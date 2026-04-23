Issue 1954
Top Stories
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Hedge funds decide heightened volatility 'not worth the fight' for allocation
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Lower loan prices offer higher equity returns but managers face rally risk once deals are priced
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Announcements could come as early as Monday, the two month anniversary of the last public GCC trades
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Banks could rush to issue as fast as possible, taking advantage of remarkably tight spreads
Leader
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Islamic investors have been a safe haven for Gulf issuers in the past, and can be now
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Despite the allure of lower loan prices, CLO managers should print deals cautiously
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian