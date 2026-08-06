Issue 1969
Top Stories
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Canadian issuers and investors like the idea of cheaper access to Europe's covered bond market but their European peers are less enthused about Canada
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The single currency stands out as the most attractive funding source while the US dollar market remains open in size
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Uncertainty looms large as presidential race far from clear and budget negotiations potentially ‘highly challenging’
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US exchange group hopes MarketAxess can help solve its fixed-income puzzle but new ownership will not automatically draw liquidity
Leader
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Bond market digitisation starts with the paperwork
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Higher than normal levels of redemptions and the prospect of pre-funding could make the rest of 2026 busy for the primary market
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets