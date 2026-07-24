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Issue 1967

Top Stories
SSA
Political jitters pushed aside as Gilts are swept up in global bond sell-off
Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey leaves number 11 Downing Street, London. New Prime Minister Andy Burnham has entered number 10 Downing Street and among his first tasks is the selection of his new Cabinet. Picture date: Monday July
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA market shrugs off ECB as oil shock steals the show

Refinery flare - Burning of dangerous gases in the oil field.
Sarah Ainsworth, July 23, 2026
SSA MTNs and CP
SSAs stretch private funding in Aussie dollars
Diana Bui, July 23, 2026
Supras and agencies
L-Bank returns to fixed rate dollars
Sarah Ainsworth, July 22, 2026
GC View
Which Healey did the Gilt market just get?
Sarah Ainsworth, July 22, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Euro SSA market digests record first half — but the summer bill is rising
Sarah Ainsworth, July 21, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Goldman continues dollar funding barrage

World Headquarters of Goldman Sachs, financial district, New York City.
David Rothnie, July 23, 2026
FIG
Financial institutions are printing more ESG bonds in euros
Flynn Nicholls, July 22, 2026
FIG People and Markets
OTP Bank expands into the Baltics with Luminor acquisition
Flynn Nicholls, July 21, 2026
FIG
FIG market shows resilience amid Iran war escalation
Flynn Nicholls, July 20, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Scope updates covered bond rating methodology

Modern german street with white stoned houses with tiled roofs. Sunny day and green alley.
Atanas Dinov, July 23, 2026
Covered Bonds
European, Australian and Canadian regulators float covered bond regulatory reforms
Luke Jeffs, July 20, 2026
Covered Bonds
Luxembourg's Spuerkeess wins approval for covered bond programme
July 21, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

Carlyle saves with delayed draw notes in private aircraft ABS

Aircraft landing at Heathrow UK
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 24, 2026
RMBS Europe
KKR enters European equity release RMBS market
Tom Hall, July 23, 2026
CLOs Europe
TPG resets 2022 CLO with 10 tranches at wider spreads
Thomas Hopkins, July 23, 2026
CMBS
Keller Properties prices $719m multifamily CMBS
Pooja Sarkar, July 21, 2026
ABS US
SoCal Edison brings $1.95bn rate recovery ABS with 30 year tranche
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 21, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

The AA flies with first sterling bond under new UK PM

AA van on rural road. Aughertree Fell, Uldale, The Lake District National Park, Cumbria, England, United Kingdom, Europe.
Frank Jackman, July 23, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Netflix pays up on IG dollar bond comeback
David Rothnie, July 23, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Covivio beats summer rush with tight €500m EuGB trade
Diana Bui, July 22, 2026
GC View
Bond market could define AI's winners and losers
Frank Jackman, July 21, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Leasys pulls in sticky demand for €750m four year deal
Diana Bui, July 20, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Loan bankers uneasy over credit stress as Iran war restarts

hormuz-night-sat 575 alamy.jpg
Martin Miraglia, July 24, 2026
Syndicated Loans
ECB rate hikes expected as loan maturities mount
Martin Miraglia, July 23, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Banks tighten corporate loan standards, expect defaults and spreads to rise
Martin Miraglia, July 21, 2026
Syndicated Loans
MENA investment banking fees plunge 19% in the first half of 2026
Martin Miraglia, July 20, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Italy's Ferrovie increases sustainability-linked RCF by €1bn
Martin Miraglia, July 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Kuwait's $6bn public return earns applause

GlobalCapital Kuwait USD 003.jpg
George Collard, July 23, 2026
Emerging Markets
Labelled issuance's market share falls again in CEEMEA
George Collard, July 21, 2026
Emerging Markets
Honduras lands 'tight' return to dollar primary
George Collard, July 23, 2026
Equity
Equity People and Markets

New UK government faces next test as investors await growth plan

Andy Burnham at Ashton FC after his victory in the Makerfield by-election
Dominic Plaskota, July 23, 2026
Equity
Aktor’s €650m capital increase attracts strong bid at lower end of range
Dominic Plaskota, July 22, 2026
Equity
BT shareholder sells £163m stake in accelerated bookbuild
Dominic Plaskota, July 21, 2026
Equity
Greek metallurgist ElvalHalcor raises €250m for growth
Dominic Plaskota, July 20, 2026
People and Markets
Market News

UniCredit eyes ‘exponential’ growth in M&A deals via AI platform DealSync

Unicredit_tower_from_unicredit
Dominic Plaskota, July 23, 2026
ABS US
Moelis hires Megan Dwyer Agar to lead securitization
Pooja Sarkar, July 22, 2026
People News
Peel Hunt hires equity sales pair to strengthen US presence
Dominic Plaskota, July 22, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Glenhawk treasurer departs bridging lender
Tom Hall, July 22, 2026
People News
UBS hires sponsors banker from BofA, promotes three others
Jon Hay, July 21, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Evercore revels in UK’s top-heavy M&A boom

Evercore from Alamy 23Jul26 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, July 23, 2026