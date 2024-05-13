European CMBS, where the 'M' stands for 'data centre'
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PodcastsAnother Fine Mezz podcast

European CMBS, where the 'M' stands for 'data centre'

Victoria Thiele
George SmithTom Lemmon
May 13, 2024 06:41 PM
Teacher teaching alphabet in class

◆ First ever data centre deal in Europe ◆ Cash SRT booming ◆ CLO return after 3 years

This week on Another Fine Mezz, making jam-packed diaries work with the time difference meant usual host and New York-based securitization editor Tom Lemmon had to miss out. However, European reporters George Smith and Victoria Thiele went on a whirlwind tour of securitization in record quick time.

It seems that some in the market may need to go back to school, because there appears to be a CMBS comprised solely of data centres — rather than the usual commercial real estate mortgages. As George said, the 'M' stands for... "data centre".

There's also an update on the booming significant risk transfer market, with issuers beginning to prefer cash dealsover synthetics.


In CLO land, Brigade made a roaring return to the market after three years away, and who can blame them? With arbitrage the best it's been in a while, they even drummed up some third party equity.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritization
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact
GS
George Smith
Reporter
TL
Tom Lemmon

Related articles
Gift this article