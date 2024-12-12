Issue 1887

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

European AT1s are here to stay despite Aussie phase-out
Bangkok, Thailand - February 7, 2021 Australia flag on world map background.
KfW announces smaller than expected 2025 programme

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, Head Office, Palmengartenstrasse, Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany
Elias Wilson, December 10, 2024
AFL increases capital through rare AT1 print
Elias Wilson, December 12, 2024
Austria's OeKB to raise €6bn in 2025
Elias Wilson, December 12, 2024
Bremen grabs late window for €250m tap
Elias Wilson, December 09, 2024
US insurer wraps up last gasp funding with record trade

The Arthur J Gallagher Team during the inaugural Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea, held at Greenock on the Firth of Clyde.
David Rothnie, December 12, 2024
Scor blimey! French insurer jolts FIG into life with RT1 mandate
Sarah Ainsworth, December 12, 2024
BPCE adds Samurai to pre-funding mix
Atanas Dinov, December 12, 2024
Australia phases out retail-heavy AT1 asset class
Atanas Dinov, December 10, 2024
Issuers eye late senior and tier two deals 'before new issue premiums rise'
Sarah Ainsworth, December 09, 2024
Spreads and redemptions to shape covered bond market in 2025

Toronto, Canada - Dec. 26, 2023: Bottles of Kraft Peanut Butter on a store shelf
Frank Jackman, December 12, 2024
Spanish banks to favour senior unsecured over Cédulas in 2025
Frank Jackman, December 11, 2024
CIBC ends nearly two year absence from Aussie covered bonds
Frank Jackman, December 12, 2024
Canada's missing major covered funders could return in 2025
Frank Jackman, December 09, 2024
Slovakia to dominate CEE euro covered supply in 2025
Frank Jackman, December 10, 2024
Europe hopes data centre ABS can step up to match US

Prague, Czech Republic. 09th Sep, 2024. Opening ceremony of the new wing of T-Mobile's data centre DC7 in Prague, Czech Republic, September 9, 2024. Prague. Telecommunication operator T-Mobile has doubled the capacity of its Prague data centre DC7, invest
George Smith, December 12, 2024
Jersey Mike's wraps whole business deal inside guidance
Diana Bravo, December 11, 2024
Nationwide plans to place £1.5bn of RMBS in 2025
George Smith, December 12, 2024
Charter Court adds 'STS' stamp to bumper preplaced buy-to-let deal
George Smith, December 09, 2024
US RMBS issuance barrage continues amid strong conditions
Nick Conforti, December 10, 2024
IG cyclical company bonds a blowout but relative value questioned

GlobalCapital ArcelorMittal spread squeeze 001.jpg
Mike Turner, December 12, 2024
Thames Water’s junior creditors to petition courts over £3bn lifeline
Mike Turner, December 12, 2024
Market loves ArcelorMittal, little hope of more
Jon Hay, December 10, 2024
Investors position for eurozone corporate bond spread decompression
Mike Turner, December 11, 2024
Sustainable loans can withstand Trump, but borrowers will need clarity

ESG from alamy 12 Dec 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, December 12, 2024
Tomra refinances €150m bank line and ties margin to sustainability goals
Jennifer Law, December 09, 2024
Bayer bumps up undrawn loan facility to €5bn
Jennifer Law, December 09, 2024
Splend raises £150m senior debt facility to grow car fleet
Jennifer Law, December 10, 2024
Volvo Cars adds one to lending group in €2bn loan
Jennifer Law, December 11, 2024
Lithuania eyes dollar bond return as defence spending rises

Members of the Lithuania's Army attend a ceremony marking the 106th anniversary of the Lithuanian military on Armed Forces Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
George Collard, December 12, 2024
Slovakia to explore 'less conventional' funding in 2025
George Collard, December 11, 2024
CEEMEA bonds shrug off Syria's regime change
George Collard, December 10, 2024
Hungary bond issuance to keep falling
George Collard, December 09, 2024
CEEMEA primary issuance ends 2024 on a high yield note
George Collard, December 10, 2024
Alphawave $150m CB trades up after 'very successful' debut

Macrophoto of silicon chips from Alamy 12Dec24 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, December 12, 2024
China and Dyal sell €300m of CVC as third block flies
Jon Hay, December 10, 2024
Investors set to pluck Peach rights issue after healthy trading
Jon Hay, December 09, 2024
Santander names new global chief for DCM

Santander branch NY under construction from Alamy 9Dec24 575x375.jpg
Francesca Young, December 09, 2024
Lloyds recruits former Stanley trader to run US markets
Jon Hay, December 11, 2024
Bond and equity markets shrug at Severn Trent allegations
Jon Hay, December 10, 2024
Deutsche puts M&A at heart of IB ‘rebuilding job’

Harding-Jones, Alison (Deutsche) from co for use Dec24 wide crop.jpg
David Rothnie, December 12, 2024