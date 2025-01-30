Issue 1892
Top Stories
-
Stubborn SSA market sets floor on covereds as regional differences evaporate
-
Fund managers welcome innovative tool to fight market stress
-
Individual order sizes swell as issuers switch tactics to keep books buoyant
-
Long term structural demand remains despite AI disruptions, but issuers could change funding preferences
Leader
-
Issuers need to wise up to the fact that secondary performance has become less of a certainty
-
Evidence from the US suggests it will be hard work getting investors and sellers to agree
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets