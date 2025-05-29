Issue 1909
Top Stories
-
CRR and Securitization Regulation addressed but market must wait for LCR and Solvency changes
-
European banks progress with capital raising as spreads tighten, but investor qualms grow
-
Pricing was tight after sovereign found healthy demand
-
US about to pass GENIUS Act as Trump associates promote stablecoin
Leader
-
Bank capital is a sentiment-driven product that is thriving in the present market mood
-
Banks ought to spread full stack ABS out through the year
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets