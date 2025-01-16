GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1890

Top Stories
Covered Bond Analysis
Explosive covered demand pushes spreads tighter
Confetti/ Ticker tape falling from the sky during the amazing set by Years & Years on the Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury Festival 2019
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Greece funding head: ‘we are really seeing the benefits of IG achievement’

The Parthenon, Acropolis, Athens, Greece
Addison Gong, January 16, 2025
Sovereigns
Ireland sails through swap spread volatility to capture long-end demand
Addison Gong, January 16, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
UPDATE Hessen lands 'most successful trade ever'
Addison Gong, January 16, 2025
Supras and agencies
EU's €11bn trade attracts spectacular demand
Elias Wilson, January 14, 2025
Sovereigns
Portugal's Amaral: sovereign's tight valuations 'continue to hold'
Addison Gong, January 13, 2025
Financial Institutions
FIG

Senior funding elbows ahead of reanimated covered bonds

Toronto Maple Leafs Kris Versteeg, left, collects an elbowing penalty against Edmonton Oilers' Taylor Hall during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010. (AP Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan)
Atanas Dinov, January 16, 2025
FIG
CaixaBank attracts over €3bn orders with euro AT1 market reopener
Sarah Ainsworth, January 16, 2025
Regulatory Capital
CRE market turns corner with Aareal's 'amazing' AT1 refi
Atanas Dinov, January 15, 2025
FIG
Wall Street giants unleash dollar FIG deluge
David Rothnie, January 16, 2025
FIG
Nykredit flies high in rare bank M&A issuance
Atanas Dinov, January 16, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

KEB Hana overcomes South Korean political instability to land covered bond

GlobalCapital KEB Hana covered bond 001.jpg
Frank Jackman, January 15, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BPCE and Caja Rural de Navarra find interest along the covered curve
Frank Jackman, January 16, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
PBB makes strong return to euro covered bonds
Frank Jackman, January 16, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole scores euro covered flat to OATs
Frank Jackman, January 15, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Coventry rides out sterling volatility to land tight covered print
Frank Jackman, January 14, 2025
Securitization
Regulatory Capital

SRT volumes can catch up as market-changing investor influx slows

Halle, Germany, horses and jockeys during a race gallop
George Smith, January 16, 2025
ABS US
Auto ABS on rampage pre-inauguration but market undecided on Trump
Diana Bravo, January 17, 2025
RMBS Europe
Santander drums up demand to put UK prime RMBS on front foot
Tom Hall, January 16, 2025
RMBS US
Freddie draws over $3.5bn in demand for first CRT of 2025
Nick Conforti, January 15, 2025
ABS Europe
ASR and Toyota start strong in ABS, while CLO activity picks up
George Smith, January 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Norsk Hydro forges sparkling return to euro bonds

skimming melted aluminum for removing the dross before casting. Aluminum foundry works showing an open furnace
Mike Turner, January 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Experian prices new euro deal flat to its curve
Mike Turner, January 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Motability drives right past Gilt fiasco
Mike Turner, January 15, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Iren flicks the switch on hybrid programme
Mike Turner, January 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Aldar Properties completes $2.45bn multicurrency sustainability-linked loan

Abu Dhabi tower from Alamy 13 jan 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, January 13, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Telefónica refinances €5.5bn RCF with identical bank group
Jennifer Law, January 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura signs $1bn credit-insured facility
Jennifer Law, January 13, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Bahri completes $800m murabaha financing
Jennifer Law, January 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Nordic Paper signs €187m-equivalent loan agreement
Jennifer Law, January 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Benin pulls yield down by over 50bp on dollar return

BENIN - CIRCA 1999: A stamp printed in Benin from the "Mammals" issue shows Lion (Panthera leo), circa 1999.
George Collard, January 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Africa Finance Corp advances MDB hybrids with second benchmark
Jon Hay, January 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Buyers shrug off Angola risk to pile into Azule Energy debut
George Collard, January 16, 2025
EM LatAm
Bradesco raises $750m at tightest ever Brazilian bank spread to government
Oliver West, January 15, 2025
Emerging Markets
Georgia eyes spring start to talks on refinancing 2026 Eurobond
Francesca Young, January 15, 2025
Equity
Equity

First European IPOs begin but rate volatility threatens appetite

trader-alamy-16.01.25
Arthur Bautzer, January 16, 2025
Equity
Single investor bought £500m stake in “multiple times oversubscribed” Haleon block trade
Arthur Bautzer, January 15, 2025
Equity
Pfizer sells £2.5bn of Haleon as blocks market heats up
Arthur Bautzer, January 14, 2025
Equity
Diagnostyka opens European IPO year as Reinet springs £1.2bn BAT clean-up trade
Arthur Bautzer, January 13, 2025
People and Markets
People News

Danske poaches new head of fixed income

Danske Bank Copenhagen from Alamy 14Jan25 crop 575x375.jpg
Toby Fildes, January 14, 2025
People News
RBC cuts European tech banking chief after Critchley leaves
David Rothnie, January 15, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Nordea loans banker Davies retires
Jennifer Law, January 16, 2025
People News
Barclays promotes Pier Luigi Colizzi in chairman echelon
Arthur Bautzer, January 16, 2025
People News
Investec chooses Michael Eriksen to spearhead Nordic M&A push
Arthur Bautzer, January 16, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

Jefferies wants top five spot after banner year

Jefferies Group headquarters in New York City, USA.
David Rothnie, January 16, 2025