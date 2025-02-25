Latin America Bond Awards 2025: shortlist revealed!

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

Latin America Bond Awards 2025: shortlist revealed!

February 25, 2025 11:36 AM
Latin America Bond Awards 2025 shortlist

The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be crowned at a ceremony in New York on April 22

GlobalCapital is delighted to present the nominees in the second edition of its Latin America Bond awards.

Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border debt markets, the awards celebrate Latin America’s most impressive banks, issuers and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market players.

Uniquely, the shortlists and winners are determined entirely by votes from industry participants — chosen by the market, for the market.

Thank you to everyone who shared their expertise via the market survey that ran throughout December and January. Engagement was strong from across the market and all corners of the region, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from the cross-border bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below, and downloaded here.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2024 calendar year. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.

The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club of New York on April 22 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

For sponsorship enquiries, and to book your table, please speak to our sales team.

shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Itaú
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Bank of America
    BBVA
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Financial Institution Bonds
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Best Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin America
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole
    JP Morgan
    Standard Chartered
    Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets
    BBVA
    Citi
    HSBC
    Itaú
    Santander
    Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM
    Bank of America
    BBVA
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Latin American Bond Trading House
    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Deutsche Bank
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Itaú
    JP Morgan
    Best Bank for Latin American Structured Finance
    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Itaú
    JP Morgan
    UBS
    Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans
    BBVA
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America
    América Movil
    Cabei
    CAF
    Chile
    Mexico
    Raízen
    Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Brazil
    Chile
    El Salvador
    Mexico
    Paraguay
    Uruguay
    Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer
    Cabei
    CAF
    Fonplata
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America
    America Móvil
    Latam Airlines
    Raízen
    Vale
    YPF
    Most Impressive Financial Institution Bond Issuer in Latin America
    BCI
    Banco do Brasil
    Banco Estado
    Banorte
    BBVA Mexico
    Santander Mexico
    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Cabei
    CAF
    Chile
    COFIDE
    Raízen
    Most Impressive Debut Bond Issuer in Latin America
    3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás
    Caja los Andes
    LD Celulose
    Valia Energía
    Vista Energy
    Niagara Energy

  • Deal Awards (all priced 2024)

    Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    • BCI AT1 (priced September)
    • CAF £1bn five year (priced April)
    • Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October)
    • Mexico $7.5bn five, 12 and 20 year (priced January)
    • YPF $800m seven year (priced January)
    Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    • Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    • El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
    • Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)
    • KingAir $480m 12 year (priced September)
    • Murano $300m six year (priced September)
    Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    • Brazil $4.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced January)
    • Colombia $3.64bn 12 and 30 year (priced October)
    • Dominican Republic $750m 12 year green bond (priced June)
    • Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    • Mexico $7.5bn five, 12 and 20 year (priced January)
    Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    • Banco Estado AT1 (priced April)
    • Codelco $2bn 12 and 30 year (priced January)
    • Ecopetrol $1.85bn 12 year (priced January)
    • Metro de Santiago Sfr155m Swiss franc seven year (priced October)
    • YPF $800m seven year (priced January)
    Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
    • Bahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November)
    • Barbados debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    • Dominican Republic $750m 12 year green bond (priced June)
    • Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    • Promigas / IFC Ps$540 billion Colombian peso social bond (priced December)
    Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
    • America Móvil Ps17.5bn ($1.043bn) peso five year (priced March)
    • CMPC $500m 10 year (priced February)
    • Gruma $800m 10 and 30 year (priced December)
    • Raízen $1.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced February)
    • Vale $1bn 30 year (priced June)
    Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
    • 3R Lux $500m seven year (priced January)
    • Latam Airlines $1.4bn long five year (priced October)
    • Oceânica Engenharia e Consultoria $375m five year (priced September)
    • Vista Energy $600m 11 year (priced December)
    • YPF $800m seven year (priced January)
    Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year
    • Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October)
    • El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
    • Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)
    • KingAir $480m 12 year (priced September)
    • Yinson Boronia $1.035bn 18 year (priced May)
    Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
    • CAF A$500m ($325m) Australian dollar five year (priced February)
    • Engie Energía Sfr190m Swiss franc five year (priced August)
    • Metro de Santiago Sfr155m Swiss franc seven year (priced October)
    • Mexico ¥152bn ($1.045bn) three, five, seven, 10 and 20 year Samurai (priced August)
    • Uruguay ¥46.3bn ($373m) three, five, seven and 20 year Samurai (priced December)
    Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
    • America Móvil Ps17.5bn ($1.043bn) peso five year (priced March)
    • CAF CRc$47.bn ($94m) Costa Rican colón eight year (priced April)
    • Dominican Republic Ps105bn ($1.78bn) peso 12 year (priced June)
    • Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima Sl1.25bn ($328m) nuevo sol 19 year (priced September)
    • Paraguay G3.643bn ($500m) guarani seven year (priced February)
    Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
    • Dominican Republic dual-currency triple tranche new issue, and dollar buyback (priced June)
    • Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    • El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
    • Peru Sl7bn ($1.85bn) nuevo sol 15 year and dollar buyback (priced June)
    • Uruguay Ps57.8bn ($1.5bn) peso 21 year and dollar buyback (priced May)
    Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year
    • Bahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November)
    • Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October)
    • Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    • El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
    • Scaling4Impact IDB Invest securitization (priced October)
    Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year
    • Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)
    • Orygen (Niagara Energy) $1.2bn 10 year (priced September)
    • Valia Energía $1.2bn 10 year project bond (priced September)
    • Yinson Boronia $1.035bn 18 year (priced May)
    Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year
    No shortlist — winner to be announced on the night
    Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
    Bahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November)
    El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
    Barbados debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
    Bando Cooperativo Sicredi $297m five year term loan (priced May)

  • Other Awards

    Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    BlackRock
    Loomis Sayles
    Ninety One
    RBC BlueBay Asset Management
    Wellington Management
    Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Capital Group
    Eaton Vance
    Marathon
    T. Rowe Price
    Wellington Management
    Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds
    Ashmore
    Capital Group
    Eaton Vance
    JP Morgan Asset Management
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    A&O Shearman
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Milbank
    Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Brigard Urrutía
    Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
    Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez
    Galicia Abogados
    Garrigues
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Holland & Knight
    Milbank
    White & Case
    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
    Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez
    Galicia Abogados
    Garrigues
    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds
    Bloomberg
    MarketAxess
    Tradeweb
    Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds
    Fitch Ratings
    Moody's
    S&P Global Ratings
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds
    Moody's ESG Solutions
    S&P Shades of Green
    Sustainable Fitch
    Sustainalytics
    Best Latin American Credit Research Team
    Balanz
    Bank of America
    Jefferies
    JP Morgan

  • People Awards

    Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America
    María del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico
    Victor González, Chile
    Herman Kamil, Uruguay
    Humberto Rodríguez, CABEI
    Manuel Valdez, CAF
    Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America
    Marina Dalben, Raízen
    Carlos García-Moreno, América Móvil
    Felipe Lima, Embraer
    Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico
    Juan Pablo Risco, BCI
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
    Matthew Dukes, Itaú
    Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs
    Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan
    Jennifer Wohland, Bank of America
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
    Sergio Fernandez, Bank of America
    Rodrigo Gonzalez, BNP Paribas
    Gordon Kingsley, Crédit Agricole
    Raimundo Langlois, JP Morgan
    Ricardo Navarro, Itaú
    Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America
    Michael Bellantoni, BNP Paribas
    Danielle Fisher, Crédit Agricole
    Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
    Luiza Vasconcellos, Itaú
    Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker
    Eduardo Buendia, Bank of America
    Erick Castillo Mares, Goldman Sachs
    André Salva Martins, Morgan Stanley
    Andrea Molina, Itaú
    Connor Prochnow, Crédit Agricole
    Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Credit
    Natalia Corfield, JP Morgan
    Badr El Moutawakil, Barclays
    Anne Milne, Bank of America
    Siobhan Morden, Santander

Topics

Polls and AwardsEM Polls and AwardsLatin AmericaBond AwardsAwardsGreen and Social BondsLatAm BondsEmerging MarketsEM People and Markets

Related articles

Gift this article