Issue 1911

Top Stories
People and Markets
EU urged to seize rare opportunity to usurp US capital market dominance
Flags of European Union weaving outside the European Commission building, Brussels, Belgium
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

UPDATE FMO compresses senior-sub spread with new tier two

Dutch Parliament in The Hague, The Netherlands
Addison Gong, June 12, 2025
Supras and agencies
ESM hits sweetspot with record three year
Addison Gong, June 11, 2025
Supras and agencies
New green bond breaks book record for EIB
Addison Gong, June 11, 2025
Supras and agencies
CEB drills into SSA demand with new 10 year
Addison Gong, June 12, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Hesse prints largest ever European sub-sov green bond
Elias Wilson, June 11, 2025
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

FIG market welcomes diverse senior action

City, London, England, UK, architecture, bus, famous, red, shopping, street, tourism, travel
Atanas Dinov, June 12, 2025
FIG
Super subs dominate dollar FIG issuance
David Rothnie, June 12, 2025
Regulatory Capital
BNP Paribas extracts €1bn tier two as investors make 'big grab for yields'
Atanas Dinov, June 12, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Attica Bank launches novel tier two and AT1 combined deal
Sarah Ainsworth, June 09, 2025
Senior Debt
Deutsche goes big in popular 4NC3 non-preferred
Atanas Dinov, June 10, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Legwork pays off for OTP Bank covered comeback

Budapest, Hungary - 1 November 2021: Otpbank bank logo, company icon, Illustrative Editorial.
Sarah Ainsworth, June 12, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Investors gobble up third helping of CRH covered paper
Frank Jackman, June 10, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Pfandbrief pair land euro covereds on target
Frank Jackman, June 11, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Rare non-eurozone pair find covered bond success
Frank Jackman, June 10, 2025
Securitization
Regulation

‘Anxious’ Europe brings securitization’s revival closer than ever

Barcelona beach, Barcelona, Spain.
George Smith, June 12, 2025
Securitization
Investors pull money from data centre ABS, put into fiber
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 12, 2025
ABS Europe
European ABS fights on as new lenders prepare to enter
Tom Hall, June 12, 2025
Securitization
Moving bananas, ripping tighter; container ABS draws 20 investors
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 11, 2025
Securitization
GC’s guide to swag at Global ABS 2025
George Smith, June 11, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

SSE and Orange entice yield hunters with hybrids

SSE Contracting Van
Mike Turner, June 12, 2025
Corporate Bonds
RWE green hybrid powers up electrifying market response
Mike Turner, June 11, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Norsk Hydro and Covivio land through or flat to fair value with EuGBs
Mike Turner, June 10, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Lesser-spotted IG companies bring mandates as volumes slow
Mike Turner, June 09, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Delayed draw term loans becoming more prevalent in loan markets

delays form alamy jun 12 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, June 12, 2025
Syndicated Loans
PremFina signs £350m facility
Jennifer Law, June 09, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Romania leads loans pipeline for central Europe this year, say bankers
Jennifer Law, June 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Garanti BBVA adds 734 day tranches to annual loan
Jennifer Law, June 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Saudi National Bank to bring rare Gulf tier two bond

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 23 2024: Pilgrims using SNB ATM to withdraw cash money, Saudi National Bank SNB AlAhli formerly The National Commercial Ban
George Collard, June 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Books over €3.5bn for Bulgarian Energy five year
George Collard, June 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Hungary boosts funding plan but the new target 'easily doable'
George Collard, June 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Bahamas eyes fresh bond after opening books on tender
George Collard, June 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
Slovenia re-enters the AA club after 15 years
George Collard, June 09, 2025
Equity
Equity

Rosebank Industries’ £1.14bn rights issue is rare bright spot for London equities market

LSE-alamy-090625
Arthur Bautzer, June 09, 2025
Equity
Brainlab plans Frankfurt listing
Arthur Bautzer, June 12, 2025
Equity
Four Stockholm equity deals raise total of more than €350m
Arthur Bautzer, June 11, 2025
Equity
Sweden’s Enity launches fixed price IPO
Arthur Bautzer, June 10, 2025
Equity
Healthy week for European blocks continues with Allegro, Carmila
Arthur Bautzer, June 06, 2025
People and Markets
People News

BofA picks new EMEA IG co-heads

Bank of America logo, North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
Francesca Young, June 12, 2025
People News
Barclays to cut 200 investment banking jobs in annual cull
Jon Hay, June 09, 2025
People News
BofA’s Tannenbaum completes leadership team
Francesca Young, June 12, 2025
People and Markets
UBS poaches two US software bankers from Bank of America
Arthur Bautzer, June 09, 2025
CLOs Europe
Franz Ranero on swapping A&O for Latham after 25 years
George Smith, June 10, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

NatWest Markets hails ‘new chapter’ after government exit

Natwest HQ London - Natwest Headquarters London at 250 Bishopsgate near Spitalfields in the City of London. The building was formerly branded RBS.
David Rothnie, June 12, 2025