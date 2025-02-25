Latin America Bond Awards 2025: shortlist revealed!

GlobalCapital is delighted to present the nominees in the second edition of its Latin America Bond awards.

Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border debt markets, the awards celebrate Latin America’s most impressive banks, issuers and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market players.

Uniquely, the shortlists and winners are determined entirely by votes from industry participants — chosen by the market, for the market.

Thank you to everyone who shared their expertise via the market survey that ran throughout December and January. Engagement was strong from across the market and all corners of the region, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from the cross-border bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below, and downloaded here.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2024 calendar year. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.

The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club of New York on April 22 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

For sponsorship enquiries, and to book your table, please speak to our sales team.