© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1929

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Cracks show in Europe's IG corporate market as premiums tick up
Ice crack in the surface of Lake Baikal that has opened and refrozen, Village of Listvyanka near Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Another SSA bows out as ESM wraps up 2025 funding

New year change concept. Fingers turning the calendar board block from 2025 to 2026. Graphic poster work for the end and beginning of the year
Addison Gong, October 15, 2025
Sovereigns
'Resilience of the Gilts market' shines through new UK syndication
Addison Gong, October 16, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Tokyo makes popular 'resilience bond' debut
Addison Gong, October 16, 2025
Supras and agencies
‘Growing awareness’ for sukuk lands IsDB record euro book
Addison Gong, October 14, 2025
Supras and agencies
CDC sails through French political storm, eyes busy start to 2026
Addison Gong, October 13, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

AXA lifts €1.5bn capital but RT1 outcome belies recent asset class exuberance

Facade of the Axa headquarters, in the Paris La Defense business district. Axa is a French international insurance and asset management group
Atanas Dinov, October 14, 2025
FIG
FIG issuers in 'wait and see' mode due to nervous market
Flynn Nicholls, October 14, 2025
Regulatory Capital
French insurance trio storm stable window with capital issuance
Atanas Dinov, October 13, 2025
Senior Debt
Nordic duo ride thawing market sentiment to land senior bullets
Flynn Nicholls, October 16, 2025
Senior Debt
Citigroup set to price €2.75bn euro senior as earnings blackouts begin
Flynn Nicholls, October 15, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Nationwide's Merrett on first fixed rate sterling covered bond in 14 years

CARDIFF, UK - AUGUST 8, 2025 - The Nationwide Building Society branch in Cardiff showcases its logo and modern architecture, representing a key financ
Sarah Ainsworth, October 16, 2025
Covered Bonds
BayernLB 'eyes pre-funding' with 'diversification play' in dollar covered bond market
Sarah Ainsworth, October 16, 2025
Covered Bonds
Hamburger Sparkasse hits sweet spot with rare covered bond
Sarah Ainsworth, October 15, 2025
Covered Bonds
DZ Hyp draws duration bid in 'astonishingly supportive' covered bond market
Sarah Ainsworth, October 14, 2025
Covered Bonds
Nationwide 'test case' as first UK issuer in fixed rate sterling covered in 10 years
Sarah Ainsworth, October 14, 2025
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLOs face leveraged loan bifurcation as LBO activity slows

Netherlands, girl walks dogs that both pull in different directions.
Thomas Hopkins, October 16, 2025
Securitization
Tricolor said to haunt Oportun as price widens
Chadwick Van Estrop , October 13, 2025
ABS US
Market ponders return of aviation ABS equity sale
Chadwick Van Estrop , October 16, 2025
RMBS Europe
LendCo returns to busy sterling market with second BTL RMBS
Tom Hall, October 16, 2025
RMBS Europe
MQube sees tokenisation breakthrough as 'game changer' for RMBS
George Smith, October 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Mondi pays small premium in the week’s 'best performing' corporate trade in euros

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of Mondi in Vienna, Austria, on September 5, 2018.
Diana Bui, October 16, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Northumbrian Water prices tight for £300m trade on robust demand
Diana Bui, October 16, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
TDC garners €4.2bn of orders for €500 SLB
Diana Bui, October 15, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Honda taps £300m in sterling with autos back in gear
Diana Bui, October 14, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Statnett creeps on €500m deal with modest orderbook
Diana Bui, October 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Guidance emerges to bolster transition loan market

shipping port from alamy Oct 16 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Dearth of new deals forces private credit to focus on portfolios
Jennifer Law, October 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans
UK expected to follow US move to deregulate banks
Jennifer Law, October 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Delancey secures £200m for refinancing
Jennifer Law, October 14, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Demand tops $1bn for first Uzbek AT1 from SQB

Kalon Minaret and mosque in Bukhara
George Collard, October 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Ethiopia talks with bondholders 'at an impasse'
George Collard, October 14, 2025
Emerging Markets
MAF brings sukuk in unusual week for CEEMEA issuance
George Collard, October 15, 2025
Equity
Equity

Vukile increases size of equity raise following strong demand

Aerial view of high-rise office buildings.Johannesburg.South Africa
Tom Hall, October 16, 2025
Equity
Haselsteiner sells 2.5m Strabag shares totalling €190m
Tom Hall, October 15, 2025
Equity IPOs
London IPOs progress with Shawbrook, Prince's Group ITFs
Tom Hall, October 14, 2025
Equity IPOs
Dubizzle Group prepares to go public with IPO
Tom Hall, October 13, 2025
People and Markets
People News

UK IB veteran rejoins Deutsche Bank

People descend the steps from the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Moorgate, London, UK ? a major financial institution located in the heart of the City of London?s banking district.
David Rothnie, October 14, 2025
CLOs Europe
Orrick lifts structured finance team from Cadwalader
Thomas Hopkins, October 13, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
MUFG adds to private credit team
Jennifer Law, October 16, 2025
Blockchain
Central banks’ calls for CBDCs look plaintive as stablecoins race ahead
Steven Gilmore, October 16, 2025
New Issues
Investment banking: can banker parents have it all?
Craig Coben, October 17, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Stifel hits critical mass in European investment banking

Stifel Investment Company in St. Louis - ST. LOUIS, UNITED STATES - JUNE 19, 2019
David Rothnie, October 16, 2025