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Issue 1955

Top Stories
FIG
FIG issuers embark on crucial May, haunted by inflation
Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany. 30th Apr, 2026. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference following a Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Credit Image: © Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIA
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU retightens as market deems 2026 funding increase 'more than doable'

Ciolpani, Romania - March 10, 2022: Details with an European Commission high official wearing an European Commission pin and an Ukraine flag ribbon -
Addison Gong, April 30, 2026
Supras and agencies
EFSF on advanced funding programme, hedge funds that 'never fully disappeared' and investor rotations
Sarah Ainsworth, April 30, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Land NRW credits diversification as sustainability bond shrugs off volatility
Sarah Ainsworth, April 30, 2026
Supras and agencies
French agency SFIL grabs narrow issuance window
Sarah Ainsworth, April 29, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Hamburg pulls in tepid book as pricing fails to tempt
Sarah Ainsworth, April 29, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Länsförsäkringar Bank issues first Nordic FIG senior unsecured EuGB

Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC LF Bank green 30Apr26.jpg
Luke Jeffs, April 28, 2026
FIG
JP Morgan and BBVA launch perps as US FIG market sparks to life
David Rothnie, April 30, 2026
Senior Debt
SEB finds demand for its largest senior trade since 2023
Flynn Nicholls, April 30, 2026
Senior Debt
Alpha Bank lands green senior preferred 'close to fair value'
Luke Jeffs, April 28, 2026
Senior Debt
Rabobank lures yield-hungry investors with 10 year green SNP
Flynn Nicholls, April 29, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond market eyes crucial European Parliament vote next week

Stavanger.png
Luke Jeffs, April 30, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered bond new issue premiums to remain suppressed when pipeline reopens
Luke Jeffs, April 30, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered issuers remain on the sidelines as seniors print tight
Luke Jeffs, April 29, 2026
Covered Bonds
Arkéa Home Loans lands latest covered with small premium
Luke Jeffs, April 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuance slows as market adopts 'wait-and-see mode'
Luke Jeffs, April 27, 2026
Securitization
RMBS Europe

M&G and Citi help UK equity release RMBS take shape

Citi building, Canary Wharf, London, one of the city's two financial centres.
George Smith, April 30, 2026
ABS Europe
Santander launches Swedish auto ABS shelf
George Smith, April 28, 2026
ABS US
DigitalBridge brings securitization of private equity fees
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 29, 2026
ABS US
Sunrun deal starts tighter than recent solar ABS prints
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 28, 2026
CLOs Europe
Invesco resets older vintage euro CLO
Thomas Hopkins, April 30, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Coca-Cola bottler quenches investor thirst with €600m deal

POZNAN, POLAND - NOV 29, 2018: Plastic bottles of Coca-Cola, a carbonated soft drink manufactured by The Coca-Cola Company headquartered in Atlanta, G
Diana Bui, April 30, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Meta fires dollar bond salvo after capex hike
David Rothnie, April 30, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Elia boosts size on €900m hybrid with zero concession
Diana Bui, April 28, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Volvo attracts bumping demand in short end with €500m deal
Diana Bui, April 29, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

CLOs prop up loan prices, betting on short Iran war

Geopolitical conflict between Iran and the USA for oil control
Thomas Hopkins, May 01, 2026
People News
SMBC hires new head of CEEMEA bonds and loans
Francesca Young, April 28, 2026
CLOs Europe
Napier Park achieves tight triple-A spread with latest Henley CLO
Thomas Hopkins, April 29, 2026
CLOs Europe
More than 30% of CVC’s fourth captive equity fund deployed
Thomas Hopkins, April 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

'Very large' local anchor orders skew ENBD AT1 book towards MENA investors

Dubai, UAE - November 13 2024: National Bank of Dubai NBD or Emirates NBD building, as seen from Al Seef.
George Collard, April 29, 2026
Emerging Markets
Serbia ends Eurobond absence with debut three tranche deal
George Collard, April 28, 2026
Emerging Markets
QazaqGaz steady on secondary after big fortnight for Kazakh issuance
George Collard, April 30, 2026
Emerging Markets
PKO builds on 'impressive' primary restart from CEE banks
George Collard, April 29, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
CEEMEA concessions surge into double digits
George Collard, April 29, 2026
Equity
People News

Kollmann returns to help BofA’s Germany and Austria effort

Frankfurt skyline from Alamy 28Apr26 575x375
Jon Hay, April 28, 2026
People News
SMBC hires Dubai banker for wealth fund role
Francesca Young, April 29, 2026
People and Markets
GC View

A good bank needs great governance

Fraser, Jane (Citi) in 2021 from Alamy 30Apr26 1000x666
Jon Hay, April 30, 2026
People News
Mizuhara to join CIBC
Francesca Young, April 30, 2026
People and Markets
Citi picks Gulf banking veteran as MEA head
George Collard, April 30, 2026
People News
BMO hires two for bond syndicate
Francesca Young, April 27, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Barclays, Deutsche and UBS make promising start in year of reckoning

27 April 2026 The City of London skyline square mile business district on a clear day , London, UK
David Rothnie, April 30, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

How to survive mixed up management

coworkers_A4YHRJ.jpg
Craig Coben, April 27, 2026