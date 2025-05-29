GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1909

Top Stories
SSA
Government deficit malaise unsettles trust in term premium
Educated business woman writing down mathmetical formula on glass
Leader
Public Sector
SSA market has 'right set-up' for strong June pipeline

ECB, European Central Bank, Frankfurt, Germany
Addison Gong, May 29, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Demand across Europe swells Land Berlin’s new bond
Addison Gong, May 29, 2025
Supras and agencies
Stable market encourages BNG to issue 10 year dollars
Elias Wilson, May 28, 2025
Sovereigns
New Spanish 10 year draws €120bn of demand
Addison Gong, May 28, 2025
Supras and agencies
Ontario Teachers' ‘ticks boxes’ in euro return
Addison Gong, May 28, 2025
Financial Institutions
ABN Amro, NIBC and Pekao swoop into euro senior

Amsterdam, the Netherlands. 16 March 2024. ABN AMRO head office. ABN AMRO Bank is the listed holding company of the Dutch banking group ABN AMRO
Sarah Ainsworth, May 28, 2025
FIG
HSBC reopens dollar AT1 amid strong conditions
David Rothnie, May 30, 2025
FIG
Piraeus draws big order book for senior green
Sarah Ainsworth, May 27, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Eurobank draws crowd with debut AT1 offering
Sarah Ainsworth, May 28, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Axa and Commerzbank romp home in tier one bonanza
Atanas Dinov, May 27, 2025
Covered Bonds
Exotic covered bond crowd to pack June before uncertain future

June - written in sand on beach texture, soft wave of the sea
Frank Jackman, May 29, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
National Australia Bank nabs $1.75bn in undersupplied dollars
Frank Jackman, May 29, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ANZ returns to euro covered with popular print
Frank Jackman, May 28, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CM Home Loans finds covered demand across two legs
Frank Jackman, May 28, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Hypo Noe pays premium for public sector Pfandbrief
Frank Jackman, May 27, 2025
Securitization
Bank of Ireland displays commitment to prime RMBS

Bank of Ireland, Church Street, Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Tom Hall, May 29, 2025
CMBS US
CRE CLOs set for revival as buoyant demand tempts refinancings
Nick Conforti, May 30, 2025
RMBS US
ABL's third RTL securitization has A1s six times covered
Nick Conforti, May 29, 2025
ABS US
Cell tower ABS return after seven months with SymTow
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 29, 2025
RMBS Europe
Bank of Ireland prices sterling RMBS as euro supply calms
Tom Hall, May 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Companies speed up bond issuance to avoid tariff mayhem

Business people waiting in line
Mike Turner, May 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate market shrugs at latest twist to Trump's tariffs
Mike Turner, May 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
BT finds the right number for rare sterling hybrid
Mike Turner, May 27, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Mercedes-Benz €1.15bn deal purrs rather than roars over the line
Mike Turner, May 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Glencore unearths big book in 'easy' trade
Mike Turner, May 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Non-bank parallel lending soars as IMF warns of new financial risks

The City of London is the main financial district of London and vies with New York City as the financial capital of the world
Jennifer Law, May 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Birmingham Airport takes off with £230m debt raise
Jennifer Law, May 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lenzing Group signs €545m loan for coming refinancing
Jennifer Law, May 27, 2025
Syndicated Loans
PolyPeptide Group increases revolver to €151m for growth
Jennifer Law, May 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Mubadala squeezes spread on 10 year sukuk

Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi after sunset
George Collard, May 28, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sharjah Islamic Bank brings AT1 yield close to 6%
George Collard, May 28, 2025
Emerging Markets
Book passes $1.7bn for Boubyan Bank's senior return
George Collard, May 29, 2025
Equity
Galderma shareholders sell increased Sfr1.86bn block at tightest discount yet

galderma-alamy-280525
Arthur Bautzer, May 28, 2025
Equity
Healthy block market swallows Heidelberg Materials, Benefit Systems
Arthur Bautzer, May 29, 2025
Equity
Gulf ECM pipeline still full after two blowout IPOs
Arthur Bautzer, May 27, 2025
People and Markets
UPDATE Climate litigation risk rises after German verdict on RWE

Hamm, Germany. 17th Mar, 2025. The Peruvian mountain farmer and mountain guide Saul Luciano Lliuya comes to the Higher Regional Court for the hearing of his climate lawsuit against the energy company RWE. Geoscientists and structural engineers appointed b
Jon Hay, May 29, 2025
People News
BNP Paribas lets go EM bond origination banker
Francesca Young, May 27, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
Follow the leader, not the money
Craig Coben, May 27, 2025
Southpaw
Tannenbaum wins chance to fight for BofA’s place in top flight

Tannenbaum, Jeff (Bank of America) from co for use 29May25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, May 29, 2025