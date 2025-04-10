GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1902

Top Stories
SSA
Alarming Treasury sell-off leaves dollar bond market 'tainted'
April 2, 2025, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: President DONALD TRUMP signs two executive orders that will lead to reciprocal tariffs against other countries that charge tariffs on US goods. The signing ceremony took place in the Rose Garden of the
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Kommuninvest embarks on social journey with Skr trade

Illuminated Orebro Castle and stone bridge in blue hour . Tourist atraction and history entusiast destination. Orebro, Sweden. Copy space
Addison Gong, April 10, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG primary market reopening eyed despite lingering tariff uncertainty

GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA - 23 August 2024 - Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at
Sarah Ainsworth, April 10, 2025
FIG
FIG market clamours for prolonged stability to spark issuance revival
Sarah Ainsworth, April 09, 2025
GC View
Why Wall Street banks breaking capital rules is everyone’s problem
Josephine Moulds, April 08, 2025
FIG
Berkshire Hathaway preparing return to yen market
Sarah Ainsworth, April 08, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Covered issuers ready to hop in before Easter

United States President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks at the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, DC on April 22, 2019. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via CNP /MediaPunch
Frank Jackman, April 10, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Caffil swiftly reopens euro covered bond market
Frank Jackman, April 10, 2025
GC View
Post-tariff rate trajectory leaves one clear winner
Frank Jackman, April 08, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bonds look to SSAs for guidance
Frank Jackman, April 09, 2025
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Balbec, Mercedes-Benz melt frozen European primary

Glacial Ice Melting, Ilulissat Icefjord, Disko Bay, Greenland
Tom Hall, April 10, 2025
ABS US
NewtekOne follows SBA as small biz loans dominate ABS primary
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 10, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Japan Tobacco takes a smooth drag from euros

Woman Smoking a Cigarette on Black Background
Mike Turner, April 10, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Transurban swamped with €7.75bn demand in blowout bond reopener
Mike Turner, April 10, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Premiums and uncertainty on the rise in IG corporate primary
Mike Turner, April 07, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
GC View

Loans risk being a bridge to nowhere

Cars on end of bridge still visible as mist settles over mountain gorge in Seattle
Mike Turner, April 08, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Loans bankers question tariff-hit companies
Mike Turner, April 08, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA bankers eye new bonds after tariff turnaround, but investors shaken

Washington, United States. 03rd Apr, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an impromptu press conference before departing aboard Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, April 3, 2025 in Washington, DC The president is spendi
George Collard, April 10, 2025
Emerging Markets
IMF loan raises hopes of Argentina lifting capital controls
George Collard, April 10, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investor 'migraine' builds in South Africa after tariff hit
George Collard, April 08, 2025
Emerging Markets
Turkey faces tariffs-lite, but Europe slowdown a risk
George Collard, April 09, 2025
Equity
Equity

Redcare Pharmacy issues €300m convertible before shock tariff reverse

redcare-alamy-100425
Arthur Bautzer, April 09, 2025
Equity
More convertibles could follow Redcare after Easter
Arthur Bautzer, April 10, 2025
Follow-ons and Rights issues
ADDvise completes rights issue after 81% take-up
Arthur Bautzer, April 08, 2025
Equity
Sweden’s Nodica cans IPO due to 'very turbulent environment'
Arthur Bautzer, April 08, 2025
Equity
Anatomy of a rumour: Stockmarket spins wildly on tariff 'fake news'
Arthur Bautzer, April 07, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

UK to loosen rules for alternative investment managers

HM Treasury building with daffodils in St James's Park in foreground in spring springtime Westminster London England UK
Arthur Bautzer, April 10, 2025
People News
Barclays hires from outside for global M&A head
Jon Hay, April 09, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
PRA puts non-UK covered bonds on the chopping block
Frank Jackman, April 10, 2025
Securitization People and Markets US
UBS steps up ABS ambitions with new securitization head
Oliver West, April 10, 2025
People News
HSBC's Shaya moves shop
Francesca Young, April 09, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Deal or no deal? M&A bankers peer into black box of tariffs

The Prada store in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele 11, in Milan.
David Rothnie, April 10, 2025