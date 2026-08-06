Crédit Agricole diversifies with inaugural non-preferred Kangaroo
◆ Growing market depth supports wider product and issuer offerings ◆ French bank's adds senior non-preferred layer to its Kangaroo funding mix ◆ Deal mostly sold locally
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