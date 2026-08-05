TD and Crédit Agricole Kangaroos reinforce Aussie market growth
◆ Foreign and domestic banks find 'strong' liquidity in Australian dollar market ◆ TD achieves several bests for a Canadian senior Kangaroo ◆ Crédit Agricole eyes funding next with 6NC5 bail-in structure
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