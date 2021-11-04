Latest news
More than just huge sums of money are needed to get the job done
The tightly priced deal will help the UK lender finance green mortgage growth
Direct lenders are shedding mainstream protections but they should look at other options
A rise in rates is helping high quality names push credit spreads even lower
Banks face less pressure to issue in longer tenors as negative yields subside
Sovereign gets away with lowest ever spreads, but still tightens in the aftermarket
Launch of world's biggest green bond programme may compress greeniums in SSA market
The Fed is doing what it can to make its hawkish tilt gradual but circumstances may make a sharp tightening inevitable
Investors welcome UAE as positive market development