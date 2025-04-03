GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1901

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
European credit stands up to US tariff storm
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

KfW on quest for liquidity with €3bn 10 year tap

Elias Wilson, April 03, 2025
Supras and agencies
EFSF scores top-end size as market braces for Trump tariffs
Addison Gong, April 01, 2025
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank achieves size in dollars as new funding strategy pays off
Addison Gong, April 03, 2025
Supras and agencies
AFD maintains sterling commitment after returning to long-end euros
Addison Gong, April 03, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Schleswig-Holstein covers 10 year deal as tariff fallout unfolds
Elias Wilson, April 03, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG issuers pause as US tariffs rock global markets

Sarah Ainsworth, April 03, 2025
FIG
Blackouts trump liberation in US dollar FIG
David Rothnie, April 03, 2025
Senior Debt
Tikehau expands investor reach with larger, 'granular' deal
Atanas Dinov, April 01, 2025
FIG
Corebridge sterling FABN debut gets stuck at IPTs
Sarah Ainsworth, April 02, 2025
Senior Debt
Danske restarts senior euro bank issuance
Atanas Dinov, April 01, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

DZ Hyp lands dual tranche covered close to Länder

Frank Jackman, April 02, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
OP 'achieves all its targets' with euro covered print
Frank Jackman, April 03, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ABN aims for the short end in euro covered
Frank Jackman, April 01, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
OCBC seals tightly priced three year covered
Frank Jackman, April 02, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole's long seven year covered shoots through OATs
Frank Jackman, March 31, 2025
Securitization
RMBS US

Eyes on Annaly as firm emerges with sixth non-QM of 2025

Nick Conforti, April 01, 2025
RMBS US
JPM brings prime jumbo deal with non-QM structure to allay convexity fears
Nick Conforti, April 02, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Trump tariff shockwave sends new IG corporate bonds wide of reoffer

Mike Turner, April 03, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Holcim cements $3.4bn before Trump tariff blitz
David Rothnie, April 03, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Enexis green deal tightens hard as IG corporates remain calm on tariffs
Mike Turner, April 02, 2025
GC View
Tariff day won’t bring certainty, but corporates don’t need it
Mike Turner, April 02, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Fresenius garners €7bn demand as IG corporates ignore tariff threats
Mike Turner, April 01, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
People News

JP Morgan loans leader to retire

Francesca Young, April 03, 2025
People News
Goldman names levfin heads in EMEA
Jon Hay, April 02, 2025
Syndicated Loans
BNP Paribas keeps top spot in EMEA lending
Mike Turner, April 02, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Sandoz signs $2bn revolver to wrap up triple market funding run
Mike Turner, April 01, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Kyrgyzstan's new credit rating 'opens door' to Eurobond debut

George Collard, April 01, 2025
Supras and agencies
CAF brings second public hybrid bond from major MDB
Addison Gong, March 31, 2025
Emerging Markets
Slovenia starts roadshows for 'strong' SLB framework
George Collard, April 02, 2025
Emerging Markets
GAM and Gramercy form strategic partnership
Francesca Young, April 03, 2025
Emerging Markets
Gold Fields preps 10 year as market nerves build over tariffs
George Collard, March 31, 2025
Equity
Equity

Tariff blizzard freezes ECM dealmaking

Arthur Bautzer, April 03, 2025
Equity
Clínica Baviera block sold hours before US tariff news
Arthur Bautzer, April 03, 2025
Equity
Nordics provide rare burst of ECM activity as US tariffs loom
April 02, 2025
Equity
ECM watches in alarm as Trump melodrama unfolds
Jon Hay, March 31, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
The investment banking presence problem: remote work, or not remotely working?
Craig Coben, March 31, 2025
People and Markets
People News

BNP Paribas names new head of global banking UK

David Rothnie, April 03, 2025
People News
Mizuho hires new head of EMEA CIB from BNP Paribas
David Rothnie, April 01, 2025
People News
New CEO at MUFG Securities EMEA as Kyle retires
Jon Hay, April 02, 2025
People News
ING hires for EM and HY syndicate
Francesca Young, March 31, 2025
People News
Schulte joins Baldini to lead Barclays IG syndicate
Jon Hay, March 31, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Mizuho changes EMEA boss as global CIB takes shape

David Rothnie, April 03, 2025