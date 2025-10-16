Issue 1929
Top Stories
Claims on Credit Suisse AT1 bonds shot up after a court ruling this week, though a long judicial process is anticipated
Primary markets in LatAm and CEEMEA had their quietest week since August
Govvies outperform swaps as market participants contemplate next year’s spread direction
Growing awareness and understanding of Sharia-compliant loans expected to ramp up originations
Leader
Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders should consider alternatives after this week's sharp repricing
Although not a social bond, StrideUp’s RMBS debut is the exact type of deal ESG investors should buy
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets