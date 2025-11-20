© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1934

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Weary EM investors seek comfort in the familiar as issuance threatens to wane
Winter sunset
Leader
Public Sector
Responsible Investment

Law scholars shine spotlight on MDBs’ climate loopholes

Sembcorp Myingyan IPP Myanmar from co photo gallery 19Nov25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, November 19, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Flemish Community raises €3.5bn in 'utter blowout'
Sarah Ainsworth, November 20, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Hamburg tightens tap as it pays pick-up over peers
Sarah Ainsworth, November 19, 2025
Supras and agencies
Eurofima brings rare US dollar deal
Sarah Ainsworth, November 18, 2025
Supras and agencies
EU has 'good finish' to 2025 syndications as premium paid drops
Sarah Ainsworth, November 18, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Morgan Stanley grabs $6bn as Goldman reopens BDC market

New York City, Stock ticker at Morgan Stanley Building
David Rothnie, November 20, 2025
Senior Debt
BPCE tests market waters with senior non-preferred
Flynn Nicholls, November 19, 2025
Senior Debt
National Bank of Greece extends senior curve by two years in 'challenging' market
Flynn Nicholls, November 20, 2025
Senior Debt
Helaba left with 'skinny book' on tightly priced €500m senior non-preferred
Flynn Nicholls, November 20, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond issuers face seasonal dilemma

D8H9TE.png
Luke Jeffs, November 20, 2025
Covered Bonds
ING places largest single tranche covered bond of 2025
Luke Jeffs, November 18, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nordea places tightest euro five year covered bond since late 2023
Luke Jeffs, November 17, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
National Australia Bank secures joint-largest sterling covered of 2025
Luke Jeffs, November 17, 2025
Covered Bonds
Mediobanca issues second covered bond of 2025 flat to BTPs
Luke Jeffs, November 18, 2025
Securitization
CLOs Europe

EU Solvency II changes attract insurer capital to CLOs

Cropped image of businessman's hand pulling coins with magnet on wooden table
Thomas Hopkins, November 20, 2025
Securitization
US aircraft ABS market debates equity sale return
Chadwick Van Estrop , November 20, 2025
CMBS US
Brookfield's NY Times building CMBS could face long road to resolution
Pooja Sarkar, November 20, 2025
ABS Europe
Enpal includes heat pumps with second solar ABS
Tom Hall, November 20, 2025
Securitization
Serverfarm ABS hit by Alibaba accusation
Chadwick Van Estrop , November 18, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Magnum scoops jumbo bid for €3bn euro debut

A Magnum Ice cream lolly with a bite out of it, in pink raspberry flavour.
Diana Bui, November 19, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Church of England tightens £275m deal through Gilt swings
Diana Bui, November 18, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Deutsche Post delivers euro dual trancher in shaky market
Frank Jackman, November 18, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
A2A's second EuGB meets cooler bid after share price drop
Diana Bui, November 17, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
CNH Industrial returns to euros with seven year deal
Frank Jackman, November 20, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Springer Nature's €150m Schuldschein three times covered

Springer Nature from alamy 18 Nov 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, November 18, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Handelsbanken hires seasoned UK loan specialist
Jennifer Law, November 18, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Agriculture and financial institutions to help drive loan activity in sub-Saharan Africa in '26
Jennifer Law, November 19, 2025
Syndicated Loans
SLL volumes expected to fall in 2026
Jennifer Law, November 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein lenders pull back on auto deals
Jennifer Law, November 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

First Abu Dhabi Bank AT1 sails through 6%

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 3rd 2024. Aerial photo of Abu Dhabi cityscape, panorama
George Collard, November 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investors hungry for Pekao's tier two debut
George Collard, November 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sharjah sukuk takes GCC sovereign issuance for 2025 to nearly $50bn
George Collard, November 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
NLB tightens AT1 by 50bp as CEE subordinated trades flow
George Collard, November 19, 2025
Equity
Equity People and Markets

BNP Paribas takes UK midcap research pair from HSBC

BNP Paribas London from Alamy 19Nov25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, November 19, 2025
Equity
Blocks buck market trend but Umicore takes a knock
Jon Hay, November 18, 2025
Equity
Convatec back in blocks market as Novo exits
Jon Hay, November 17, 2025
People and Markets
People News

Bonus time: who is expecting what and when

Calculator with the word bonus, illustration.
Francesca Young, November 20, 2025
People News
SG takes BNP Paribas’s Fillion for top Americas job
Jon Hay, November 18, 2025
People News
John Langley leaves Wells to take over Lloyds CIB
Jon Hay, November 18, 2025
People News
Longserving BNP Paribas FIG banker at risk
Francesca Young, November 18, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
‘Please sir, I want some more’: why Oliver Twist will never make MD
Craig Coben, November 17, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Deutsche shoots for Europe’s investment banking crown

Campelli, Fabrizio (Deutsche Bank) in 2020 from Alamy 20nov25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, November 20, 2025