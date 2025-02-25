Latin America Bond Awards 2025: shortlist revealed!
The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be crowned at a ceremony in New York on April 22
GlobalCapital is delighted to present the nominees in the second edition of its Latin America Bond awards.
Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border debt markets, the awards celebrate Latin America’s most impressive banks, issuers and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market players.
Uniquely, the shortlists and winners are determined entirely by votes from industry participants — chosen by the market, for the market.
Thank you to everyone who shared their expertise via the market survey that ran throughout December and January. Engagement was strong from across the market and all corners of the region, with the leading banks, issuers and investors from the cross-border bond market represented among the voters. Congratulations to all the nominees. A full list can be found below, and downloaded here.
The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2024 calendar year. A full methodology can be found on our Awards page.
The winning deals, organisations and individuals will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club of New York on April 22 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.
The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.
For sponsorship enquiries, and to book your table, please speak to our sales team.
-
Best Overall Bank for Latin American BondsBank of America
Citi
Itaú
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Sovereign BondsBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Corporate BondsBank of America
BBVA
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Financial Institution BondsBank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganBest Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin AmericaBank of America
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
JP Morgan
Standard CharteredBest Bank for Latin American Local MarketsBBVA
Citi
HSBC
Itaú
SantanderMost Innovative Bank for Latin American DCMBank of America
BBVA
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyBest Latin American Bond Trading HouseBank of America
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganBest Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond MarketsBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Syndicate Desk for Latin American BondsBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
Itaú
JP MorganBest Bank for Latin American Structured FinanceBank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
Itaú
JP Morgan
UBSBest Bank for Latin American Syndicated LoansBBVA
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
-
Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaAmérica Movil
Cabei
CAF
Chile
Mexico
RaízenMost Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaBrazil
Chile
El Salvador
Mexico
Paraguay
UruguayMost Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond IssuerCabei
CAF
FonplataMost Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaAmerica Móvil
Latam Airlines
Raízen
Vale
YPFMost Impressive Financial Institution Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaBCI
Banco do Brasil
Banco Estado
Banorte
BBVA Mexico
Santander MexicoMost Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaCabei
CAF
Chile
COFIDE
RaízenMost Impressive Debut Bond Issuer in Latin America3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás
Caja los Andes
LD Celulose
Valia Energía
Vista Energy
Niagara Energy
-
Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
- BCI AT1 (priced September)
- CAF £1bn five year (priced April)
- Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October)
- Mexico $7.5bn five, 12 and 20 year (priced January)
- YPF $800m seven year (priced January)
Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
- Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
- El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
- Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)
- KingAir $480m 12 year (priced September)
- Murano $300m six year (priced September)
Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
- Brazil $4.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced January)
- Colombia $3.64bn 12 and 30 year (priced October)
- Dominican Republic $750m 12 year green bond (priced June)
- Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
- Mexico $7.5bn five, 12 and 20 year (priced January)
Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
- Banco Estado AT1 (priced April)
- Codelco $2bn 12 and 30 year (priced January)
- Ecopetrol $1.85bn 12 year (priced January)
- Metro de Santiago Sfr155m Swiss franc seven year (priced October)
- YPF $800m seven year (priced January)
Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
- Bahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November)
- Barbados debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
- Dominican Republic $750m 12 year green bond (priced June)
- Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
- Promigas / IFC Ps$540 billion Colombian peso social bond (priced December)
Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
- America Móvil Ps17.5bn ($1.043bn) peso five year (priced March)
- CMPC $500m 10 year (priced February)
- Gruma $800m 10 and 30 year (priced December)
- Raízen $1.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced February)
- Vale $1bn 30 year (priced June)
Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year
- 3R Lux $500m seven year (priced January)
- Latam Airlines $1.4bn long five year (priced October)
- Oceânica Engenharia e Consultoria $375m five year (priced September)
- Vista Energy $600m 11 year (priced December)
- YPF $800m seven year (priced January)
Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
- Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October)
- El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
- Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)
- KingAir $480m 12 year (priced September)
- Yinson Boronia $1.035bn 18 year (priced May)
Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
- CAF A$500m ($325m) Australian dollar five year (priced February)
- Engie Energía Sfr190m Swiss franc five year (priced August)
- Metro de Santiago Sfr155m Swiss franc seven year (priced October)
- Mexico ¥152bn ($1.045bn) three, five, seven, 10 and 20 year Samurai (priced August)
- Uruguay ¥46.3bn ($373m) three, five, seven and 20 year Samurai (priced December)
Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
- America Móvil Ps17.5bn ($1.043bn) peso five year (priced March)
- CAF CRc$47.bn ($94m) Costa Rican colón eight year (priced April)
- Dominican Republic Ps105bn ($1.78bn) peso 12 year (priced June)
- Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima Sl1.25bn ($328m) nuevo sol 19 year (priced September)
- Paraguay G3.643bn ($500m) guarani seven year (priced February)
Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year
- Dominican Republic dual-currency triple tranche new issue, and dollar buyback (priced June)
- Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
- El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
- Peru Sl7bn ($1.85bn) nuevo sol 15 year and dollar buyback (priced June)
- Uruguay Ps57.8bn ($1.5bn) peso 21 year and dollar buyback (priced May)
Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year
- Bahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November)
- Chile Electricity Lux MPC II $1.437bn securitization by IDB Invest (priced October)
- Ecuador Amazon biocorridor debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
- El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
- Scaling4Impact IDB Invest securitization (priced October)
Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the YearNo shortlist — winner to be announced on the nightLatin American Syndicated Loan of the YearBahamas debt-for-nature swap (priced November)
- Fiemex $1.49bn 16 year (priced September)
- Orygen (Niagara Energy) $1.2bn 10 year (priced September)
- Valia Energía $1.2bn 10 year project bond (priced September)
- Yinson Boronia $1.035bn 18 year (priced May)
El Salvador debt-for-nature swap (priced October)
Barbados debt-for-nature swap (priced December)
Bando Cooperativo Sicredi $297m five year term loan (priced May)
-
Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign BondsBlackRock
Loomis Sayles
Ninety One
RBC BlueBay Asset Management
Wellington ManagementBest Investor in Latin American Corporate BondsCapital Group
Eaton Vance
Marathon
T. Rowe Price
Wellington ManagementBest Investor in Latin American Local Currency BondsAshmore
Capital Group
Eaton Vance
JP Morgan Asset ManagementBest International Law Firm for Latin American BondsA&O Shearman
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Milbank
Simpson Thacher & BartlettBest Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American BondsBrigard Urrutía
Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez
Galicia Abogados
GarriguesBest International Law Firm for Latin American LoansCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Holland & Knight
Milbank
White & CaseBest Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American LoansBruchou & Funes de Rioja
Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enríquez
Galicia Abogados
GarriguesBest Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American BondsBloomberg
MarketAxess
TradewebBest Rating Agency for Latin American BondsFitch Ratings
Moody's
S&P Global RatingsBest Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG BondsMoody's ESG Solutions
S&P Shades of Green
Sustainable Fitch
SustainalyticsBest Latin American Credit Research TeamBalanz
Bank of America
Jefferies
JP Morgan
-
Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin AmericaMaría del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico
Victor González, Chile
Herman Kamil, Uruguay
Humberto Rodríguez, CABEI
Manuel Valdez, CAFMost Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin AmericaMarina Dalben, Raízen
Carlos García-Moreno, América Móvil
Felipe Lima, Embraer
Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico
Juan Pablo Risco, BCIMost Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate BankerMatthew Dukes, Itaú
Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs
Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan
Jennifer Wohland, Bank of AmericaMost Impressive Latin American Bond Origination BankerSergio Fernandez, Bank of America
Rodrigo Gonzalez, BNP Paribas
Gordon Kingsley, Crédit Agricole
Raimundo Langlois, JP Morgan
Ricardo Navarro, ItaúMost Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin AmericaMichael Bellantoni, BNP Paribas
Danielle Fisher, Crédit Agricole
Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
Luiza Vasconcellos, ItaúRising Star Latin American Bond BankerEduardo Buendia, Bank of America
Erick Castillo Mares, Goldman Sachs
André Salva Martins, Morgan Stanley
Andrea Molina, Itaú
Connor Prochnow, Crédit AgricoleMost Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American CreditNatalia Corfield, JP Morgan
Badr El Moutawakil, Barclays
Anne Milne, Bank of America
Siobhan Morden, Santander