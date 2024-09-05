GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Issue 1873

Top Stories
Regulatory Capital
Freak AT1 windfall to go on as investors long for yield
United States, Louisiana, New Orleans, Mardi Gras celebrations in the french district
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK hits ‘sweet spot’ with new 15 year benchmark

The City of London and Tower of London under a blue sky in summer, England
Elias Wilson, September 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
Benchmark focus pays off for CAF with another record book
Oliver West, September 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
SEK, Cades print three year deals in active dollar market
Elias Wilson, September 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
NIB bags record green size after framework update
Addison Gong, September 05, 2024
Supras and agencies
UPDATE ‘The plan played out’ as ESM opts for €2bn no-grow
Addison Gong, September 02, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Yankees lead charge as banks flood dollar market

The "Charging Bull" bronze sculpture, Lower Manhattan, New York, USA
David Rothnie, September 05, 2024
Regulatory Capital
ING and UBS highlight unabating demand for AT1 issuance wave
Atanas Dinov, September 05, 2024
Regulatory Capital
HSBC pounces on dollar AT1 bandwagon
Atanas Dinov, September 04, 2024
Regulatory Capital
AT1 bonanza across euros and dollars
Atanas Dinov, September 03, 2024
FIG
‘Dramatic’ order book steals senior show for Intesa
Sarah Ainsworth, September 05, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

UOB seals strong return to sterling covered bonds

Singapore. February 27, 2021. Editorial Use Only, 3D CGI. UOB Signage Logo on Top of Glass Building. United Overseas Bank Corporation Company in High-
Frank Jackman, September 05, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CBA takes size on return to euro covered market
Frank Jackman, September 03, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
TSB closes spread gap to sterling covered peers
Frank Jackman, September 04, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Banco Desio lands covered bond tight to BTPs
Frank Jackman, September 03, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Banca Sella takes €400m with euro covered debut
Frank Jackman, September 05, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

European ABS determined for bumper year to become new norm

Wok cooking, flash in the pan, fire flames
Tom Lemmon, September 05, 2024
RMBS US
Non-QM could tighten despite supply rush as ‘ton of capital’ seeks home
Nick Conforti, September 06, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLO mart cautious with US election to shrink autumn window
Austin Barnes, September 05, 2024
CMBS Europe
BofA trading snaps up Hera as preplacements set to increase
George Smith, September 04, 2024
CLOs Europe
Fair Oaks to target institutional investors with first European CLO ETF
Victoria Thiele, August 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Move from IPTs becomes key stat for IG corporates

GREAT BRITAIN / England /Canary Wharf/ Banker in Canary Wharf with sign Always striving to be better.
Mike Turner, September 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Anglian Water and Pearson keep sterling thriving
Mike Turner, September 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corps pile in but weekly volumes underwhelm
Mike Turner, September 05, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Rare Experian outing lands on fair value
Mike Turner, September 03, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Stryker €1.4bn trade brushes off market sniffles
Mike Turner, September 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Illiquidity becoming less of a barrier to private lending

Business people shaking hands in moder corporate office.
Mike Turner, September 04, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Vía Célere swapped bonds for a loan 'because of cash restrictions'
Mike Turner, September 05, 2024
Syndicated Loans
‘Let’s flip it’: Cocobod shifts away from loans
Mike Turner, September 03, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Beko cleans up with debut loan
Mike Turner, September 02, 2024
People News
Mark Waters becomes CEO of LoanBook
Jon Hay, September 03, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Adnoc brings debut inside Abu Dhabi peers

"Ras al Khaimah, RAK/United Arab Emirates - 12/22/2019: Adnoc Gas Station blue sign a petrol gas station in the Middle East."
George Collard, September 05, 2024
EM LatAm
YPF prices tight as LatAm braces for four more despite edgy market
Oliver West, September 05, 2024
Asia
Asia bonds a ‘mixed bag’ as supply rush and choppy backdrop add pressure
Rashmi Kumar, September 05, 2024
Emerging Markets
PKO grinds tight pricing at start of bookbuild much tighter
George Collard, September 05, 2024
Emerging Markets
Demand for Turkey remains strong as TEB, Pegasus follow Yapı Kredi
George Collard, September 04, 2024
Equity
Equity-Linked

Qiagen restarts convertible action with $500m success

Qiagen laboratory in Germany in 2020 from Alamy 4Sep24 575x375
Jon Hay, September 04, 2024
People News
Barclays hires BofA banker to run IB business management
Victoria Thiele, September 03, 2024
Equity People and Markets
Agricole broadens Kepler partnership to Middle East
Jon Hay, September 03, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
First Galderma block shines in burst of trades
Jon Hay, September 05, 2024
Equity
Saudi IPOs ‘like Oasis tickets’ as Arabian Mills launches
Jon Hay, September 02, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Mangla joins Raghavan at Citi to run capital markets

ACHINTYA MANGLA - PROFILE PHOTO (2022) - 7 (JP Morgan provided).jpg
David Rothnie, September 05, 2024
People News
Allegra Berman to leave HSBC
David Rothnie, September 05, 2024
SSA People and Markets
Morgan Stanley poaches GS syndicate banker for SSAs
Francesca Young, September 05, 2024
People News
MUFG launches new midmarket tech banking team
Jon Hay, September 05, 2024
People News
NatWest hires top risk manager from Bank of America
Jon Hay, September 05, 2024
Southpaw
Deutsche Bank new HQ 21 Moorfields London from Alamy 2Sep24 575x375
Southpaw
M&A trumps broking as Deutsche picks sides on Rightmove
Conflict of interest is early test for Deutsche Numis and illuminates nature of broking relationships