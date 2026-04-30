EFSF on advanced funding programme, hedge funds that 'never fully disappeared' and investor rotations

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EFSF on advanced funding programme, hedge funds that 'never fully disappeared' and investor rotations

Sarah Ainsworth
April 30, 2026 02:24 pm

Jun Dumolard, head of funding and investor relations at EFSF, discusses the institution's recent euro seven year trade

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