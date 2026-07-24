Issue 1967
Top Stories
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Conditions support capital issuance, even though European Commission's report gave no clarity on the future of AT1s
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Asset class is about 5bp wider than at start of the year
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Thames's troubles are contained for now, but risk of contagion remains
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Many CLO equity investors face twin blows of par losses and weak cash-on-cash distributions
Leader
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Issuer has set the stage for peers to return to public market
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Reforms should focus on banks' access to liquidity, not capital
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets