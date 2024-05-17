Blockchain bonds on the launchpad as Macron touts big bank M&A
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PodcastsGlobalCapital Podcast

Blockchain bonds on the launchpad as Macron touts big bank M&A

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGaia Freydefont
May 17, 2024 03:56 PM

A pivotal moment for digital capital markets ◆ Who really benefits from bonds on the blockchain? ◆ FIG M&A in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the McCain fries factory as part of the "Choose France Summit » during which some 15 billion euros of foreign investment are expected to be announced, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Matougues, east of Paris. (Gonzalo Fuent

There is no shortage of evangelists for digital capital markets. But adoption of bonds on the blockchain has been slow, not least because it hasn't always been obvious what problem the tech is solving, or how it can be widely implemented. This week, however, the ECB took a big step forward by launching trials of distributed ledger technology for bonds.

We discuss what the ECB hopes to achieve with this initiative. We also debate whether it will change the face of finance or we know it, will fizzle out into nothing, or something in between. One thing is for sure: everything is to play for at this critical moment in the digitalisation of the bond market.

We also took a keen interest in French president Emmanuel Macron's opinion this week that there is a need for consolidation among the EU's banks. Is big bank M&A on the agenda, and if so which firms? We also look into the likelihood of it happening as well as the pitfalls and benefits.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastBank StrategySSAFIGPeople and MarketsMarket News
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
GF
Gaia Freydefont
Equities, People & Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles
Gift this article