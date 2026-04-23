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Issue 1954

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Hybrid bonds fly as investors chase lower risk issuers
GC1954 Deal cartoon Amprion.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

AFL breaks French agencies' silence in Kangaroo market

Panoramic view of Lyon with traditional architecture during sunny day in France
Addison Gong, April 23, 2026
Supras and agencies
BNG on $1.5bn dollar success, favourable tenors and drawing new investors
Sarah Ainsworth, April 23, 2026
Supras and agencies
IFFIm dollar deal offers 'sharp pricing' over supras
Sarah Ainsworth, April 22, 2026
Supras and agencies
EIB attracts €40bn book for negative spread over swaps
Sarah Ainsworth, April 21, 2026
Supras and agencies
Austrian agency OeKB returns to euros after hiatus
Sarah Ainsworth, April 22, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Moody's completes rating actions on European banks as EU finalises CMDI

Moody's rating agency's headquarters in downtown Manhattan.
Atanas Dinov, April 23, 2026
FIG
Truist opens account as US FIG spreads tighten
David Rothnie, April 23, 2026
Senior Debt
Nordic duo seize favourable window to bring green SNP trades
Flynn Nicholls, April 23, 2026
Senior Debt
Nordea matches senior preferred's record for tightest spread
Atanas Dinov, April 22, 2026
Senior Debt
ABN Amro grows EuGB supply with €3.6bn hat trick
Atanas Dinov, April 21, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Commonwealth Bank of Australia seals short-end dollar-covered deal

Commonwealth Bank building and logo Melbourne Victoria Australia
Frank Jackman, April 22, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Investors flock to Santander's ECA-backed covered bond
Flynn Nicholls, April 21, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered new issue premiums unlikely to rise without an 'escalation' in Iran war
Luke Jeffs, April 20, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Multilease leads the way for tighter ABS spreads

Foto Manuel Geisser 03.01.2024 Spreitenbach AG , SCHWEIZ , Auto Occasionen Emil Frey Select in Spreitenbach *** Photo Manuel Geisser 03 01 2024 Spreitenbach AG , SWITZERLAND , Used cars Emil Frey Select in Spreitenbach
Tom Hall, April 23, 2026
Securitization
Universal Music Group's royalty ABS prices
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 23, 2026
RMBS
Balbec prices its second non-QM deal of the year as spreads tighten
Pooja Sarkar, April 23, 2026
ABS Europe
Stellantis returns to UK auto ABS market after five years
Tom Hall, April 22, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Pearson tests sterling corporate bond market reopening

BLOOMINGTON, MN, USA - DECEMBER 20, 2020: Pearson PLC office building and trademark logo.
Frank Jackman, April 23, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Corps enjoy tight dollar pricing amid supply lull
David Rothnie, April 23, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Vår Energi powers in second euro hybrid at tight pricing
Diana Bui, April 22, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
'Defensive' Deutsche Telekom highlights demand for longer dated euro deals
Frank Jackman, April 20, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Euro corporate NIPs narrow as books bulge
Frank Jackman, April 21, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

European and US leveraged loan prices move in different directions

different directions
Thomas Hopkins, April 22, 2026
CLOs Europe
Permira prints latest Providus new issue CLO
Thomas Hopkins, April 23, 2026
CLOs Europe
HPS increases Aqueduct European CLO 17's size after pricing
Thomas Hopkins, April 21, 2026
CLOs Europe
CVC prices reset as managers face tough choices for Covid-era deals
Thomas Hopkins, April 20, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

OCP 'very happy' after adding dollar hybrids to funding toolkit

SOUTHAMPTON,ENGLAND. Spreading a cloud of fertiliser over a wheat stubble field. PHOTO:JONATHAN EASTLAND REF:D1_80310_1412
George Collard, April 20, 2026
Emerging Markets
Investors back Romania's turnaround via Banca Transilvania record breaker
George Collard, April 21, 2026
Emerging Markets
KTZ finds big demand for dollar market return
George Collard, April 22, 2026
Emerging Markets
Kaspi brings yield below 6% in second Eurobond visit
George Collard, April 21, 2026
Emerging Markets
Turk Eximbank books over $1.8bn
Francesca Young, April 21, 2026
Equity
Market News

UK bank Chetwood funds owner Elliott’s film finance joint venture

Canada. 21st Sep, 2025. In this photo illustration, the Chetwood Bank logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen (Credit Image: © Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Al
George Smith, April 23, 2026
Responsible Investment
‘Green’ UK pension funds are financing US fossil fuels
Josephine Moulds, April 22, 2026
People and Markets
Market News

Spring Cash chatbot contradicts GB Bank’s ‘arm’s length’ claim

Chatbot from Alamy 14Apr26 575x375
George Smith, April 20, 2026
People and Markets
UBS plots DCM growth through core client focus
Francesca Young, April 17, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Folk2Folk makes a promotion as it explores institutional funding options
Tom Hall, April 23, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Trade bodies urge EU parliament against softening securitization reforms
George Smith, April 21, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Two SRT securitization investors leave jobs
George Smith, April 20, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

HSBC keeps investment banking dream alive despite departures

Elhedery, Georges (HSBC) in July 2025 from Alamy 23Apr26 1000x780
David Rothnie, April 23, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Differentiate your client advice in a crisis

tulip_BDJH4T.jpg
Craig Coben, April 20, 2026