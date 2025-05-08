GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1906

The Sustainable Economy
Relief as Trump backs IDA but other organisations at risk
White House from Alamy 8May25 575x375.jpg
Public Sector
New SSA issuer DSR Bank takes shape amid campaign for political support

Members of the Nato forces during a procession rehearsal in preparation for the VE Day 80th Anniversary on May 5, in central London.
Ralph Sinclair, May 07, 2025
AIIB reinforces euro commitment with ‘valuable’ seven year bond
Addison Gong, May 08, 2025
IFC hits primary with HK dollar and sterling benchmarks
Elias Wilson, May 06, 2025
Germany prices 30 year tap amid struggle to secure chancellor
Elias Wilson, May 06, 2025
Fed holds, BoE cuts ahead of SSA pipeline build
Elias Wilson, May 08, 2025
Whatever floats your boat: FRNs prove usefulness as FIG funding tool

Businessmen dressed in mankinis float on rubber rings on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, central London, during a photocall for new 'community led' mobile phone company giffgaff.
Sarah Ainsworth, May 08, 2025
Clamour for FIG duration: unsatiated market is ready for more
Atanas Dinov, May 08, 2025
Yankee banks unleash US dollar issuance
David Rothnie, May 08, 2025
FIG market goes into senior overdrive as it plays post-tariffs 'catch-up'
Atanas Dinov, May 06, 2025
Lloyds lands tier two as bankers eye upcoming 'decent pipeline'
Sarah Ainsworth, May 06, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Santander ECA-backed covered bond finds plenty of demand

GlobalCapital Santander Special 001.jpg
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2025
OTP to reintroduce covered framework to investors
Frank Jackman, May 08, 2025
Westpac upsizes with five year euro covered
Frank Jackman, May 07, 2025
Spabol takes size with tight five year euro covered
Frank Jackman, May 06, 2025
Hypo Vorarlberg appeals to undersupplied Austrian covered market
Frank Jackman, May 06, 2025
Invictus hauls non-QM to 150bp as Santander guides tighter

Brick row houses in Washington, DC.
Oliver West, May 08, 2025
Luxury names join auto ABS race with lease deals
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 08, 2025
Vantage goes on screen with first euro data centre ABS
George Smith, May 08, 2025
Oxford sees strong oversubscription after building up ABS investor base
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 07, 2025
Fitch downgrades Bridgegate Funding after uncovering PDL modelling error
Tom Hall, May 07, 2025
IG corporate deluge destined for next week

Thumbtack in calendar concept for busy, appointment and meeting reminder
Mike Turner, May 08, 2025
Booking Holding's €1.75bn triple tranche tightens hardest at short end
Mike Turner, May 06, 2025
Aroundtown lands solid trade days after downgrade
Mike Turner, May 06, 2025
Citi loans chief heading to advisory firm

View of DIFC the Dubai International Financial Centre (free zone) in financial district of Dubai United Arab Emirates
Jon Hay, May 08, 2025
Bank loan loss provisions mostly flat but lenders warn trouble brewing
Jennifer Law, May 07, 2025
Packaging company HB RTS refis €145m
Jennifer Law, May 08, 2025
Navigator Gas signs $300m SLL at 'record low' margins
Jennifer Law, May 06, 2025
Senior investors warned over PIKs with more euro MM CLOs likely
George Smith, May 06, 2025
Navoi opens books after Gold Fields draws high demand

GlobalCapital Gold Fields bond 001.jpg
George Collard, May 07, 2025
Sobha Realty preparing benchmark sukuk after Omniyat success
George Collard, May 08, 2025
Al Rajhi makes Formosa debut with a five year offer
George Collard, May 07, 2025
Health of European IPO market will depend on quality of issuers

stockbell-alamy-080525
Arthur Bautzer, May 08, 2025
Pfisterer and Qualco begin IPO bookbuilding
Arthur Bautzer, May 07, 2025
Dubai Residential Reit and Flynas airline launch IPOs
Arthur Bautzer, May 06, 2025
First batch of European Q1 results beat expectations
Arthur Bautzer, May 08, 2025
UBS leads two Swiss ECM deals: R&S block, Rieter rights issue
Arthur Bautzer, May 07, 2025
April people move round-up: HSBC, CA CIB chiefs change, Citi DCM exodus

city-alamy-020525.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, May 06, 2025
SMBC hires top CEEMEA banker from Citi
Francesca Young, May 07, 2025
Capital markets veterans join Defence Security and Resilience Bank project
Ralph Sinclair, May 07, 2025
Katten boosts CMBS team with Cadwalader hire
Oliver West, May 07, 2025
Citi loses head of CEEMEA DCM and top loans banker
Francesca Young, May 07, 2025
Margin loan, private round or IPO — it’s all ECM

Strong hand poker from Alamy 8May25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, May 08, 2025