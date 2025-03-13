GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1898

Top Stories
Cracks appear in European credit markets
Aerial top view to tourist walk go on smooth surface. People with sleds moves along the blue clear ice. Winter crossing of Lake Baikal. Cracks glossy
Leader
Public Sector
EU sails through recent defence spending storm

The symbol of Euro, Frankfurt, Germany
Addison Gong, March 11, 2025
World Bank back in fixed rate dollars with a bang
Addison Gong, March 13, 2025
MDBs back in fixed rate dollar market as AfDB raises $2bn
Addison Gong, March 11, 2025
Sovereigns
UK issues record linker in 2024-25 syndication finale
Elias Wilson, March 12, 2025
Sovereigns
Canada syndicates dollar bond as Carney readies for stint as PM
Elias Wilson, March 11, 2025
Financial Institutions
Tier two stew: Crédit Agricole, BCP finish with low subscriptions as momentum shifts

paris , France-september 14, 2015: Credit Agricole is a French cooperative bank partly stemming originally from the agricultural sector. This office i
Sarah Ainsworth, March 13, 2025
Senior Debt
Senior trio fares better than T2s in 'cloudy' FIG market
Atanas Dinov, March 13, 2025
Nordea opens dollar account with $1bn senior preferred
David Rothnie, March 13, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Crédit Agricole Assurances debuts RT1 amid volatility
Atanas Dinov, March 11, 2025
SEB senior bail-in transaction ‘emblematic of new market’
Sarah Ainsworth, March 12, 2025
Covered Bonds
Eika reopens covered market with 10 year print

Arctic Sea Cathedral Winter Northern Lights Tromso Norway
Frank Jackman, March 13, 2025
GC View
Paragon’s innovation shows there’s life in the old covered bond dog yet
Frank Jackman, March 11, 2025
Coop Pank's covered debut proves popular
Frank Jackman, March 13, 2025
RMBS regs all wrong if buy-to-let covered bonds catch on
George Smith, March 11, 2025
PsHypo prints over Sfr1bn in higher rate environment
Frank Jackman, March 11, 2025
Securitization
UK bridging gains momentum but faces hurdles to copy US securitization success

Roofer using a nail gun to fix batons on a new house roof, Llanfoist, Wales, UK
Tom Hall, March 10, 2025
RMBS US
'Continuous' RMBS issuer Balbec Capital sees opportunities for larger deals in 2025
Nick Conforti, March 13, 2025
CMBS Europe
European CMBS expands horizons with 'very important' Together, BofA trades
Tom Hall, March 13, 2025
RMBS Europe
Aldermore Bank announces UK prime RMBS before supply picks up
Tom Hall, March 13, 2025
CMBS US
MSBAM conduit returns after widening mezz as volatility shakes CMBS
Nick Conforti, March 12, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG euro corporates price tight with small benchmarks

Air Liquide truck on motorway. Air Liquide is a French multinational company which supplies industrial gases and services to various industries.
Mike Turner, March 13, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Investors deluge Wessex Water with £2.45bn of demand
Mike Turner, March 12, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG companies land through fair value in euro primary
Mike Turner, March 12, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Mondi and SSE face turbulence in primary market but concessions remain tiny
Mike Turner, March 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Trafigura renews $5.6bn-equivalent European revolver

Trafigura from flickr press cleared images 11 Mar 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, March 10, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Nexi signs €2.9bn deal to refinance IPO loans
Jennifer Law, March 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Enerparc secures €266m financing to fund German solar project
Jennifer Law, March 12, 2025
Syndicated Loans
NextEnergy Solar Fund consolidates £205m revolver for better pricing
Jennifer Law, March 13, 2025
Emerging Markets
Badea draws €2bn book for tight print

Composite satellite image of the continent of Africa
Francesca Young, March 13, 2025
EM LatAm
AES Andes fetches robust demand amid shaky markets
Oliver West, March 12, 2025
Emerging Markets
Senegal faces tricky path to avoid debt distress after fiscal audit
George Collard, March 12, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
CEEMEA concessions creep higher in record February
George Collard, March 11, 2025
Emerging Markets
BGK offers dual trancher to finance aid and roads
Francesca Young, March 11, 2025
Equity
ECM learns to live with 'higher for longer' volatility

Illuminated stock market board in New York City
Arthur Bautzer, March 13, 2025
ABBs-Block Trades
Complex Bureau Veritas trade shimmied through whirlwind market
Jon Hay, March 12, 2025
Equity
Rasan block prices at tightest discount yet for a Saudi accelerated bookbuild offering
Arthur Bautzer, March 13, 2025
ABBs-Block Trades
BNPP sells €679m block of Bureau Veritas to hedge forward purchase
Jon Hay, March 11, 2025
ABBs-Block Trades
Galderma owners sell Sfr1.34bn block after share price tumble
Jon Hay, March 10, 2025
People and Markets
How AI can link cows to capital markets

Coahuila grassland from Cultivo for use 13Mar25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, March 13, 2025
Southpaw
M&A initiative switches to Europe — can European banks win?

Leonardo plane credit to Aeronautica Militare from Alamy Mar25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, March 13, 2025