Issue 1895

Election result critical for German defence spending shortfall
Election posters of Alice Weidel of the AfD and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are fixed at lamp poles in Niederreifenberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Swift move pays off for ESM despite market wobbles

Frankfurt, Germany - July 19, 2022: the Euro sign at the entrance to the new european central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany.
Addison Gong, February 19, 2025
BNG brings long-awaited ‘flagship’ 10 year euro bond
Elias Wilson, February 20, 2025
AIIB adds public HK dollar bond to growing funding toolkit
Addison Gong, February 20, 2025
BoE compresses pick-up to US Treasuries in larger-than-usual print
Addison Gong, February 19, 2025
Investors chase after rare Basque bond despite skinny spread
Addison Gong, February 19, 2025
ABN Amro completes hat trick with lowest AT1 reset spread

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 17: Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands reacts during his Men?s Singles Quarter Final match against Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands during Day 5 of the 50th ABN AMRO Open at the Rotterdam Ahoy on February 17, 2023 in Rot
Atanas Dinov, February 19, 2025
CCF accelerates tier two to access 'super-receptive market'
Atanas Dinov, February 19, 2025
Banks parade capital deals at tight valuations
Atanas Dinov, February 18, 2025
Barclays pulls in $6.5bn with quickfire trades
David Rothnie, February 20, 2025
Foreign FIG trio mines sterling funding arb as it supplies £1.3bn
Atanas Dinov, February 18, 2025
Covered bond issuers shooting for the long end to meet RV resistance

German international Thomas Hitzlsperger (L) fires off a shot during the test cap Germany v Denmark at the MSV Arena stadium of Duisburg, Germany, Wednesday, 28 March 2007. Photo: Franz-Peter Tschauner
Frank Jackman, February 20, 2025
Commerzbank takes size at three and 10 years in euro covered
Frank Jackman, February 20, 2025
Aussie duo land tight euro covered bonds
Frank Jackman, February 18, 2025
SCBC returns to euro covered with tight print
Frank Jackman, February 17, 2025
All aboard the covered spread compression express
Frank Jackman, February 18, 2025
Carlyle entrance gives European CMBS shot of optimism

aerial view of the GXO logistics warehouse just off the M1 motorway at junction 35A, Chapeltown, Sheffield
Tom Hall, February 20, 2025
Floor on euro CLO spreads looms as US tightening slows
George Smith, February 20, 2025
Duo of debutants add jet fuel to aircraft ABS recovery
Diana Bravo, February 21, 2025
Quiet market helps Enra price tightest BTL RMBS in three years
Tom Hall, February 19, 2025
Polish SRT set to grow as EIB backs Santander deal
George Smith, February 18, 2025
Bottomless demand as Carlsberg and Johnson drop huge euro bonds

GC1895 Deal cartoon Carlsberg.jpg
Jon Hay, February 19, 2025
J&J funds M&A as corporates make hay in US market
David Rothnie, February 20, 2025
Keen bid for corporates after Johnson & Johnson hit
Jon Hay, February 20, 2025
Market unfazed by Ukraine talks, corporate NIPs still negative
Jon Hay, February 18, 2025
Enel powers up market with €2bn Monday SLB trade
Mike Turner, February 17, 2025
Enel eyes flexibility with €12bn SLL for itself and subsidiary

Enel from alamy 20 Feb 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, February 20, 2025
Origin Enterprises increases RCF to €440m, adding new lenders
Jennifer Law, February 18, 2025
Thames Water liquidity plan approved but Class B will appeal
Jennifer Law, February 18, 2025
Auction Technology Group signs $200m revolver to extend debt maturity
Jennifer Law, February 17, 2025
Prosegur signs first loan following S&P outlook change
Jennifer Law, February 17, 2025
US IG funds clamour for Qatar

Dhow traditional sailing vessel with the financial area skyline behind, Doha, Qatar
Francesca Young, February 20, 2025
Orders pass $11bn for SRC debut sukuk
George Collard, February 20, 2025
Uzbekistan prices very tight dual trancher
George Collard, February 19, 2025
Slovakia offers NIP for extra size and tenor
George Collard, February 19, 2025
ENBD shaves 50bp off AT1 yield
George Collard, February 18, 2025
Esma completes bundling consultation as it trys to ape FCA by easing rules

esma-alamy-200225
Arthur Bautzer, February 20, 2025
Deutsche picks new IB team ahead of ‘no limits’ review

Sewing, Christian (Deutsche Bank) in Jan25 from Alamy 20Feb25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, February 20, 2025