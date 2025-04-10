Issue 1902
Top Stories
-
Corporate spreads in Europe widened sharply but actual selling of bonds was limited
-
Loss of LCR eligibility could hit sterling covered demand, but issuers expected still to come
-
Syndicators do not expect an easy ride but are hopeful inflows remain supportive
Leader
-
European capital market participants quite rightly remain unconvinced that the 90 day reprieve is anything to cheer
-
Flash signs that financial markets were heading for a funding crisis are what spooked traders
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets