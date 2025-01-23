GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1891

Top Stories
FIG
Duration players propel re-emergence of long dated credit issuance
brave businesswoman flies through the waves on a boat
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

'Alignment of the stars’ to drive SSA issuance back up in February

Aligning a 5-Star Team for Hospitality Excellence
Addison Gong, January 23, 2025
Sovereigns
UK closes in on financing remit with record breaking print
Elias Wilson, January 23, 2025
Sovereigns
France showered with orders in first syndication since 2024 elections
Addison Gong, January 21, 2025
Sovereigns
Record after record in EGBs as Finland attracts broad-based demand
Addison Gong, January 23, 2025
Supras and agencies
EFSF revels in rampant bid for bonds despite QT
Addison Gong, January 22, 2025
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Achmea's RT1 restart wins blockbuster oversubscription

Zeist, Netherlands. 06th May, 2020. ZEIST, 06-05-2020, Dutchnews, Head Quarter of Achmea Achmea Holding BV is one of the largest financial service providers in the Netherlands. The company is the largest insurer in the Netherlands, when looking at premium
Atanas Dinov, January 21, 2025
People News
Sorrell moves from M&A as Goldman shakes up IB in EMEA
David Rothnie, January 23, 2025
Senior Debt
Smaller FIG trio triumphantly marches into 'brave new world'
Atanas Dinov, January 22, 2025
FIG
ANZ refreshes Australian capital issuance in Europe
Atanas Dinov, January 23, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Unsecured FIG issuance picks up pace as US names print in size
Sarah Ainsworth, January 21, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

DZ Hyp tests covered investors' pricing limits

Die EXPO REAL ist die grosste internationale Fachmesse fur Immobilien und Investitionen in Europa. Sie wird seit 1998 jahrlich Anfang Oktober auf dem Gelande der Munchner Messe von der Messe Munchen GmbH veranstaltet. Foto: Messestand DZ Hyp AG, Immobilie
Frank Jackman, January 22, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Slovenská sporitelna smashes into euro covered market
Frank Jackman, January 23, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DNB races out with popular five year covered
Frank Jackman, January 20, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Argenta Spaarbank issues its first jumbo covered bond
Frank Jackman, January 21, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Yorkshire Building Society takes size with euro covered
Frank Jackman, January 20, 2025
Securitization
CMBS US

CMBS lending to become more aggressive as competition heats up

Miami, FL, USA - March 29, 2024: Miami wide-angle skyscraper cityscape of Brickell financial center on a beautiful spring day, Florida, USA.
Nick Conforti, January 23, 2025
CMBS Europe
Finance Ireland and Blackstone set stage for bumper year in CMBS
Tom Hall, January 23, 2025
ABS US
Esoterics take flight as investors chase yield and risk
Diana Bravo, January 24, 2025
RMBS Europe
Citi offers Dutch BTL RMBS as CLO supply builds
George Smith, January 23, 2025
ABS US
Solar Mosaic tightens 25bp from guidance to pricing
Diana Bravo, January 22, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

J Sainsbury sets out stall in sterling bond market

Sainsbury's, Sainsbury's Supermarket trolley, Sainsbury's, Britain, UK
Mike Turner, January 22, 2025
Corporate Bonds
A2A first to use EU Green Bond Standard, wins 40bp tightening
Mike Turner, January 23, 2025
Corporate Bonds
ITM Entreprises rings up ample demand with fresh credit rating
Mike Turner, January 22, 2025
GC View
Trump is ESG’s wake-up call to change
Mike Turner, January 21, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Handful of US corporates print with bankers braced for supply wave
David Rothnie, January 24, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

European lenders are more picky as 2025 begins

Aerial view of Paris, France to la Defence area
Mike Turner, January 23, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Proximus refinances €700m loan with plans to add sustainability features
Jennifer Law, January 22, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lenders try to latch on to fee-generating data centre lending
Jennifer Law, January 21, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Data centres dominate deals at the moment, say loans bankers
Jennifer Law, January 20, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Elior signs new loan and heads to bonds to refinance debt stack
Jennifer Law, January 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM weathers early Trump barrage but optimism is fragile

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
George Collard, January 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
Massive demand enables PIF to crunch closer to KSA
Francesca Young, January 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
Orders pass $4bn for Orlen dollar bow
George Collard, January 23, 2025
Emerging Markets
Lithuania dual trancher book tops €4.5bn
Francesca Young, January 21, 2025
Emerging Markets
OTP Bank sets tier two spread near to fair value
George Collard, January 22, 2025
Equity
Equity

BioVersys brings Sfr80m Swiss IPO for new antibiotics

Decision follows successful Phase 2 trial on ICU patients last year
Arthur Bautzer, January 21, 2025
Equity
Gimv starts rights issue, Diagnostyka sizes IPO
Arthur Bautzer, January 22, 2025
Equity
Saudi online broker Derayah announces IPO
Arthur Bautzer, January 23, 2025
Equity
String of Turkish IPOs comes to market
Arthur Bautzer, January 20, 2025
People and Markets
People News

Sorrell moves from M&A as Goldman shakes up IB in EMEA

Goldman Sachs London from Alamy 23Jan25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, January 23, 2025
Market News
UK banks hope for relief from onerous reporting
Jon Hay, January 23, 2025
Technology
German startup Quinsol launches new bond pricing engine
Arthur Bautzer, January 22, 2025
People News
Mashreq picks new head of DCM
George Collard, January 22, 2025
People and Markets
Standard Chartered appoints new Americas head of coverage
Arthur Bautzer, January 21, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Where can JP Morgan go from top?

View from mountain summit from Alamy 23Jan25 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, January 23, 2025