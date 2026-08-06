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Issue 1969

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Broader corporate market resists hyperscaler pressures
Large data center complex in a rural landscape in Europe
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Origin claims first SSA benchmark as IFC automates record dollar deal

Overworked Businessman Carrying a Stack of Paperwork. Close Up.
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
Supras and agencies
Second dollar benchmark, Kauri return and more callables move into focus for NIB
Addison Gong, August 04, 2026
Supras and agencies
NWB looks across currencies and label to fund rest of 2026 needs
Addison Gong, August 05, 2026
Supras and agencies
IADB plots final dollar benchmark of 2026 with programme 74% done
Sarah Ainsworth, August 03, 2026
SSA
SSA issuers weigh up long end issuance
Sarah Ainsworth, August 04, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

HSBC roars out of blackout with biggest ever trade

New York City, USA - August 17, 2022: The entrance to HSBC Bank branch at 452 Fifth Ave in New York City, USA.
David Rothnie, August 06, 2026
Senior Debt
Crédit Agricole diversifies with inaugural non-preferred Kangaroo
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2026
Senior Debt
TD and Crédit Agricole Kangaroos reinforce Aussie market growth
Atanas Dinov, August 05, 2026
FIG
Bankers predict higher NIPs on August's euro FIG restart
Flynn Nicholls, August 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Banks may finish 2026 early to avoid French and US elections

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Luke Jeffs, August 06, 2026
Euro covered issuance on track to beat 2025 despite slow July
Luke Jeffs, August 05, 2026
Covered Bonds
Record redemptions to drive euro covered issuance in 2027
Luke Jeffs, August 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
Future of TSB covered programme in doubt after Santander takeover
Luke Jeffs, August 03, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Collateralised fund obligations resurgent as investors seek yield

A skyline view of office and condominium towers along The Canary Wharf pier and neighbourhood at dusk. The Thames River, London UK.
Tom Hall, August 06, 2026
CLOs Europe
Barings reset reveals overlap in European private credit CLO structures
Thomas Hopkins, August 06, 2026
ABS US
Cost to get data center ABS to market to fall
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 06, 2026
ABS US
Finance staff resign as telecom ABS issuer Extenet defaults
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 04, 2026
RMBS Europe
Gatehouse Bank sells portfolio of HPPs to Waterfall
George Smith, August 04, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Euro pharma supply dwindles as dollars explode

GlobalCapital AbbVie 001.jpg
Frank Jackman, August 06, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
M&A and AI power red-hot summer in dollars
David Rothnie, August 06, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
UK housing association wins bulging demand for £250m sustainability bond
Diana Bui, August 06, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Eurogrid powers through summer lull with blowout €500m EuGB
Diana Bui, August 04, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Average concession on euro corporate bonds climbs to year high in July
Diana Bui, August 03, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Loans market welcomes LMA's data interoperability push

AI servers from Alamy 19Dec25.jpg
Martin Miraglia, August 06, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Kuwait Investment Authority signs $4.25bn deal in rare syndication
Martin Miraglia, August 06, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Boubyan secures $300m Sharia-compliant loan for liquidity and growth needs
Martin Miraglia, August 05, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Nordex 'completes turnaround' with €2.5bn ESG-linked guarantee facility
Martin Miraglia, August 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
EM Middle East

Market shift expected to dampen big GCC PP activity

3A86WGX.png
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
EM Middle East
Kuwait International Bank gets approval for sukuk
Francesca Young, August 06, 2026
Emerging Markets
Late Labor Day means gradual restart for CEEMEA primary in September
George Collard, August 05, 2026
Emerging Markets
Senegal's political turmoil raises spectre of debt restructuring
George Collard, August 04, 2026
Emerging Markets
Bolivia caps turnaround with fresh IMF deal
George Collard, August 03, 2026
Equity
Equity

Tritax’s £350m data centre equity raise snapped up by top investors

Stuttgart, Germany, 05-29-2024: Person holding cellphone with logo of British property company Tritax Big Box REIT plc in front of business webpage. F
Dominic Plaskota, August 06, 2026
Equity
Acciona shares fall after founder’s family sells €359m stake
Dominic Plaskota, August 04, 2026
Equity
Malibu Life launches $125m equity raise amid US expansion
Dominic Plaskota, August 03, 2026
Equity
Shareholder cashes in on AB InBev’s rise with €731m Monday morning sale
Dominic Plaskota, August 03, 2026
People and Markets
Equity

Market welcomes FCA’s swift IPO process reforms

FCA.jpg
Dominic Plaskota, August 05, 2026
People News
Nomura hires PP specialist from Jefferies
Francesca Young, August 04, 2026
People News
Bank of America appoints new investment banking heads for Africa and Benelux
Dominic Plaskota, August 04, 2026
GC View
European CLO managers should take a long summer holiday
Thomas Hopkins, August 04, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Deutsche aims for Europe’s top five with rebalancing act

Office workers travel on the modern glass-sided escalators leading from the Deutsche Bank UK headquarters at 21 Moorfields. The striking contemporary architecture and transport links are part of the major redevelopment above Moorgate Station in the City o
David Rothnie, August 06, 2026