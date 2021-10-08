P&M Notebook

Latest news
-
ESG investors of the world, unite!
-
New York, Paris, London — the Japanese bank has been on a hiring spree across the board
-
At the beginning of September, GlobalCapital reported that bankers were preparing, with a mixture of excitement and dread, for the return of the physical roadshow. And lo, it came to pass.
-
Private placement pros are on the move as market dynamics shift
-
Recruiters say idea that levfin bankers are desperate to leave is a "misconception"
-
Capital markets bankers are starting to prepare for the inevitable return of the roadshow
-
A group of energy and infrastructure bankers are the latest to leave
-
Bankers seem to be buying the story of resurgence at Germany’s flagship investment bank
-
Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.