Société Générale, Clifford Chance, Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Milbank

Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September) Orygen (Niagara Energy) $1.2bn 10 year (priced September) Yinson Boronia $1.035bn 18 year (priced May) Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year Winner: Orygen $1.2bn 10 year (priced September)

Orygen, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Natixis, Santander, Garrigues, Milbank



Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year Winner: Barbados debt-for-nature swap (priced December)

Barbados, CIBC, White Oak Advisory, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Clifford Chance, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Bahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November) El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October) Banco Cooperativo Sicredi $297m five year term loan (priced May)

Other Awards Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds Winner: BlackRock



Loomis Sayles

Ninety One

RBC BlueBay Asset Management

Wellington Management Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds Winner: Wellington Management



Capital Group

Eaton Vance

Marathon

T. Rowe Price Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds Winner: Eaton Vance



Ashmore

Capital Group

JP Morgan Asset Management Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds Winner: Clifford Chance



A&O Shearman

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Milbank

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds Winner: Garrigues



Brigard Urrutía

Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez

Galicia Abogados Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans Winner: White & Case



Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Clifford Chance

Holland & Knight

Milbank Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans Winner: Galicia Abogados



Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez

Garrigues Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds Winner: MarketAxess



Bloomberg

Tradeweb Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds Winner: Fitch Ratings



Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds Winner: Moody's Ratings



S&P Shades of Green

Sustainable Fitch

Sustainalytics Best Latin American Credit Research Team Winner: JP Morgan



Balanz

Bank of America

Jefferies

People Awards Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America Winner: Manuel Valdez, CAF



María del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico

Victor González, Chile

Herman Kamil, Uruguay

Humberto Rodríguez, CABEI Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America Winner: Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico



Marina Dalben, Raízen

Carlos García-Moreno, América Móvil

Felipe Lima, Embraer

Juan Pablo Risco, BCI Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker Winner: Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan



Matthew Dukes, Itaú

Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs

Jennifer Wohland, Bank of America Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker Winner: Sergio Fernandez, Bank of America



Rodrigo Gonzalez, BNP Paribas

Gordon Kingsley, Crédit Agricole

Raimundo Langlois, JP Morgan

Ricardo Navarro, Itaú Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America Winner: Michael Bellantoni, BNP Paribas



Danielle Fisher, Crédit Agricole

Camilo Soler, JP Morgan

Luiza Vasconcellos, Itaú Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker Winner: Eduardo Buendia, Bank of America



Erick Castillo Mares, Goldman Sachs

André Salva Martins, Morgan Stanley

Andrea Molina, Itaú

Connor Prochnow, Crédit Agricole Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Credit Winner: Natalia Corfield, JP Morgan



Badr El Moutawakil, Barclays

Anne Milne, Bank of America

Siobhan Morden, Santander

Download a full list of winners