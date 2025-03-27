GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1900

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Credit issuers make most of last week before tariff attack
Trump, Donald in early 2025 from Alamy 27Mar25 575x375.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

SSA market shocked and saddened by KommuneKredit’s exit

Aerial panoramic outdoor scenery view over Copenhagen, Denmark after raining with background of rainbow.
Addison Gong, March 26, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Hesse prices 10 year tightly after debt brake reform
Elias Wilson, March 27, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Länder allowed to borrow more, but may not use it all
Elias Wilson, March 25, 2025
SSA
Alberta, BNG and AFD tackle 10 and 15 year euros
Elias Wilson, March 26, 2025
Sovereigns
Belgium back in 10 year dollars but investors unmoved
Addison Gong, March 26, 2025
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Deutsche astounds with popular new AT1 after non-call event

Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC Deutsche AT1 28Mar25.jpg
Atanas Dinov, March 24, 2025
FIG
Yankee banks print dollars before volatility strikes
David Rothnie, March 27, 2025
Regulatory Capital
ASR adds RT1 to insurance capital spree as VIG prints sustainable tier two
Atanas Dinov, March 26, 2025
FIG
Standard Chartered on issuing amid volatility, social bond debut and AT1 outlook
Sarah Ainsworth, March 24, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
FIG's riskiest deals drive premiums upwards
Frank Jackman, March 25, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Euro covered borrowers brace for busy Q2

April Showers in Green Park, London
Frank Jackman, March 27, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Stadshypotek extends in euro covereds with tight deal
Frank Jackman, March 24, 2025
GC View
Europe's future is lonely and tough — get used to it
Frank Jackman, March 26, 2025
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Domivest returns to project confidence in Dutch BTL RMBS

Charming traditional Dutch houses along a canal in Zaanse Schans
Tom Hall, March 27, 2025
Securitization People and Markets Europe
EU ABS waits for proposal as Commission’s call for evidence concludes
George Smith, March 27, 2025
RMBS US
Demand for rare RMBS floater drives Annaly's Heloc debut inside IPTs
Nick Conforti, March 26, 2025
ABS Europe
NewDay tightens credit card deal amid ABS secondary widening
Tom Hall, March 26, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate curves steepen as investors snap up shorter maturities

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of CertainTeed Corporation, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain S.A., in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Mike Turner, March 25, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Trump's 25% tariffs drive carmakers' spreads wider
Mike Turner, March 27, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Unibail braves dormant hybrid market with €815m deal
Mike Turner, March 26, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Brambles builds blowout with peak demand hitting €4.6bn
Mike Turner, March 26, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporates crowd into bond market ahead of ‘Liberation Day’
David Rothnie, March 27, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Threat to sustainability loans as UK brings in greenwashing fines

The offices of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in Canary Wharf, London
Jennifer Law, March 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Yara refinances $1.4bn revolver, changes CFO
Jennifer Law, March 24, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Warehouse Reit improves £300m loan terms amid Blackstone bid
Jennifer Law, March 26, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Bosch grows syndicate for bigger RCF and bridge
Jennifer Law, March 26, 2025
Syndicated Loans
European lenders see 'proper pick-up' in M&A loans
Jennifer Law, March 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Slovenia eyes June for debut SLB

Sorica, Gorenjska, Slovenia
Francesca Young, March 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
Morocco demand over €7bn for first euro trade since 2020
George Collard, March 26, 2025
Emerging Markets
Ivory Coast brings CFA franc deal after dollar size record
George Collard, March 26, 2025
Emerging Markets
DBK brings five year after hefty week for CEEMEA sov issuance
George Collard, March 27, 2025
Emerging Markets
Turkish issuance freezes following Erdogan crackdown
George Collard, March 24, 2025
Equity
Equity

Asker jumps 20% on first day of trading after IPO

STOCKHOLM 2015-03-11 *For You Files* Interior of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, OMX Group in Stockholm, Sweden. March 13, 2015. Foto: Fredrik Sandberg / TT / Kod 10180
Arthur Bautzer, March 27, 2025
Equity
Elia launches €1.35bn rights issue after 30% price pop
Arthur Bautzer, March 26, 2025
Equity
Nordic ECM remains active with Boliden directed share issue, GRK IPO
Arthur Bautzer, March 21, 2025
Equity
THG rejigs capital structure with loan refinancing and £90m equity raise
Jennifer Law, March 25, 2025
People and Markets
Market News

FCA embraces risk in new five year strategy

Alder, Ashley (FCA) from co for use Mar25.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, March 27, 2025
People News
Deutsche picks Akram from Morgan Stanley as CFO
Jon Hay, March 27, 2025
Securitization People and Markets US
Morgan Lewis stocks arsenal with ex-SEC lawyer
Chadwick Van Estrop , March 26, 2025
People and Markets
UBS makes two senior hires to TMT team
Arthur Bautzer, March 24, 2025
New Issues
How can I get my boss to leave me alone?
Craig Coben, March 24, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

UniCredit uses AI to crack midcap M&A conundrum

Factory robot Germany from Alamy 27Mar25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, March 27, 2025