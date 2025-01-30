GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1892

Top Stories
SSA
SSA issuers set to ride second wave with repriced curves
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

IdFM charges ahead with debut EU green bond

Addison Gong, January 28, 2025
Sovereigns
Austria waits for right time to kick off 2025 funding in style
Elias Wilson, January 30, 2025
Supras and agencies
SEK steps into 2025 with inaugural 10 year euro bond
Elias Wilson, January 30, 2025
Supras and agencies
Cades fires off five year as French agencies continue to reprice secondary
Elias Wilson, January 30, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Lower Saxony confronts price sensitivity in €1bn trade
Elias Wilson, January 28, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG market judges the limits of ebullient issuance

Atanas Dinov, January 30, 2025
Regulatory Capital
JP Morgan pushes big six US bank issuance to record
David Rothnie, January 30, 2025
FIG
BayernLB extends SNP curve to meet ALM requirements
Sarah Ainsworth, January 28, 2025
Senior Debt
Bankinter rides 'strong momentum' to price tightly
Atanas Dinov, January 29, 2025
FIG
CIBC targets asset managers with senior bail-in FRN
Sarah Ainsworth, January 27, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

UPDATE Goodbye to Berlin: BHH signs off with dual tranche Pfandbrief

Frank Jackman, January 28, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Blackout to put pressure on euro covered pipeline
Frank Jackman, January 30, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UPDATE Strong demand for Novo Banco's sophomore covered bond
Frank Jackman, January 28, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
As easy as RBC: Canadian bank returns to euro covered after 18 months away
Frank Jackman, January 28, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
'Punchy' Aareal lands Pfandbrief flat to fair value
Frank Jackman, January 29, 2025
Securitization
ABS Europe

Quiet ABS and busy CLOs both set for further spread squeeze in Europe

George Smith, January 30, 2025
RMBS US
Kiavi kicks off 2025 with tightest ever RTL new issue
Nick Conforti, January 29, 2025
CMBS US
Switch switches from ABS to CMBS for latest data center deal
Nick Conforti, January 28, 2025
RMBS US
Velocity returns to MBS with CRE and resi collateral combined
Nick Conforti, January 29, 2025
RMBS
Nottingham prints debut UK RMBS, Atom up next
George Smith, January 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Ausgrid readies euro trade for early February

Mike Turner, January 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Bondholders dump Volvo in kneejerk reaction to results but quickly buy back in
Mike Turner, January 29, 2025
GC View
DeepSeek impact: red flag for European IG credit market
Mike Turner, January 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Severn Trent €850m trade met with strong demand
Mike Turner, January 28, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Blue chips to make bow as US IG supply cranks up
David Rothnie, January 31, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

PPET signs £400m loan amid forecasts of more companies being taken private

Jennifer Law, January 27, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lenders say business as usual despite Trump tariff threats
Jennifer Law, January 28, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Power Capital signs €215m to develop solar farms across Ireland
Jennifer Law, January 30, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Saga secures £485m loan package
Jennifer Law, January 30, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Investors yearn for Turkey sovereign after it sits out January

George Collard, January 30, 2025
Emerging Markets
'Darling' Egypt back in bond market after huge turnaround
George Collard, January 28, 2025
Emerging Markets
Middle East banks rise up ranks in CEEMEA bonds
Francesca Young, January 30, 2025
EM LatAm
ATP, GeoPark, Ambipar show LatAm HY is open but not roaring
Oliver West, January 30, 2025
EM LatAm
Mexico navigates AI and tariff noise to beat euro bond target
Oliver West, January 28, 2025
Equity
Equity

Citigroup to issue year’s first convertible bond in Europe

Arthur Bautzer, January 30, 2025
Equity
Pennon to raise £490m in rights issue after long stock decline
Arthur Bautzer, January 29, 2025
People and Markets
People News

William Vereker resigns as Santander UK chair

Jennifer Law, January 28, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

HSBC’s new IB plan: retreat to go forward

David Rothnie, January 30, 2025