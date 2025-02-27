GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1896

Top Stories
SSA
German and defence spending headaches unsettle SSA market
Berlin, Germany, 23st. Februar, 2025 CDU election evening in ?Konrad-Adenauer-Haus?, Friedrich Merz present his Federal election success of CDU
Leader
Public Sector
Public sector dollar supply to ramp up amid market moves

Washington, United States. 24th Feb, 2025. Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, is seen during a joint French-American press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC on Monday, February 24, 2025. Emmanuel Macron and other Eu
Elias Wilson, February 27, 2025
Sovereigns
France to sail through Friday rating review as OAT-Bund tightens
Addison Gong, February 27, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Flemish Community scores in difficult euro market
Elias Wilson, February 26, 2025
Supras and agencies
ADB lands flat to guidance as volatility hits euro market
Addison Gong, February 25, 2025
Sovereigns
'Different beast' Spain refreshes long-end records during volatile day
Addison Gong, February 25, 2025
Financial Institutions
CaixaBank pays no premium on tier two but avoids pushing price-sensitive investors too far

CaixaBank logo
Sarah Ainsworth, February 27, 2025
Lloyds senior holdco draws range of investors
Sarah Ainsworth, February 27, 2025
Intesa Sanpaolo Assicurazioni lands close to parent in rare capital deal
Sarah Ainsworth, February 27, 2025
HSBC goes large in dollar senior and AT1
David Rothnie, February 27, 2025
FIG
Helaba achieves desired spread and size for senior deal
Sarah Ainsworth, February 26, 2025
Covered Bonds
Rare deal from Banco BPM offers no concession

Milano, Italia. 26th Nov, 2024. Sede Banco BPM Milano Consiglio di Amministrazione Banco BPM dopo lancio scalata UnicreditMilano - Italia - Cronaca Luned&#xec;, 26 novembre, 2024 (Foto di Marco Ottico/Lapresse) Banco BPM Milan Headquarters Banco BPM Board
George Collard, February 27, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CFF punches through OATs with long dated French covered bond
Frank Jackman, February 24, 2025
Covered Bonds
Paragon Bank lines up covered debut
George Collard, February 26, 2025
Covered Bonds
MunHyp and KHFC print in slowing market
George Collard, February 25, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
National Australia Bank nabs €1bn euro covered bond
Frank Jackman, February 24, 2025
Securitization
Conditions set for diverse debut issuance to continue in European ABS

coloured houses Aberaeron Mid Wales Ceredigion coast UK GB EU Europe
Tom Hall, February 27, 2025
Regulatory Capital
ECB’s fast track trial welcomed as a sign of SRT’s maturity
George Smith, February 27, 2025
RMBS Europe
Obvion sets benchmark for Dutch prime RMBS
Tom Hall, February 27, 2025
RMBS US
Santander set to debut new non-QM RMBS shelf
Nick Conforti, February 26, 2025
CLOs Europe
Alcentra raises $1bn amid strong demand for CLOs
George Smith, February 25, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Thermo Fisher tests limits of Swiss market with Sfr1.425bn deal

Hand holding a radiation detector - Electronic Personal Dosimeter or EPD - manufactured by Thermo Scientific, now Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sophie Astles, February 27, 2025
Tariff-proof Italgas and Cofiroute price bonds tightly
Jon Hay, February 27, 2025
Chevron’s $5.5bn gusher tees up busy March
David Rothnie, February 28, 2025
Metro's spread thunders in on blowout orderbook
Mike Turner, February 26, 2025
Deal-hungry IG corporate sterling market receives £1bn fresh issuance in a day
Mike Turner, February 26, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Fagron increases multicurrency facilities to €575m

Fagron pharma lab feb 26 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, February 26, 2025
German lenders say three domestic sectors will need more funding after election
Jennifer Law, February 24, 2025
Emerging Markets
Demand for Saudi green debut outstrips orders for longer conventional tranche

kingdom tower riyadh the landmark building of the saudi capital
George Collard, February 25, 2025
Kenya nudges inside 10% for $1.5bn note
Francesca Young, February 27, 2025
Raízen trades up following third trade in a year
Oliver West, February 27, 2025
Akbank brings tier two as investors show appetite for Turkey FIG
George Collard, February 25, 2025
Doha Bank book reaches $2bn
George Collard, February 26, 2025
Equity
Ferrari block priced at €450 a share to hit €3bn size

Indianapolis - January 28, 2025: Ferrari California Base display at a dealership. Ferrari offered the California Base with a 4.3L DOHC V8 engine. MY:2
Arthur Bautzer, February 27, 2025
Block of €3.4bn in Ferrari tops €2.8bn Novartis trade
Arthur Bautzer, February 26, 2025
String of European blocks comes to market with Azelis, ISS, Piraeus Bank
Arthur Bautzer, February 25, 2025
European IPO performance satisfactory but investor composition vital
Arthur Bautzer, February 24, 2025
People and Markets
HSBC cuts jobs in investment banking, broking and ECM

HSBC London from Alamy 27Feb25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, February 27, 2025
SSA
Creation of DSR Bank urged, to meet Europe's ‘grand strategic threat’
Ralph Sinclair, February 25, 2025
Supras and agencies
Rearmament Bank proposed as European defence funding vehicle
Elias Wilson, February 25, 2025
Market News
Gilt trader collusion scandal finally ends with £105m of fines
Jon Hay, February 27, 2025
People and Markets
BNP Paribas appoints new head of investor coverage for EMEA
Arthur Bautzer, February 25, 2025
Southpaw
Plum roles up for grabs in Italy’s bank M&A frenzy

Milano, Italia. 16th Jan, 2025. Partnership between UniCredit and Ferrari, with Andrea Orcel, UniCredit Group CEO, Milan 16 January 2025 Italy. (Photo by Gian Mattia D\'Alberto/Lapresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News
David Rothnie, February 27, 2025