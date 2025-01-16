The Trump trade: don't buy the rumour

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
People and Markets
Comment
Leader

The Trump trade: don't buy the rumour

Ralph Sinclair
January 16, 2025 04:06 PM

For a president this volatile, acting on what he does rather than what he says is the only long-term strategy

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump is a rare thing as far as markets are concerned. The usual maxims do not apply — in particular that one should buy the rumour and sell the fact.

This old saw commends spotting a trend early to maximise returns; buying into something before others catch on and its price goes up.

It works when things indicated or hinted at come to pass. But that simply doesn't apply to the man who will be inaugurated on Monday as US president for the second time.

In the run-up to his inauguration, Trump has raised the idea of annexing Canada, invading Greenland and raising tariffs to protect the US economy — all wild and impactful policy ideas.

But all of it means nothing until he takes office next week. Then we will see which ideas come to fruition, and which were negotiation ploys, or just moments of Fox News-induced inspiration.

In the short-term, much can be earned from the market gyrations induced by what Trump says. Much can be lost too. It is clearly no strategy for long-term capital markets participants.

"You can make a lot of money trading what he says," one senior investment banker told GlobalCapital this week. "And you can lose a lot of money trading what he does."

The reverse is also true. But for a president whose thinking seems to switch so often, and whose policy bark is often worse than his bite, seeing what makes it into law is the only feasible option.

Whether that is good or bad for the capital markets is, of course, an entirely different question. But after months of speculation the markets are about to find out what they should buy into and what they can ignore.

Topics

LeaderCommentPeople and Markets
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
Gift this article