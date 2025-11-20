Issue 1934
Top Stories
-
Strong inflows help corporate issuers shrug off wider volatility
-
Bankers say Budget may determine if FIG issuers print in sterling through December or hold off until January
-
Rise of central bank and official institution demand bolstering 'super hot' SSA market
-
Large banks are selling mortgage or consumer portfolios for capital relief
Leader
-
Changes to regulatory capital requirements make triple-A rated CLO notes more appealing for insurers
-
Bloc's final syndication of the year has elevated its status
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets